Crime and fire report: DL car wash broken into, used by suspect; Fargo man stabbed, refuses to give statement
On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:53 a.m., a caller reported that Zips Car Wash was broken into and used by the suspect. Video surveillance is being examined and the case remains under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 8
8:02 a.m., near Main Avenue and Lake Street, Frazee, a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. No injuries.
11:45 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two students were involved in a dispute over drug-related activity. The school will discipline the students internally.
12:38 p.m., near County Road 44, a vehicle struck a deer.
1:34 p.m., near White Earth, social media threats reported.
2:56 p.m., near 336th Avenue, Ogema, a window was broken at a residence.
5:03 p.m., near County Road 10, Frazee, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
6:18 p.m., near Cherry Lake Road, Ogema, vehicle license plates were stolen.
6:24 p.m., near County Road 117, Osage, a caller reported ice fishermen are crossing through their private property to get to Toad Lake.
7:42 p.m., near Becker County, assault reported.
10:55 p.m., near 15th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two tires were slashed on a vehicle while the owner was at work. The incident is under investigation.
11:36 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles. The case is under investigation by Indian Child Welfare.
Friday, Dec. 9
3:11 a.m., near Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, noise complaint, loud music.
6:46 a.m. to 2:38 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, six street parking citations were issued.
9:04 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, attempted catalytic converter theft on a 2022 Ford Escape. The equipment wasn’t completely cut free. The owner estimates the damage at about $3,400.
9:39 a.m., near County Road 43, Ogema, prescription medication stolen from a parked vehicle.
7:20 p.m., near North Shore Drive and Lincoln Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
8:28 p.m., near County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a power pole and appeared to be abandoned. The owner of the vehicle was at home and appeared to be intoxicated. A 61-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.
Saturday, Dec. 10
4:08 a.m., near Ogema, an individual is threatening to release inappropriate images of the caller on social media in an extortion attempt.
10:50 a.m., near Holmes Street and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
11:27 a.m., near mile marker 45 on Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. Multiple injuries reported .
11:33 a.m., near Lori Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a light pole.
11:50 a.m., at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Detroit Lakes, unknown medical. One individual transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
12:41 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot.
1:59 p.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, a caller reported their home was “ransacked” and multiple items were reported stolen.
4:55 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, two street parking citations were issued.
11:19 p.m., near Phinney Avenue, Detroit Lakes, electrical outlet sparked and popped the circuit breaker. No fire found.
Sunday, Dec. 11
6:12 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, 10 street parking citations were issued.
7:14 a.m., near Callaway, a caller reported receiving verbal threats involving physical harm toward them and their family members. A 20-year-old rural Waubun man was arrested in connection with the incident.
4:47 p.m., near Highway 225 and 520th Avenue, Ponsford, large brush fire reported.
7:59 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, emergency medical staff reported a 32-year-old Fargo man was treated at the emergency room for a stab wound. The man refused to provide an official statement about the incident.