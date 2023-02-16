99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, February 16

News Local

Crime and fire report: Audubon tenant claims landlord pointed a shotgun at him during ongoing dispute

The tenant claims the landlord pointed a shotgun at him during a recent confrontation. The landlord denies the allegations. Officers recovered a shotgun at the scene. The case is under investigation.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 16, 2023 12:10 PM

Monday, Feb. 13

8:35 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device was seized from a student. A citation was issued.

8:43 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, windows broken on multiple Circle of Life trailers. The case is under investigation.

9:07 a.m., near Migizi Avenue, Ponsford, burglary. A television and other items were reported stolen over the weekend. The caller also said, last night, two tires of their vehicle were slashed. The incidents are under investigation.

9:53 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two past-action instances of shoplifting reported.

9:55 a.m., at BP, Detroit Lakes, employee theft reported.

10:31 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:49 p.m., near Lincoln Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:31 p.m., near 5th Street, Audubon, a vehicle license plate was reported stolen. The case is under investigation.

Tuesday, Feb. 14





1:09 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a caller reported a group of four juveniles “bashed” in their door with a shovel and then fled on foot. The incident is under investigation.

11:32 a.m., near Eagle Drive, Ogema, a caller reported receiving a harassing letter.

11:58 a.m., near Meadows Circle, Audubon, a caller reported ongoing threats between a landlord and tenant. During a confrontation in the landlord’s apartment, the tenant alleges the landlord pointed a shotgun at them. The landlord denies the allegations. Officers recovered a shotgun at the scene and the case is under investigation. No injuries reported.

2:26 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two past-action instances of shoplifting reported.

3:17 p.m., near Park Street, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported. The incident is under investigation.

4:07 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, package theft reported.

9:07 p.m., near County Road 54, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was found in a roadside ditch and appeared unoccupied.

Wednesday, Feb. 15





3:11 a.m., near Meadows Circle, Audubon, ongoing harassment between a tenant and landlord. The tenant, a 50-year-old Audubon man, said the landlord, a 68-year-old Audubon man, shut off electricity and water to his apartment. Upon arrival, officers observed the power and water services had been restored. The case remains under investigation.

3:25 a.m., near 6th Street, Lake Park, a caller reported a break-in at the school. A male suspect was seen on video inside the school. No foot tracks were found and nothing appears out of the ordinary.

10:55 a.m., near Ernester Street and Highway 59, Callaway, a semitractor-trailer struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the semi driver was cited for careless driving.

11:59 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student reported $200 is missing from their gym locker.

1:31 p.m., near 310th Street, Callaway, drug related.

3:01 p.m., near mile marker 33 on Highway 10, a caller reported a camper rolled over and was in a roadside ditch. No injuries were reported at the scene.

4:21 p.m., near Waubun, a report of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

5:24 p.m., near Washington Square Mall, shoplifting.

5:27 p.m., near Ogema, a 31-year-old Waubun woman was transported for evaluation after making threats of self-harm.

7:23 p.m., at Papa Murphy’s, Detroit Lakes, a tip jar was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom



