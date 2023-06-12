99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crime and fire report: Cameras catch people approaching house on Lake Sallie at midnight with faces covered

Also, the theft of packages and bicycles and more from reports filed with the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:53 AM

Thursday, June 8

  • 7:59 a.m., Theft of gas when a vehicle left a business along Second Street, Audubon, without paying.
  • 1:09 p.m., Property damage was reported when a neighbor reportedly backed a trailer into a house on Ash Avenue West, Frazee. The caller stated the impact created a hole in the basement.
  • 1:24 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported along 270th Avenue, Detroit Lakes when an unknown trailer with barrels in it was left on a property.
  • 8:41 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 26, Detroit Lakes, resulted in an arrest of a 38-year-old Detroit Lakes woman for possession of narcotics.
  • 9:05 p.m., Baby goose was found, caller requested recommendation on what to do with it.
  • 11:46 p.m., Overdose was reported at a residence along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford. Five units of Narcan were administered, as well as CPR to revive a 32-year-old Minneapolis man.

Friday, June 9

  • 2:36 p.m., Theft of a pickup truck gear shift and generator was reported at a residence along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes.
  • 5:49 p.m., Packages were stolen from outside of a residence along Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
  • 7:07 p.m., Bicycle was stolen while parked at the mall. The missing bike was reported to be a 20-inch blue BMX Mongoose.
  • 7:22 p.m., Packages were stolen from outside a residence along Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes.

Saturday, June 10

  • 1:39 p.m., A man and a woman were reportedly staying at the public access on Straight Lake in Osage, and consuming adult beverages. The couple was told they could not stay at the public access and should not be drinking at the public access.
  • 5:23 p.m., Bicycle theft from a residence on Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The bike is a 20-inch BMX Huffy with yellow pedals and grips.
  • 5:29 p.m., Phone was reported stolen from a residence on Andrews Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The phone was later located and returned to the owner.
  • 7:58 p.m., Phone scam was reported by an elderly man on Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes. He provided his Social Security number to a scammer.
  • 8:35 p.m., Theft of a phone was reported at the White Earth Powwow.
  • 9:01 p.m., A 36-year-old Kensington, Minnesota, man was arrested for DWI on West Lake Drive.
  • 10:10 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Highway 34, Detroit Lakes. The fire was a controlled burn and the person conducting the burn had the necessary permits.
  • 10:41 p.m., A 43-year-old Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, man was arrested for DWI on West Lake Drive.

Sunday, June 11

  • 8:38 a.m., Caller reported that people were on the property located along Lake Sallie Drive, Detroit Lakes. Cameras caught an individual park their vehicle near the mailbox and then come to the residence's front door, all the while covering their face. No damage was reported.
  • 11:50 a.m., Theft of a purse pulled from a parked vehicle along Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, was reported.
  • 1:47 p.m., Four minors were cited for consumption of alcohol on County Highway 138. All minors were from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The group consisted of one male and three females. The male was 18 and two of the females were 20, while one was 19.
  • 5:05 p.m., Shots were reportedly fired at a residence along Pleasant View Road, Frazee. A neighbor expressed concerns about safely going outside. The officer spoke with those firing firearms and determined the weapons were being discharged a safe distance from neighbors.
  • 7:23 p.m., Owner of a residence along 280th Avenue, Detroit Lakes requested the removal of a woman at the property. Officers learned the 34-year-old Detroit Lakes woman had outstanding warrants and she was arrested. A 52-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested for a domestic.
  • 8:35 p.m., Brush fire was reported along 208th Avenue, Ogema. The Ogema Fire Department responded to the call.
  • 11:14 p.m., A 36-year-old man was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford.
