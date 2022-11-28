Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested for possible DWI and fleeing, crashed into a parked semitrailer

A 53-year-old Frazee man was arrested for possible DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle after crashing into a parked semitractor-trailer, according to a Becker County emergency dispatch report. No injuries.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
November 28, 2022 12:46 PM
Wednesday, Nov. 23

8:48 a.m., near Becker County, drug-related.

8:59 a.m., near Highway 59 and Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:40 p.m., near Askelson Drive, Lake Park, two-vehicle crash. One vehicle occupant reported a possible chest injury and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

2:20 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suicide-related. A 25-year-old Detroit Lakes man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for evaluation.

3:52 p.m., near Main Street, Detroit Lakes, phone scam reported. No information given to the scammer.

5:17 p.m., near Juniper Street, Frazee, possible phone scam. Some personal information was given.

6:52 p.m., near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:12 p.m., near Ogema, suicide-related. A 19-year-old White Earth man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

7:47 p.m., near Almquist Road, Detroit Lakes, fraud. A 74-year-old Detroit Lakes man sent about $2,400 to a possible scammer in India via Western Union at Walmart in Detroit Lakes. Attempts are being made to stop the payment.

10:22 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, continuing harassment reported. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

Thursday, Nov. 24

2:44 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, assault. The victim denied medical attention. A 38-year-old White Earth man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for a possible hand injury and was then arrested and taken to the Becker County Jail.

10:02 a.m., near Long Lake Road and Longview Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an exposed manhole damaged their vehicle.

11:52 a.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.

12:27 p.m., near Smokey Hills Trail, Osage, two hunters were reportedly trespassing on private property.

2:58 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a light pole was struck by a vehicle. No injuries.

7:42 p.m., at Becker County Jail, an inmate reported receiving terrorist threats involving a possible ATV theft.

11:31 p.m., near Highway 87 and County Road 31, Frazee, officer-involved pursuit. The fleeing vehicle crashed into a parked semitractor-trailer. No injuries. A 53-year-old Frazee man was arrested for possible DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Friday, Nov. 25

12:40 p.m., near Falcon Street, Audubon, a gas line was struck. Minnesota Energy responded to the scene.

1:17 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:38 p.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.

5:05 p.m., near Highway 10 and 2nd Street, Lake Park, a vehicle struck a light pole and then a second vehicle ran over the light pole. No injuries.

9:26 p.m., near Cherry Ridge Drive, Detroit Lakes, verbal argument. A 34-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

9:34 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, verbal argument. A 40-year-old Ogema man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Saturday, Nov. 26

12:42 a.m., near North Street, Detroit Lakes, domestic assault. No medical transport needed. A 48-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested.

5:42 a.m., near Park Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, theft of multiple items from a garage. The caller is compiling a list of the stolen items.

11:22 a.m., near Nelson Lake Road, Lake Park, a man was reportedly trespassing on private property. The caller said they believe the man released mice onto the property. The man claims he released the mice on the roadway.

12:45 p.m., near County Road 48, Park Rapids, medical. An 89-year-old man of rural Park Rapids was having difficulty breathing and was unable to stand. CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

4:41 p.m., at the Shooting Star, gas pump drive-off.

Sunday, Nov. 27

11:19 a.m., at the Becker County Jail, two, live .22 caliber rounds were found in the personal belongings of an inmate.

3:40 p.m., near Highway 10 and Wenner Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:36 p.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a storage unit was burglarized. The incident is under investigation.

10:28 p.m., near Mission Road, Ogema, trespassing. A 37-year-old White Earth man was discovered in the basement of a residence and arrested.

