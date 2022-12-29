99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Crime and fire report: Detroit Lakes resident reports mailbox struck by snow plow for third consecutive year

On Dec. 26 at 11:19 a.m., near County Road 14, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their mailbox was struck and damaged by a snow plow for the third consecutive year.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 29, 2022 10:56 AM
Thursday, Dec. 22

11:08 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crashed near the DLCCC parking lot approach.

1:19 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, drug-related.

8:06 p.m., near Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

8:13 p.m., near Frazee, a caller received text message threats of violence and death. The suspect is located in Ohio. An Ohio police department was contacted.

Friday, Dec. 23

12:20 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, a vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks. The vehicle was able to escape the tracks.

12:29 p.m., near Kris Street and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a railroad crossing arm malfunctioned.

1:35 p.m., near Main Avenue, Callaway, a small baggy of suspected narcotics was found. The bag was turned over to law enforcement.

2:49 p.m., near East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle parked in the street suffered damage to the driver’s side mirror.

4:13 p.m., near Main Street, Audubon, a caller reported a disorderly customer. The customer was gone upon arrival.

8:14 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suspected heroin overdose. A 44-year-old Detroit Lakes man was given two doses of Narcan and responded positively. No medical transport.

9:11 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, social media harassment reported. The caller was advised to block the offending parties.

9:15 p.m., near Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes, hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle.

Saturday, Dec. 24

1:33 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, a parked vehicle was struck while in the parking lot.

Sunday, Dec. 25

5:20 p.m., near Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, suicide-related. A 36-year-old Detroit Lakes man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

Monday, Dec. 26

11:19 a.m., near County Road 14, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a plow had struck their mailbox. The caller added this is the third year in a row that their mailbox has been struck by a plow.

12:41 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported littering in the parking lot. No other information given.

2:30 p.m., near Highway 10 and Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:35 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a juvenile was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

6:21 p.m., near Shorewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported someone was blocking their driveway.

7:31 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:54 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2:33 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a 60-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was making threats of self-harm. She was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for evaluation.

10:03 a.m., near Mahnomen, parked vehicle damage.

10:55 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Main Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:15 a.m., near Becker County, drug-related.

12:33 p.m., near North Shore Drive and Park Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, oil from a vehicle was reportedly dumped in City Park.

1:43 p.m., near west Lake Sallie Drive and east Fox Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:11 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, drug-related.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

4:18 p.m., near Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema, an unruly man. A 25-year-old Fargo man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

9:14 p.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple individuals fighting in the street. The report was unfounded.

