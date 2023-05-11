Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Dog bites child and police officer, dog gets taken to Fargo Fish kills reported at several lakes, reported fire turns out to be grilling and more from May 8-10.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.