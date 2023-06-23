Crime and fire report: 58-year-old male becomes lost in Tamarac Refuge; emergency helicopter called in

Tuesday, June 20

10 a.m., Fire was reported along Dunton Locks Lane, Detroit Lakes. A bobcat that was located near woods was on fire. No structures were nearby. Responding to the fire was the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, DNRFire-Detroit Lakes and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

10:31 a.m., Vandalism was reported on a mural along West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. A mural painted on a bicycle tunnel had graffiti on it.

11:44 p.m., Theft was reported when a laptop was taken out of a vehicle. While the vehicle was parked along Little Toad Lake Road, Frazee when the owner noticed the computer was missing, the caller was not sure when or where it was taken.

2:32 p.m., Vehicle was reported missing from a residence along County Highway 34. While the owner declined reporting it as stolen, the police were asked to keep a lookout for the blue 2005 Buick LeSabre.

3:06 p.m., Theft of a license plate was reported at a residence along Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes.

5:36 p.m., Train struck a John Deere 844-K (wheel loader) along Old Pit Road, Detroit Lakes. A male, 53, from Frazee, was driving the farm equipment. It was noted the man appeared shook up, but OK, but he was transferred to St. Mary's for evaluation by ambulance.

9:09 p.m., Disturbance was reported at Peoples Park as a group of people were banging on the windows of a vehicle.

9:49 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 37 resulted in a DWI. A male, 48, from Ponsford was arrested.

Wednesday, June 21

12:31 a.m., Male, 58, from Henning got lost in Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. He ran out of gas, went for help and became lost. He was located by the Becker County Sheriff’s Department and notified the officers he was not feeling well. He was having a hard time breathing and there were concerns about a potential heart attack. Life Link, an emergency helicopter transport was called to bring the man to the hospital.

8:09 a.m., Burglary in-progress was reported along Red Top Road, Ponsford. Caller stated two people were in the garage. The intruders were gone upon the police officer’s arrival. Investigation is ongoing.

11:39 p.m., Theft of a license plate from a motorcycle was reported at a residence along Sugar Creek Road, Ogema.

2:51 p.m., Caller residing along Fifth Street, Audubon, stated they spent $50 to purchase a puppy, but later learned it was an internet scam.

8:01 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema. The 81-year-old female caller stated the caller claimed to need payment information to update the dish network she utilizes. She provided her debit card number. Upon hanging up she thought it may have been a scam and contacted her bank and police.

8:04 p.m., Railroad cross-arm was malfunctioning at the intersection of Kris Street and Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes. The railroad was aware of the problem.

8:09 p.m., Threatening behavior was reported at a residence along 245th Avenue, Callaway. A male, 47, from Callaway, was arrested.

8:46 p.m., Tip jar was stolen off the counter at a business located along South Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes.