Crime and fire report: Domestic assault leads to arrest of DL man; house 'cleaned out' in Lake Park burglary

Monday, April 10

11:26 a.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, loose dogs were reported on private property.

11:30 a.m., near County Road 32, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

12:31 p.m., near West Lake Drive and County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:28 p.m., near Willard Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unemployment claim fraud reported.

1:51 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two instances of shoplifting reported.

3:15 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, stolen checks were cashed at a local business. The case is under investigation.

6:34 p.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a man was swearing loudly outside. Officers were unable to locate the man.

6:59 p.m., near 5th Street, Audubon, mental health. A 34-year-old woman was transported for evaluation.

Tuesday, April 11

6:06 a.m., near Kenneth Street, Detroit Lakes, domestic assault. A 22-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested. No injuries reported.

6:30 a.m., near County Road 141 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, a loose yellow dog was reported along the roadway.

8:23 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:23 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unruly patron at the community center. The individual was served a trespass notice.

9:31 a.m., near Becker County, drug related.

9:52 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

9:53 a.m., near Willow Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:10 a.m., near Anchor Road, Detroit Lakes, items missing from a residence. Deputies noticed the outside door was wide open.

12:00 p.m., at Casey’s General Store, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

1:42 p.m., near Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:44 p.m., near Lake Park, unemployment claim fraud.

3:35 p.m., near 4th Street, Lake Park, a caller reported their house had been “cleaned out” while they were gone for the last two weeks. The case is under investigation.

7:01 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, domestic incident. Both parties were reportedly intoxicated and agreed to separate for the night.

8:09 p.m., near Jager Road, Rochert, multiple horses were reported on private property. The caller said the issue has been ongoing. Deputies spoke to the owner of the horses.

9:31 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a pair of AirPods were reported missing.

10:08 p.m., near Summit Avenue and Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:26 p.m., near County Road 119, Menahga, a caller reported a burning rubber smell. Firefighters searched the location and no smell was found.

Wednesday, April 12

11:03 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage was reported.

11:07 a.m., near Jager Road, Rochert, a caller reported multiple horses on private property. The issue is ongoing. The horse owner will be issued a citation for public nuisance.

12:23 p.m., at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

12:24 p.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, multiple items reported missing from a residence. The caller said the theft occurred sometime after December 2022.

2:15 p.m., near Naytahwaush, a caller reported a man was having an unknown medical issue at a business. EMS was dispatched to the scene, but the man “flipped off” the EMS personnel and was acting hostile. EMS departed the scene.

3:05 p.m., near Peoples Street and Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lakes, loose dogs were reported.

4:29 p.m., near Highway 34 and County Road 120, Detroit Lakes, a stump was reported on fire.

6:16 p.m., near Brainard Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, computer scam reported.

6:41 p.m., near Town Lake Beach, Frazee, a caller reported multiple juveniles were throwing rocks onto the lake ice from the boat access area. The youth were advised the rocks were for the boat access area only.

9:27 p.m., near County Road 10 and Highway 10, Frazee, a controlled burn was reported.

10:20 p.m., near Jackson Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, loose dogs were reported. The dogs were returned to the owner.