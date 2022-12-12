Crime and fire report: DL car wash broken into, used by suspect; Fargo man stabbed, refuses to give statement

Thursday, Dec. 8

8:02 a.m., near Main Avenue and Lake Street, Frazee, a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. No injuries.

11:45 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two students were involved in a dispute over drug-related activity. The school will discipline the students internally.

12:38 p.m., near County Road 44, a vehicle struck a deer.

1:34 p.m., near White Earth, social media threats reported.

2:56 p.m., near 336th Avenue, Ogema, a window was broken at a residence.

5:03 p.m., near County Road 10, Frazee, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:18 p.m., near Cherry Lake Road, Ogema, vehicle license plates were stolen.

6:24 p.m., near County Road 117, Osage, a caller reported ice fishermen are crossing through their private property to get to Toad Lake.

7:42 p.m., near Becker County, assault reported.

10:55 p.m., near 15th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two tires were slashed on a vehicle while the owner was at work. The incident is under investigation.

11:36 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles. The case is under investigation by Indian Child Welfare.

Friday, Dec. 9

3:11 a.m., near Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, noise complaint, loud music.

6:46 a.m. to 2:38 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, six street parking citations were issued.

9:04 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, attempted catalytic converter theft on a 2022 Ford Escape. The equipment wasn’t completely cut free. The owner estimates the damage at about $3,400.

9:39 a.m., near County Road 43, Ogema, prescription medication stolen from a parked vehicle.

7:20 p.m., near North Shore Drive and Lincoln Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:28 p.m., near County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a power pole and appeared to be abandoned. The owner of the vehicle was at home and appeared to be intoxicated. A 61-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

Saturday, Dec. 10

4:08 a.m., near Ogema, an individual is threatening to release inappropriate images of the caller on social media in an extortion attempt.

7:53 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a car wash was apparently broken into and used to wash a vehicle by the suspect. Security camera footage is being examined and the case remains under investigation.

10:50 a.m., near Holmes Street and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:27 a.m., near mile marker 45 on Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. Multiple injuries reported .

11:33 a.m., near Lori Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a light pole.

11:50 a.m., at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Detroit Lakes, unknown medical. One individual transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.

12:41 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot.

1:59 p.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, a caller reported their home was “ransacked” and multiple items were reported stolen.

4:55 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, two street parking citations were issued.

11:19 p.m., near Phinney Avenue, Detroit Lakes, electrical outlet sparked and popped the circuit breaker. No fire found.

Sunday, Dec. 11

6:12 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, 10 street parking citations were issued.

7:14 a.m., near Callaway, a caller reported receiving verbal threats involving physical harm toward them and their family members. A 20-year-old rural Waubun man was arrested in connection with the incident.

4:47 p.m., near Highway 225 and 520th Avenue, Ponsford, large brush fire reported.

7:59 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, emergency medical staff reported a 32-year-old Fargo man was treated at the emergency room for a stab wound. The man refused to provide an official statement about the incident.