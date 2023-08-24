Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Graffiti discovered on Frazee church Vehicle blows a tire and ends up in ditch, two arrested on warrants in separate incidents, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 21-23.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.