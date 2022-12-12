Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: DL car wash broken into, used by suspect; Fargo man stabbed, refuses to give statement

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:53 a.m., a caller reported that Zips Car Wash was broken into and used by the suspect. Video surveillance is being examined and the case remains under investigation.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 12, 2022 01:39 PM
Thursday, Dec. 8

8:02 a.m., near Main Avenue and Lake Street, Frazee, a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. No injuries.

11:45 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two students were involved in a dispute over drug-related activity. The school will discipline the students internally.

12:38 p.m., near County Road 44, a vehicle struck a deer.

1:34 p.m., near White Earth, social media threats reported.

2:56 p.m., near 336th Avenue, Ogema, a window was broken at a residence.

5:03 p.m., near County Road 10, Frazee, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:18 p.m., near Cherry Lake Road, Ogema, vehicle license plates were stolen.

6:24 p.m., near County Road 117, Osage, a caller reported ice fishermen are crossing through their private property to get to Toad Lake.

7:42 p.m., near Becker County, assault reported.

10:55 p.m., near 15th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two tires were slashed on a vehicle while the owner was at work. The incident is under investigation.

11:36 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles. The case is under investigation by Indian Child Welfare.

Friday, Dec. 9

3:11 a.m., near Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, noise complaint, loud music.

6:46 a.m. to 2:38 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, six street parking citations were issued.

9:04 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, attempted catalytic converter theft on a 2022 Ford Escape. The equipment wasn’t completely cut free. The owner estimates the damage at about $3,400.

9:39 a.m., near County Road 43, Ogema, prescription medication stolen from a parked vehicle.

7:20 p.m., near North Shore Drive and Lincoln Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:28 p.m., near County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a power pole and appeared to be abandoned. The owner of the vehicle was at home and appeared to be intoxicated. A 61-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

Saturday, Dec. 10

4:08 a.m., near Ogema, an individual is threatening to release inappropriate images of the caller on social media in an extortion attempt.

7:53 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a car wash was apparently broken into and used to wash a vehicle by the suspect. Security camera footage is being examined and the case remains under investigation.

10:50 a.m., near Holmes Street and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:27 a.m., near mile marker 45 on Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. Multiple injuries reported .

11:33 a.m., near Lori Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a light pole.

11:50 a.m., at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Detroit Lakes, unknown medical. One individual transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.

12:41 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot.

1:59 p.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, a caller reported their home was “ransacked” and multiple items were reported stolen.

4:55 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, two street parking citations were issued.

11:19 p.m., near Phinney Avenue, Detroit Lakes, electrical outlet sparked and popped the circuit breaker. No fire found.

Sunday, Dec. 11

6:12 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, 10 street parking citations were issued.

7:14 a.m., near Callaway, a caller reported receiving verbal threats involving physical harm toward them and their family members. A 20-year-old rural Waubun man was arrested in connection with the incident.

4:47 p.m., near Highway 225 and 520th Avenue, Ponsford, large brush fire reported.

7:59 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, emergency medical staff reported a 32-year-old Fargo man was treated at the emergency room for a stab wound. The man refused to provide an official statement about the incident.

