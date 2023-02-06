99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Caller concerned for turkey safety as snowmobiles trespass on private property

On Feb. 4, a caller reported about eight snowmobiles were on private property and traveling at high speeds near their turkey barns. The noise can lead to turkeys trampling themselves to death.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 06, 2023 12:21 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Feb. 2

1:45 a.m., near Lake Park, a caller reported an intoxicated 17-year-old Lake Park male “keeps passing out” and is struggling to breathe. The juvenile was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

3:04 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:07 a.m., at Detroit Lakes Middle School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:40 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:41 a.m., at Detroit Lakes Public Library, a wallet was reported stolen.

1:08 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized. A citation was issued.

3:53 p.m., near Carow Circle and 130th Street, Frazee, hit-and-run involving a UPS truck and a dark-colored Chevrolet Durango. The Durango left the scene without exchanging information. No injuries.

4:07 p.m., near Highway 34 and 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

5:44 p.m., near County Road 29, Frazee, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Friday, Feb. 3

1:48 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a 21-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

1:32 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device was found.

6:43 p.m., near County Road 21 Ogema, a caller reported an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from a personal safe. The incident is under investigation.

10:21 p.m., near Shorewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Saturday, Feb. 4

2:42 a.m., near Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, domestic incident reported. Officers noticed what appeared to be blood on the face of a man who answered the door and the door itself. Medical treatment was declined. An official statement was declined.

11:09 a.m., north of Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two snowmobiles crashed. No injuries reported. Both drivers were wearing helmets.

11:09 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a pole. No injuries.

1:55 p.m., near County Road 134, Frazee, a caller reported about eight snowmobiles were on private property and traveling at high speeds near their turkey barns. They also said the noise attracts the turkeys into one area of the barn, they end up piling up around the area of the noise, and it can lead to them trampling themselves to death. No dead turkeys were reported as part of the incident. The caller was advised to put up “No Trespassing” signs.

3:58 p.m., near Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, ongoing harassment reported. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

5:35 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, a 15-year-old female suffered an apparent head injury. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

7:30 p.m., near County Road 17, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported having an adverse reaction to marijuana. They were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

9:56 p.m., near Highway 87 and County Road 134, Frazee, two-vehicle crash with minor injuries reported.

10:17 p.m., near Native Loop, Ponsford, a verbal domestic incident was reported. Officers were unable to locate a 34-year-old Ponsford man in connection with the incident.

11:22 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suicide related. A 52-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was making threats of self-harm and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

Sunday, Feb. 5

1:39 a.m., near Highway 34 and 315th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. A 36-year-old man, of Zimmerman, Minn., was arrested at the scene for suspicion of DWI.

7:00 a.m., near County Road 11, Audubon, a vehicle struck a deer.

8:07 a.m., near Washington Avenue and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a railroad crossing arm was malfunctioning.

10:54 a.m., near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an individual soliciting money from passersby.

11:19 a.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a stolen vehicle was reported and later recovered. The incident is under investigation.

11:34 a.m., near County Road 9, Lake Park, a caller reported, while they were in jail, personal items were stolen from their residence.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
