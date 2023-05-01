Crime and fire report: 5 fires reported in Becker County on Sunday
The fires occurred in Ogema, Frazee, Callaway and Detriot Lakes and were all extinguished by responding fire departments. Three of the fires were grass fires.
Thursday, April 27
- 10:02 a.m., Theft of an electric bike was reported at a residence along Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 10:23 p.m., Burglary attempt was reported along Uran Street, Ogema. Three children were spotted trying to break into a garage. The kids left on foot and police were unable to locate them. Nothing was thought to have been stolen or damaged.
Friday, April 28
- 10:52 a.m., A 43-year-old woman reported being raped by a known male in Detroit Lakes.
- 2:22 p.m., Potential drug substance was found at a hotel along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Officers collected and destroyed the substance.
- 7:22 p.m., Traffic stop along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, resulted in a 31-year-old female from Ponsford being arrested for outstanding warrants in the counties of Hubbard and Becker.
- 8:50 p.m., Fire was reported along 330th Street, Ponsford. The fire was identified to be a controlled grass fire burn.
- 9:05 p.m., Overdose reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Ogema. Male, 30, of Mahnomen, had stopped breathing. First responders administered one Narcan and the male became alert and was able to sit up.
Saturday, April 29
- 6:21 a.m., Theft reported when a 59-year-old male inmate returned to the Becker County Jail from work release with several items. The inmate reportedly claimed that he acquired a Dewalt drill, iPad and a large speaker at the landfill. The instance is under investigation.
- 9:34 a.m., Theft of a dirt bike was reported along Heavenly Acres Drive, Frazee. The bike was outside of a garage.
- 9:48 a.m., Theft of a 2001 Ford F-250 tan-colored pickup and four-wheeler was reported at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. Both vehicles were reportedly taken from the driveway.
- 3:18 p.m., Cart was reportedly taken from a business along Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The cart was returned.
- 6:25 p.m., Hit and run of a parked vehicle was reported along Holmes Street East, Detroit Lakes.
- 6:42 p.m., Vehicle was damaged at a business along East Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes.
Sunday, April 30
- 8:46 a.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 44. The grass fire was extinguished by Carsonville Fire Department.
- 1:12 p.m., Residence along Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes reported jewelry had been stolen.
- 1:26 p.m., Hit and run of a parked vehicle was reported at a business along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes.
- 1:45 p.m., Fire was reported along Almquist Road, Detroit Lakes. The grass fire was extinguished by Detroit Lakes Fire Department and DNR Fire-DL.
- 3:54 p.m., Fire reported at a residence along County Highway 34, Callaway. The call stated a fire had started in a yard, but it was believed to be under control.
- 5:02 p.m., Fire reported in a ditch along County Highway 34, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 6:12 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along State Highway 87, Frazee. The fire was reported to be a grass fire that did not endanger structures. Responding were the Frazee Fire Department, Wolf Lake Fire Department and DNR Fire-DL.
