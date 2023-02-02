99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crime and fire report: 2 Frazee fires on Monday, no injuries; overdose reported in Ponsford

On Jan. 30 at 1:24 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a house fire on Wannigan Road. At 7:29 a.m., a pickup truck was reported as on fire near Maple Avenue. No injuries.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 02, 2023 11:36 AM
Monday, Jan. 30

1:24 a.m., near Wannigan Road, Frazee, house fire reported. The house was fully engulfed. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Vergas and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to a request for mutual aid. Firefighters were on-scene for nearly 11 hours.

7:29 a.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, pickup truck reported on fire. No injuries were reported and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes.

8:53 a.m., at Detroit Lakes Middle School, past action assault reported. Incident occurred on Jan. 27. The incident is under investigation.

10:26 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:35 a.m., near Audubon, a caller reported an alleged peeping incident at a residence.

3:27 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, verbal assault reported. The incident is under investigation.

3:34 p.m., near Coaley Bay Drive, Detroit Lakes, a green, 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Bemidji and towed. The case is under investigation.

11:21 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, assault. A 30-year-old Red Lake man was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

12:42 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:39 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:44 p.m., near Ogema, check forgery reported. The case is under investigation.

3:09 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported a jar of change was stolen from a residence. The jar contained about $100 in quarters. The incident is under investigation.

5:05 p.m., near 3rd Street, Frazee, scam call. A 59-year-old Frazee woman said a scammer contacted her by phone, claimed to be Frazee Police Chief Tyler Trieglaff and that they worked for the Department of Homeland Security. The woman hung up on the scammer and did not exchange any information.

7:24 p.m., near Ponsford, overdose. A 26-year-old Ponsford woman received four doses of Narcan before they responded positively. The woman declined additional medical treatment and transport.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

9:33 a.m., near Ponsford, suicide related. A 42-year-old Ponsford woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

11:14 a.m., near Highway 10, Lake Park, a caller reported prescription medication may have been stolen by an employee. The incident is under investigation.

12:11 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:04 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:40 p.m., near Toad Lake, a caller reported ice blocks were cut out and left on the lake. Officers determined the blocks were not a hazard.

11:04 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, disorderly. A 54-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested at the scene.

