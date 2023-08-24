Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crime and fire report: Graffiti discovered on Frazee church

Vehicle blows a tire and ends up in ditch, two arrested on warrants in separate incidents, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 21-23.

News Staff
Today at 1:08 PM

Monday, Aug. 21

  • 9:09 a.m., Female with a warrant turned herself in to the Becker County Jail.
  • 10:48 a.m., Two separate piles of old furniture were dumped on the Heartland Trail.
  • 4:46 p.m., Vehicle was hit by another vehicle while parked at Menards in Detroit Lakes.
  • 6:58 p.m., A golden eagle was found at an Ogema residence unable to fly. Possibly left later. 
  • 8.52 p.m., Vehicle was hit by another vehicle while parked at Central Market in Detroit Lakes.
  • 8:56 p.m., Person with a warrant arrested along Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

  • 7:31 a.m., A vehicle blew a tire and ended up in a ditch along Highway 87 in Runeberg Township. No injuries reported.
  • 4:36 p.m., Report of a juvenile driving a dirt bike while carrying a small child down Oak Avenue and Second Street in Frazee.
  • 6:05 p.m., A dog was left in a vehicle for a short period of time at Central Market in Detroit Lakes. Vehicle owner left the windows open and provided water to the dog.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • 2:29 a.m., Woman took a wide turn while driving and ended up in the ditch at 232nd Avenue and Pearl Lake Road, Detroit Lakes.
  • 8:56 a.m., Owner of storage units reported rocks being thrown at the building on 130th Street, Detroit Lakes.
  • 10:06 a.m., Vandalism reported when graffiti was discovered near a door on the east side of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee.
  • 4:26 p.m., A wallet was stolen from a vehicle at a residence along County Highway 21 in Callaway.
  • 8:08 p.m., Witness reported a neighbor's dog being attacked by other dogs that came onto the property on South Cotton Lane Road in Rochert.
  • 8:31 p.m., Woman, 26, from White Earth, arrested for a DWI at County Highway 21 and 310th Street.
