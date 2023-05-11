99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 11

News Local

Crime and fire report: Dog bites child and police officer, dog gets taken to Fargo

Fish kills reported at several lakes, reported fire turns out to be grilling and more from May 8-10.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 12:17 PM

Monday, May 8

  • 10:39 a.m., Vehicle reportedly drove over a mailbox and flower bed at a residence along Maple Ridge Road, Audubon.
  • 12:47 p.m., Fish kill was reported at Height of Land Lake.
  • 12:51 p.m., Fish kill was reported at Shell Lake.
  • 4:40 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Brandy Lake Road, Detroit Lakes. Officers found an individual burning construction-type materials. A citation was issued as the individual did not have a burning permit.

Tuesday, May 9

  • 11:12 a.m., Fraud reported at a residence along North Street, Detroit Lakes. Female, 39, reported her Facebook account had been hacked and fraudulent charges were made to her checking account. She was reimbursed for the fraudulent charges and discontinued her Facebook account.
  • 5:06 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence on Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Officers arrived to learn the smoke was coming from a grill and there was no fire.
  • 5:17 p.m., Assault was reported at a residence along Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A female, 23, was arrested for domestic assault.
  • 11:43 p.m., Traffic stop on State Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, resulted in an arrest of a male, 65, for fourth-degree DWI.

Wednesday, May 10

  • 10:13 a.m., Fish kill was reported at Hougland Lake, Lake Park.
  • 12:05 p.m., Burglary reported at a business on North Main Street, Mahnomen.
  • 2:25 p.m., Theft of medication was reported at a residence along Eagle View Road, Ogema.
  • 3:15 p.m., Dog bite reported at a residence along Fifth Street, Audubon. A child was initially bit. When the Audubon Police Department arrived the officer was also bit. The dog was brought to the pound for quarantine, as no dog owner could be found. However, the pound declined as the dog was violent. The animal was brought to the emergency clinic in Fargo, North Dakota.
  • 9:25 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 25 resulted in two arrests due to outstanding warrants. The driver was a 44-year-old male and the passenger was a 34-year-old female. Both reside in rural Detroit Lakes.
  • 9:46 p.m., Vehicle was keyed in a parking lot along Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes.
