Crime and fire report: Garbage truck hits homeowner’s fence along County Highway 39
Multiple DWI arrests made, gas oven catches fire in residence, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 24-27.
Thursday, Aug. 24
- 5:41 a.m., A garbage truck ran off the road and hit a homeowner’s fence along County Highway 39 in Frazee. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.
- 10:11 a.m., Male, from Audubon, reported money was stolen from a business bank account.
- 1:07 p.m., Vehicle accident involving a scooter at the intersection of Randolph Road and Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes. There were no injuries.
- 5:11 p.m., Female, 49, arrested on a warrant at CVS in Detroit Lakes.
- 8:53 p.m., Female, 35, from Bemidji, arrested for second-degree DWI on Migizi Avenue, Ponsford.
Friday, Aug. 25
- 2:04 p.m., Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Highway 10, Frazee. Drivers were transported to Essentia-St. Marys Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
- 6:03 p.m., Green Chevy Suburban stolen from a residence on Court Lane, Detroit Lakes.
- 6:43 p.m., Female, 47, from Ogema, arrested on a warrant along Ladoux Road, Ponsford.
Saturday, Aug. 26
- 11:04 a.m., Redline bicycle stolen from Detroit Lakes High School.
- 2:40 p.m., Female, 70, from Aurora, Colorado, arrested for DWI. Driver hit a mailbox and drove the vehicle into a ditch along State Highway 34, Detroit Lakes.
- 3:48 p.m., Motorcycle on the back of a trailer caught on fire along Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes. No one was injured.
- 6 p.m., Gas oven caught on fire and walls filled with smoke at a residence along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes.
- 11 p.m., Male, 58, from Hardwood, North Dakota, arrested for DWI along County Highway 17, Detroit Lakes.
Sunday, Aug. 27
12 p.m., Vehicle caught fire at a residence along Highway 10. No injuries.
11:40 p.m., Male, 53, from Waubun, arrested for DWI.
