Crime and fire report: Cat with possible rabies was reported on Oak Street in Detroit Lakes
Police called when drugs found in cooler at a store and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 14-16.
Monday, Aug. 14
- 1:49 a.m., Car fire at a residence along Waboose Drive, Ponsford. No injuries were reported. Carsonville Fire Department responded to the fire.
- 8:41 a.m., Hazmat call on Linden Lane, Detroit Lakes, after a gas line was hit. Minnesota Energy was already on the scene.
- 10:08 a.m., Two dogs attacked and killed a milking goat at a residence on Round Lake Road, Ponsford.
- 10:48 a.m., Hazmat call on County Highway 15, Detroit Lakes, after an oil spill of 12-15 gallons was reported.
- 12:35 p.m., Theft of an advertisement yard signs was reported along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:14 p.m., Theft of items from a parked vehicle on Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, was reported.
- 3:29 p.m., Dog bit a woman that tried to break up a dog fight at a residence along Wilderness Bay Road, Park Rapids. The dog that bit the woman was current on vaccinations. No medical attention was needed.
- 3:37 p.m., Theft of a mailbox and 911 address sign was reported at a residence along Ladoux Road, Ponsford.
- 3:45 p.m., Theft of bicycles was reported from a residence on Laura Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 4:13 p.m., Fire at a residence along County Highway 4, Lake Park, resulted in the DNR Fire-Detroit Lakes responding, along with the Lake Park Fire Department.
- 8:23 p.m., Suspicious behavior was reported regarding a male walking on County Highway 26. The male, 57, from Park Rapids, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- 9:01 p.m., Traffic stop was conducted for erratic driving along U.S. Highway 10. A male, 33, from Detroit Lakes, was arrested for DWI.
- 9:30 p.m., Fraud attempt was reported in Rochert. A male, 32, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported he was being blackmailed. He stated that he was being threatened over Tinder to pay a ransom or nude photographs would be released.
- 9:58 p.m., Shoplifting was reported at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes. A female, 57, from Detroit Lakes, was arrested.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 12:15 p.m. Elderly woman pushed a shopping cart into a car at Central Market in Detroit Lakes. The incident is under investigation.
- 1:19 p.m., Fire was reported in a ditch along U.S. Highway 10. Lake Park Fire Department and DNR Fire-DL responded.
- 2:48 p.m., Potential fraud was reported by a resident along Lake Street, Frazee, after checks were cashed by an unauthorized person.
- 3:22 p.m., Hazmat call was placed when water from a well that was being drilled was discharged into a wetland along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes. The wetland was not protected, so no further action was needed.
- 6:16 p.m., Dog bit a child on Village Lane, Detroit Lakes. The dog was up-to-date on shots and there were no serious injuries to the child.
- 6:22 p.m., Hit and run involving a vehicle on Maple Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 8:28 p.m., Property damage was reported at an abandoned church along County Highway 26, Ponsford. Juveniles were reportedly smashing windows and tipping over pews.
- 10:30 p.m., Disorderly conduct was reported when a car pulled into a parking lot on Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, and the driver proceeded to change his clothes. The male, 55, from Lake Park, was located and arrested for DWI.
- 11:37 p.m., Cat with possible rabies was reported on Oak Street, Detroit Lakes. The caller informed dispatch the cat “appeared” to have rabies and was also malnourished and lethargic. Police were unable to locate the cat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- 10:37 a.m., Drug-related call at a business on U.S. Highway 10, Lake Park. Officers were told drugs were found inside a cooler. The officers took the suspected narcotics and disposed of them.
- 8:59 p.m., A machine was damaged while a vehicle was in a car wash in Detroit Lakes.
- 11:54 p.m., Arrested a 33-year-old male from Waubun for an outstanding warrant. He was located on Main Avenue in Callaway.
ADVERTISEMENT