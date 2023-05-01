Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 5 fires reported in Becker County on Sunday The fires occurred in Ogema, Frazee, Callaway and Detriot Lakes and were all extinguished by responding fire departments. Three of the fires were grass fires.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.