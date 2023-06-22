Crime and fire report: Extrication and Life Link needed for crash involving an 18-year-old from Detroit Lakes
Osage man tased, baler catches fire, ATV accident results in injuries and arrest, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters June 15-19.
Thursday, June 15
- 11:20 a.m., Theft of gas from a business along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes, was reported when a vehicle drove off without paying.
- 1:33 p.m., Property owner along Long Lake Road reported a hole was created in a window by what appeared to be a rock.
- 3:40 p.m., Yardman lawn mower was reported as stolen from a residence on Union Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 3:26 p.m., Boat was reportedly sunk by a wake boat, which caused damage to the motor and other equipment. The incident was reported by a resident on Sunset Drive, Ponsford.
- 6:32 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along 130th Street in Detroit Lakes after selling a vehicle and noticing two of the $100 bills were counterfeit.
- 6:52 p.m., Report of 15 people fighting at a residence along 465th Avenue, Ponsford, resulted in one male, 29, being arrested and one person needing medical attention.
- 7:41 p.m., Assisted with traffic control for a vehicle fire along Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes.
- 7:47 p.m., Female, 20, was arrested for a DWI after a traffic stop along Shinab Trail, Ponsford.
- 9:08 p.m., Male, 25, from Ogema, was arrested after a traffic stop along 353rd Circle, Ogema. The reason for the arrest was not stated in the call log.
Friday, June 16
- 9:18 a.m., Theft of a 6,500-watt generator, skid steer tires and rims was reported from a property along Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes.
- 10:03 a.m., Officers were asked to visit a residence along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, to pick up and dispose of fentanyl and needles. Items were collected and disposed of.
- 1:12 p.m., Officers were asked to visit a residence along Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, as the caller wanted to turn over an unknown substance that had been found. The substance was tested and identified as meth.
- 2:03 p.m., Elderly man residing along Park Street, Detroit Lakes, reported a possible scam, noting he lost less than $1,000.
- 3:28 p.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 12, Audubon. A baler had caught fire. The farm equipment was driven to the road to prevent a field fire. There was no damage to the tractor. As the Audubon and Lake Park fire departments arrived, the fire was extinguished but the baler was reported as a total loss.
- 6:04 p.m., Caller residing along Elbow Lake Road, Waubun, reported her dog was attacked by two large dogs. Her dog was harmed and taken to the veterinarian.
- 8:08 p.m., Fire was reported along Sixth Street, Audubon, when a car caught fire in a garage. The fire was reportedly in the engine area of the vehicle. The fire engulfed the garage, but there were no injuries. Responding to the fire were fire departments from Audubon, Detroit Lakes and Lake Park. Audubon Rescue, Lake Park Rescue and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.
Saturday, June 17
- 2:13 a.m., A call for service regarding sexual conduct was requested at the Becker County Jail. No further information was in the police blotter.
- 2:15 a.m., Disturbance was reported at the Becker County Jail. No further information was in the police blotter.
- 2:56 a.m., ATV accident along County Highway 1, Lake Park, resulted in injuries and an arrest. The ATV reportedly rolled multiple times. While occupants were not wearing helmets, they were wearing seatbelts. The call log stated a male, 22, from Sartell, Minnesota, was arrested for DWI. The driver was transported for medical attention via ambulance, as were the occupants, both of which were males: One was a 23-year-old from Lake Park and the other was a 21-year-old from Lake Elmo, Minnesota.
- 12:10 p.m., Theft of tractors and vehicles reported from a property along County Road 107, Ogema.
- 5:14 p.m., Theft of several items, including a cooler and cellphone, were reportedly taken from a truck parked along Big Rock Lake. The 2007 Chevy Avalanche’s window was busted.
- 5:35 p.m., Theft of a red fish house on wheels was reported from a property located along Larson Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 5:52 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 39, Frazee, ended in an arrest when an uncooperative driver pulled away from the officer. The encounter resulted in the male, 42, from Osage, being tased and then arrested.
- 7:17 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 34, Ogema, resulted in two arrests for outstanding warrants. The driver was a 32-year-old male and the passenger was a 25-year-old female.
- 10:45 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Cherry Avenue, Frazee. A pellet grill had caught fire. Frazee Fire Department responded and the fire was extinguished.
Sunday, June 18
- 12:32 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 21, Waubun, resulted in a male, 68, from Waubun, being arrested. The call log did not state the reason for the arrest.
- 1:02 a.m., Traffic stop along Pearl Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, resulted in a possible DWI. A male, 25, from Callaway, refused a DWI test. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
- 7:07 a.m., Property Damage was reported along Langford Street, Detroit Lakes. Caller stated the sidewalk and fencing area had green spray paint on it.
- 6:13 p.m., Pursuit of juveniles on motorcycles began along West Lake Drive. Both were stated to be juveniles.
- 7:19 a.m., Assault was reported at the Becker County Jail. The call log stated the assault involved an employee interaction with an inmate, but no further details were recorded.
- 8:09 p.m., Male, 18, from Detroit Lakes, crashed a truck along County Highway 7, Ulen. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved in the crash. Extrication was used to remove the driver and a landing zone was cleared for Life Link to transport him to a hospital for medical treatment.
Monday, June 19
- 6:37 a.m., Pursuit was reported along County Highway 6 of dirt bikes heading westbound.
- 4:20 p.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along Central Street, Detroit Lakes. Caller reported the window of a vehicle had been broken overnight.
- 6:05 p.m., Business along Long Avenue had a trespass issued to a 37-year-old male.
- 8:09 p.m., Vehicle crashed against guard posts along Long Bridge Road, which led to a male, 20, from Kindred, North Dakota, being arrested on suspicion of DWI.
- 5:52 p.m., Grass fire was reported along County Highway 29, Frazee. Frazee Fire Department responded, as did DNR Fire-DL.
ADVERTISEMENT