Crime and fire report: Two-vehicle, one deer accident reported on County Highway 21
Two sedans and a deer were involved in an accident along County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes. The drivers of the sedans were 24 years old and 37 years old. Injuries were reported.
Monday, Nov. 28
- 10:57 a.m., near Highway 34 and Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
- 11:46 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two shoplifting incidents reported.
- 12:04 p.m., near 480th Avenue, Osage, a business reported $80,350 in unauthorized checks had been written from their account. The case is under investigation.
- 1:16 p.m., near County Road 29, Frazee, a caller reported money had been taken out of their bank account without authorization. The case is under investigation.
- 4:04 p.m., near Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, a 14-year-old Ponsford boy was reportedly unruly and damaged some personal property. The boy was detained and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.
- 5:34 p.m., near Wannigan Road, Frazee, burglary. A TV and assault-style rifle were reported stolen. A suspect is sought and the case remains under investigation.
- 7:24 p.m., near County Road 29, Frazee, a caller reported a man offered them $1,500 to drop pending charges against an individual.
- 8:41 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, employee theft reported.
- 9:55 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, employee theft reported.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- 12:46 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, multiple items stolen from a motor vehicle. A 25-year-old Detroit Lakes man was cited in connection with the incident.
- 8:27 a.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, an iPhone was stolen from a student while at school. The phone was located using an app. The incident remains under investigation.
- 10:30 a.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, inappropriate behavior reported involving multiple juveniles.
- 3:13 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, a previously trespassed man returned to the store. The individual was spoken to by officers and cited for trespassing.
- 4:07 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.
- 8:40 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, items reported stolen from multiple parked vehicles.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- 9:10 a.m., at Outlet Recreation Detroit Lakes Marine, Detroit Lakes, aluminum utility trailer was reported missing.
- 10:52 a.m., near County Highway 29, Frazee, a 79-year-old man received a suspicious call requesting personal information. Law enforcement advised the man to not give out information over the phone to strangers, as it may be fraudulent intent.
- 11:52 a.m., at White Earth RTC, Ogema, a domestic was reportedly witnessed at the front entrance of the building. Law enforcement was asked to review video footage of the incident.
- 1:50 p.m., at the city lagoons in Lake Park, suspicious activity was noticed when public utility workers found bags of garbage at the brush site at the lagoon, some with mail inside. The brush site is not open to the public.
- 2:30 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, a 37-year-old man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.
- 3:30 p.m., near Main Street, Mahnomen, a syringe was found.
- 3:32 p.m., near Brill Avenue, Park Rapids, a mother of a 17-year-old boy stated her son “took off,” while she wasn’t concerned about his whereabouts or safety, she asked a report be filed so she could get assistance from human services.
- 5:55 p.m., near County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes, a two-vehicle, one deer accident was reported. There were two sedans involved, one was driven by a 24-year-old and the other was driven by a 37-year-old. Injuries were reported. No further information was provided in the police call log.
