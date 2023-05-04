Crime and fire report: 21 fires in three days; majority grass fires, one dumpster fire
Also in the crime and fire report: A 40-year-old male was arrested for DUI and fifth-degree possession.
Monday, May 1
- 12:43 a.m., Male, 40, from Detroit Lakes was arrested for a DUI and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop along Brandy Lake Road, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:05 a.m., Fire reported at a residence along North Street, Detroit Lakes. The fire was determined to be confined to a burning pit.
- 2:05 a.m., Fire reported at a residence along Main Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The caller suspected the fire was electric, but did not create flames. Frazee Fire Department responded. No injuries were reported.
- 10:31 a.m., Grass fire was reported in the middle of a cul-de-sac near trees along Nokomis Drive, Ponsford. Carsonville Fire Department responded.
- 11:17 a.m., Window was reportedly damaged and a board ripped off of a residence along Shinab Trail, Ponsford.
- 11:51 a.m., Resident along Minnesota Avenue flagged down an officer to remove a glass smoking device the person found in their yard. The officer collected the item and destroyed it.
- 12:06 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along Island Drive, Rochert. The caller stated the house had a lock box that was cut by bolt cutters. The caller believed someone may be living in the house and requested extra patrol.
- 1:54 p.m., Grass fire reported along County Highway 26, Rochert. DNR Fire-DL and Callaway Fire Department responded.
- 2:43 p.m., Grass fire reported along 360th Street, Ogema. Ogema and White Earth fire departments responded.
- 8:41 p.m., Grass fire reported along Crane Road, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 8:47 p.m., Grass fire reported along County Highway 21, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 8:59 p.m., Grass fire reported along County Road 143. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 11:35 p.m., Grass fire reported along 353rd Circle, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
Tuesday, May 2
- 5:51 a.m., Smoke was seen behind a garage at a residence along County Highway 14. The smoke was determined to be coming from a wood-burning barrel. The homeowner was told to extinguish the fire.
- 7:49 a.m., Drugs were left in a bathroom at a residence along Loon Drive, Ogema. Police took the drugs and destroyed them.
- 1:09 p.m., Two deceased dogs were found behind a residence along Second Street in Frazee.
- 1:20 p.m., Hazmat issue reported along West Tony Johnson Road, Lake Park, and a winter fish kill was reported.
- 3:13 p.m., Dumpster fire reported at a business along Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes. Detroit Lakes Fire Department tended to the call.
- 5:32 p.m., Grass fire was reported along Lake Six Road, Frazee. Frazee Fire Department, Vergas Fire Department and DNR Fire–DL responded to the call.
- 6:02 p.m., A structure fire was reported at a residence along Second Street, Lake Park. A resident was burning cardboard boxes next to the garage. Leaves on the ground started on fire and spread to the siding and plywood next to the garage. There was minimal damage. Fire departments responding to the fire were Lake Park and Audubon fire departments.
- 8:17 p.m., Juvenile boy was bitten by a dog at a residence along Campbell Avenue, Detroit Lakes. No medical attention was needed.
- 9:46 p.m., Grass fire was reported along 336th Avenue, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 10:59 p.m., Theft was reported at a residence along 320th Street, Ogema. It was reported a package had been delivered, but someone tampered with it by removing the item and replacing it with a different item.
- 11:31 p.m., Grass fire was reported along County Highway 34, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
Wednesday, May 3
- 12:02 a.m., Fire was reported in grass along County Highway 34, Ogema. The White Earth Fire Department extinguished the fire.
- 1:14 a.m., Fire was reported in grass along Mission Road, Ogema. Caller reported a male wearing all black was near the scene when the fire began. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 2:58 a.m., Fire was reported in grass along County Highway 34. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 3:05 p.m., Fire was reported in grass along U.S. Highway 59. Waubun Fire Department responded.
- 3:06 p.m., Fire was reported in grass along U.S. Highway 59. It was noted structures were nearby. White Earth Fire Department and Ogema Fire Department responded.
- 4:18 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Fifth Street, Audubon. Audubon Fire responded and found it was a homeowner burning leaves.
- 5:42 p.m., Fire was reported in grass along Catherine Lane, Waubun. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 7:16 p.m., Fire was reported in the grass along County Highway 34, Callaway. Callaway Fire Department and White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 9:53 p.m., Fire was reported in grass along Gull Road, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 10:04 p.m., Fire was reported in grass along Mission Road, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
ADVERTISEMENT