Crime and fire report: Disturbance reported at a business in Osage, results in broken ribs
17-year-old found laying on the ground in Frazee with chest pain, and more from the police blotters of Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department for July 17-19
Monday, July 17
- 8:02 a.m., Theft was reported along Willow Street, Detroit Lakes. A Realtor reported real estate signs had been taken from a property.
- 8:19 a.m., Drug-related incident reported along Eagle View Road, Ogema. Caller stated paraphernalia and a half a gram of meth was found in a vehicle.
- 4:58 p.m., Outstanding warrants resulted in a 22-year-old Mahnomen man being arrested.
- 7:48 p.m., Missing 7-year-old reported near U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. The child’s mom lost sight of the child momentarily, but the child was quickly located.
- 8:52 p.m., Disturbance reported at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes. Two men, both from Detroit Lakes, were cited for disorderly conduct. One man was 31 and the other was 21.
- 11:50 p.m., Traffic stop along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old Ponsford man for DWI.
Tuesday, July 18
- 3:01 a.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 58, Detroit Lakes resulted in a fourth degree DWI for a 19-year-old Lake Park man.
- 7:47 a.m., A 38-year-old Waite Park, Minnesota, woman turned herself into the Becker County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
- 12:50 p.m., Hazmat call was made in Audubon. Potential petroleum-based material was found in the city sewer. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was contacted and tests were taken to determine what the material is and if it is hazardous. Information on the test result was not available by print deadline.
- 2:37 p.m., A kayak was reportedly taken out of a pickup two weeks ago by a resident along Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 3:11 p.m., Minors threw a rock and broke a window at a residence along Canyon Boulevard, Detroit Lakes. Officers located the minors and talked to them about their behavior.
- 10:39 p.m., Vehicle was off the road along 290th Avenue, Frazee, and a 17-year-old Detroit Lakes boy was laying on the ground, saying he had chest pain. The boy was transported to Essentia in Detroit Lakes.
Wednesday, July 19
- 7:38 a.m. A 45-year-old Callaway woman turned herself in at the Becker County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
- 1:04 p.m., A disturbance was reported at a business along County Highway 48, Osage. A 48-year-old Osage man was allegedly assaulted by another man who refused to leave. The assault resulted in broken ribs and the victim was taken to CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.
