Crime and fire report: Fall leads to medical airlift for Frazee man with possible broken leg
On Dec. 20 at 9:43 a.m., a caller reported their son had fallen and suffered a possible broken leg near Highway 87. A 38-year-old Frazee man was airlifted to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
Monday, Dec. 19
8:20 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, past action, two reports of theft.
9:00 a.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported the tires on the passenger’s side of their vehicle had the valve stem covers and valve cores removed. The incident is under investigation.
10:28 a.m., near County Road 47, Osage, a caller reported receiving threatening messages including violent acts. A 34-year-old Osage man was arrested in connection with the incident.
11:44 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
12:03 p.m., near Kris Street, Detroit Lakes, a truck struck a railroad crossing arm. The equipment has been repaired.
12:08 p.m., near 2nd Street, Lake Park, possible hit-and-run reported. The incident is under investigation.
1:17 p.m., near mile marker 30 on Highway 10, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.
1:22 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
1:25 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, the construction site at the soon-to-be new Zips Car Wash was burglarized. Unknown items missing.
1:30 p.m. to 2:41 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, eight parking violations were reported.
2:26 p.m., near Andrews Avenue and North Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
2:32 p.m., near County Road 125 and Gillian Street, Osage, two vehicles were reported in a roadside ditch.
3:38 p.m., near Highway 10 and west Long Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a railroad flasher was damaged. BNSF railroad workers responded to the scene.
3:59 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, gas pump drive-off. The incident is under investigation.
4:40 p.m., near Frazee, suicide related. A 51-year-old Frazee man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.
9:22 p.m., near Cummings Road, Detroit Lakes, natural gas smell reported at a residence. The fire chief examined the scene and determined no natural gas was present and cleared the incident.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
1:58 a.m., near Oak Grove Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parking violation.
3:58 a.m., near Brandy Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a possible overdose. They said one dose of Narcan was administered and the victim responded positively. A caller then said the whole thing was a “prank.”
9:54 a.m., near Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle slid into a parked car causing minor damage.
12:28 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
3:26 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
4:02 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported leaving their bank card at a business and four attempts have been made to purchase items. All attempts were unsuccessful and the account was closed.
7:30 p.m., near Highway 59 and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a single vehicle struck a guardrail. No injuries.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
5:18 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash involving a semitractor-trailer. No injuries reported.
8:04 a.m., near Highway 59 and Willow Springs Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash.
8:15 a.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was rear-ended and struck a light pole. One person involved was transported to Essentia Health St.Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with an apparent neck injury.
9:56 a.m., near Frazee, a caller reported an account had been opened in their name without authorization. The case is under investigation.
10:04 a.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, a caller reported a street light was damaged.
10:52 a.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported their tires had been flattened over the weekend and, at a later date, their lug nuts were removed. The incidents are under investigation.
1:10 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
5:55 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two men were involved in an altercation. No injuries reported. No arrests. The incident is under investigation.
7:47 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, domestic altercation. Both a man and woman admitted to pushing the other. No injuries. No arrests. The parties were separated. Order-for-protection procedures were advised.
8:23 p.m., near Maple Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported a man was performing multiple drive-bys of their residence. The caller was advised on order-for-protection procedures.