Crime and fire report: Fentanyl found at the Becker County Jail
Large fish kills reported at local lakes, turkeys struck by drivers, multiple grass fires and more from May 4-7 crime and fire report.
Thursday, May 4
- 12:53 a.m., Grass fire by a swamp was reported along County Highway 34, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 3:39 a.m., Fentanyl was found at the Becker County Jail. The report did not state where the drug was located.
- 8:29 a.m., Theft was reported at a residence along Meadow Lane, Detroit Lakes. A phone charger and sunglasses were taken from a vehicle.
- 1:41 p.m., Trespasser was arrested after visiting a business along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford. The 33-year-old female left the store and later admitted to police she had gone into the business, at which point she was taken into custody.
- 6:32 p.m., Burglary was reported at a business along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Investigation ongoing.
- 7:03 p.m., Female, 18, was driving along State Highway 87 when she hit a turkey. The turkey went through the windshield of the vehicle.
- 9:50 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Blackhawk Road, Lake Park. Leaves and deck material were being burned and the caller was concerned the fire would get out of control. The resident was informed a burning permit was needed.
- 10:01 p.m., Male, 12, was reportedly shooting others with a BB gun at a residence along County Highway 21, Ogema. The officer observed the boy and spoke with him. The boy denied having a BB gun or shooting people with it. However, a witness corroborated the caller’s information. There were no injuries.
- 11:02 p.m., Fire was reported along 353rd Circle, Ogema. The forestry department had conducted a burn.
Friday, May 5
- 8:56 a.m., Theft was reported at a residence along County Highway 12, Lake Park. Tools and a chainsaw were removed from a shed.
- 10:53 a.m., Domestic was reported at a residence in Waubun. Female, 63, was transported to the hospital by a private party. Her husband, 62, was arrested.
- 10:59 a.m., Theft was reported at a residence along Spirit Lake Lane, Waubun. Parts were reportedly removed from an inoperable vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- 11:44 a.m., Two males damaged the security camera at a business on Second Street, Lake Park. Investigation is ongoing.
- 11:51 p.m., Large fish kill was reported on Big Ida Lake in Lake Park.
- 2:41 p.m., Large fish kill was reported on Height of Land Lake in Detroit Lakes.
- 8:44 p.m., ATV accident was reported along State Highway 34 in the Smoky Hills State Forest. A 7-year-old had possible hand and arm injuries and a private party was transporting the child to the ER. The report did not state if the child was male or female.
- 10:31 p.m., Grass fire was reported in a ditch along County Highway 21, Callaway.
- 10:49 p.m., Grass fire was reported along County Highway 21, Ogema.
Saturday, May 6
- 12:23 a.m., Male, 52, cited for disorderly conduct at a business along U.S. Highway 10.
- 8:40 p.m., Traffic stop on County Highway 29, Detroit Lakes resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old male for DWI. The male was noted to be homeless.
Sunday, May 7
- 2:07 p.,m., Theft was reported at a residence on Main Avenue, Frazee. The homeowner reported two rifles were missing — a Savage 270 and Mossberg shotgun.
- 7:30 p.m., Becker County Sheriff's Office squad car struck a wild turkey along Little Floyd Lake Road. The bird cracked the windshield of the patrol car. There were no injuries.
- 8:30 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along U.S. Highway 10, Lake Park. The officers found an individual burning brush and directed them to extinguish the fire.
