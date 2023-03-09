Crime and fire report: Dilworth man cracks helmet in snowmobile crash; Xbox stolen from DL ice house

Monday, March 6

8:30 a.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, package theft.

10:17 a.m., near 295th Avenue, Waubun, a dog was dropped off near a residence. The dog was taken to the Becker County Humane Society.

12:53 p.m., near Campbell Avenue, Detroit Lakes, truancy.

1:04 p.m., near Detroit Lake, a caller reported an Xbox was missing from their ice house. There were no signs of forced entry and the item is valued at $300.

5:41 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, a man suffered a possible head injury. He is alert, conscious and appeared to have some facial bruising. The man refused medical transport.

9:05 p.m., near Highway 87, Frazee, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Tuesday, March 7

8:21 a.m., near Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, suspected drug activity reported.

11:25 a.m., near 280th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported paying about $20,000 for trailer repairs, but the work is continuing and the contractor is asking for more. The caller was advised the issue is a civil matter.

11:46 a.m., near mile marker 40 on Highway 34, snowmobile crash. A 35-year-old Dilworth man hit something while riding a snowmobile. He was thrown from the vehicle and cracked his helmet. The man was reported as alert, but was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment of a possible head injury.

1:17 p.m., near Washington Avenue, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:55 p.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:03 p.m., near Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:33 p.m., near Highway 10 and Rew Lane, Frazee, a vehicle was reported off the roadway. A 39-year-old Frazee woman was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

7:43 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Main Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:33 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, theft. A $50 coffee table was reported stolen from the lobby of the bowling alley.

10:13 p.m., near Ogema, a juvenile male expressed suicidal thoughts and was tranported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

Wednesday, March 8

6:55 a.m., near Highway 59 and County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:53 a.m., near Washington Avenue and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, four-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

11:12 a.m., near County Road 39 and 125th Avenue, Frazee, single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle occupants suffered no injuries, but were trapped and needed assistance evacuating the vehicle.

2:39 p.m., near 4th Street, Frazee, an email scam involving Venmo was reported.

2:46 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, AirPods were reported stolen.

2:46 p.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, a semi-tractor and trailer were reported in a roadside ditch. No injuries.

3:35 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, parked vehicle damage.

5:12 p.m., near Ponsford, suicide related. A juvenile female was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

9:16 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

9:38 p.m., near County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, unknown medical. A woman was found unresponsive, but breathing. She was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.