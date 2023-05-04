Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 21 fires in three days; majority grass fires, one dumpster fire Also in the crime and fire report: A 40-year-old male was arrested for DUI and fifth-degree possession.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.