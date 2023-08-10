Crime and fire report: Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters for Aug. 7-9
Terrorist threats and disorderly conduct at Detroit Country Club, assault reported at a business and more.
Monday, Aug. 7
- 8 a.m., Theft was reported along Central Street, Detroit Lakes. Caller stated someone had gone through their vehicle and taken a key.
- 8:01 a.m., Theft was reported along Central Street. Caller stated someone had gone through their vehicle and taken their debit card.
- 3:07 p.m., Runaway was reported in Lake Park. The 17-year-old was located.
- 3:50 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along 427th Avenue, Frazee. A female allegedly crawled through a window, stole money, fishing gear, clothes and a security camera. However, there was a second camera. The female was known to the resident and returned the stolen items.
- 7:11 p.m., Attempted fraud through a scam phone call was reported at a residence along Andrews Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 8:50 p.m., Vandalism was reported at a residence along Height of Land Drive, Rochert. A mailbox was reportedly removed from its post and thrown to the ground. It did not appear that the box had been struck by a vehicle.
- 9:12 p.m., Traffic stop along State Highway 87, Frazee, resulted in the arrest of a male, 60, from Frazee, for DWI.
- 11:44 p.m., Traffic stop along 300th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, resulted in the arrest of a male, 64, from Frazee, for DWI.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- 5:55 a.m., Motor vehicle left the roadway and hit trees. Driver, a male, 36, from Osage, went to Essentia-St. Mary’s for back pain. He was transported by a relative.
- 6:55 a.m., Recovered a stolen vehicle on Cherry Avenue, Frazee. The person with the vehicle in their possession said the report of the vehicle being stolen was a misunderstanding.
- 7:13 a.m., Suspicious package was delivered to a residence on Tower Road, Detroit Lakes. The caller explained a ring they did not order was mailed to them, and there was a code with the ring that could be scanned. The caller was advised that the code could be a scam attempt.
- 8:15 a.m., Neighbor’s dog visited a residence along County Road 117, Osage, and ripped off a downspout from an outbuilding.
- 8:42 a.m., Male, 36, from Detroit Lakes, turned himself in to the Detroit Lakes Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
- 9:11 a.m., Gas drive-off was reported at a business on Second Street, Audubon. A letter is being mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle requesting payment.
- 9:32 a.m., Attempted fraud of an EBT card was reported at a business along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes.
- 4:30 p.m., Possible fraud of a resident along Washington Avenue. The caller expressed concern that their mother had fallen for a phone scam.
- 9:25 a.m., Drugs were found behind a kiosk in the lobby of Becker County Jail by staff members. The incident is under investigation.
- 11:16 a.m., Homemade pontoon cover was taken out of a pontoon at a residence along Silver Star Road, Frazee.
- 12:22 p.m., Pursuit of a tow truck was reported on U.S. Highway 10 in Audubon. When the tow truck driver saw the lights, the vehicle was pulled to the side of the highway. The driver explained they did not hear the squad sirens. The driver was cited for speeding.
- 12:36 p.m., Female, 36, from Audubon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at a residence on Third Street, Lake Park.
- 6:07 p.m., Railroad crossing arms were reportedly malfunctioning at the crossing near 260th Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 7:16 p.m., Hazmat call was made from a caller stating those at a residence along County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes, smelled something “odd” and were getting headaches. Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded and tested for dangerous gases but did not find any.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
- 8:20 a.m., Arrest was made for an outstanding warrant. A male, 37, was taken into custody.
- 11:14 a.m., Assault was reported at a business along Veterans Memorial Parkway that resulted in a male, 21, from Frazee, being taken into custody.
- 12:49 p.m., A semi-truck struck a utility pole along South Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:20 p.m., Several juveniles were taken into custody after a vehicle they were in went into the ditch. Officers learned the vehicle had been stolen.
- 3:09 p.m., Terrorist threats and disorderly conduct resulted in a male, 39, from Detroit Lakes, being arrested at Detroit Country Club.
- 4:04 p.m., Theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, was reported.
- 8:51 p.m., A 2002 gold Chrysler PT Cruiser caught fire at a residence along U.S. Highway 10, Audubon. There were no injuries and Audubon Fire Department responded.
- 10:13 p.m., Theft of a Coleman generator was reported by a person who was working at WE Fest.
- 10:53 p.m., Fraud was reported by a resident on Wilson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, when cash was taken from a debit card.
- 11:33 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59 resulted in a DWI arrest of a female, 39, from Detroit Lakes.
