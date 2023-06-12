Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Cameras catch people approaching house on Lake Sallie at midnight with faces covered Also, the theft of packages and bicycles and more from reports filed with the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.