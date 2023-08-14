Crime and fire report: ATV accident sends 14-year-old to hospital; camper broken into and bathroom used
Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 10-13
Thursday, Aug. 10
- 6:17 a.m., Male, 41, from Frazee, turned himself in to the Becker County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
- 2:38 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence in Detroit Lakes in which a 19-year-old male was threatened to release nude photographs unless they paid a ransom.
- 2:58 p.m., Hazmat call reported along Blue Water Bay Road, Audubon, when a gas line was struck.
- 5:05 p.m., Threats were made over the phone to a resident on Pembina Trail, Detroit Lakes. Caller was advised it was likely a scam.
- 7:20 p.m., Domestic was reported along Spring Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, when a 17-year-old male from Detroit Lakes attacked an adult female and tried to steal their car. The male was arrested.
- 7:58 p.m., Male, 18, from Lake Park, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
- 9:09 p.m., Theft was reported of a motor vehicle parked along Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes. It was later determined the vehicle was repossessed.
Friday, Aug. 11
- 4:20 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along Cummings Road, Detroit Lakes. The caller stated that he had purchased the property the day before and left several items at the house. Upon returning the next day, the items had been taken. It was noted the previous owner was contacted and agreed to bring the items back.
- 6:48 p.m., Fire was reported along County Road 131, Detroit Lakes. A tree was down on the road and an electrical line was down. Sparks were seen, but no active fire.
- 8:13 p.m., ATV accident was reported along 405th Avenue, Frazee. A 14-year-old female was hit by an ATV. The child was taken to the hospital with a cut on her head.
- 9 p.m., Fire was reported along 465th Avenue, Ponsford, when a derby car caught fire next to a house. The Carsonville and White Earth fire departments responded to the fire.
- 9:36 p.m., Female, 21, from Detroit Lakes was arrested on an outstanding warrant at a residence along County Highway 20, Detroit Lakes.
- 10:03 p.m., Truck struck a moped near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The driver of the moped, a male, 26, from Detroit Lakes, was injured and taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 1:49 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 21, Ogema, resulted in a DWI and arrest of a male, 41, from Mahnomen.
- 8:27 a.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along Central Street, Detroit Lakes, when a vehicle window was broken out. A male, 12, from Detroit Lakes, was charged with criminal damage.
- 3:27 p.m., Threats were made at a residence along County Highway 6, Lake Park, when a female, 19, of Detroit Lakes, threatened to shoot her parents. The female was arrested.
- 5:23 p.m., Vandalism was reported at a residence along 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Someone had broken into a camper parked in the yard and used the bathroom.
- 7:12 p.m., Lost child report was made at a residence along Beaver Trail, Ogema. Shortly after making the call, the 4-year-old was located playing with another child at a neighbor's house.
- 9:03 p.m, Fire was reported along 230th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The first was noted to be south of a golf course. It was determined the fire was conducted with a burning permit.
Sunday, August 13
- 8:56 a.m., ATV accident was reported along 430th Street, Flom. The caller stated he was riding with his son, hit a tree and the two had been outside all night. The call was transferred to Norman County Dispatch.
- 10:43 a.m., Assault was reported at a residence along Campbell Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A male, 41, from LaPorte, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
ADVERTISEMENT