Crime and fire report: Garbage truck tips, driver taken to hospital with possible broken arm
Lake Park man tracked by canine and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotters from May 11-14.
Thursday, May 11
- 9:17 a.m., Fire was reported along 330th Street, Ponsford. The fire was noted to be near a shed and burning on a skid steer. Caller stated gravel was being thrown on the fire. The Carsonville Fire Department and DNR Fire-DL responded. Other fire departments were canceled en route.
- 10:04 a.m., Male, 38, was extracted from a garbage truck that had tipped onto its side on Bullert Road, Ogema. The driver was taken to Essentia Health–St. Mary's and may have had a broken arm.
- 12:39 p.m., Bicycle hit a car at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Willow Street East, Detroit Lakes. No injuries were reported.
- 7:13 p.m., Female, 31, was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault of her fiance at a residence in Frazee.
- 7:26 p.m., Theft of a boat tarp and cleaning table was reported stolen from outside of a residence along Pembina Trail, Detroit Lakes.
- 8:04 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Crane Road, Ogema. The caller was able to put the fire out with a garden hose.
- 9:11 p.m., Caller from a residence on West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, reported theft of $200 when they provided cash to an individual to purchase items, but the items were not purchased. Law enforcement informed the individual it was a civil issue.
Friday, May 12
- 6:49 p.m., Traffic stop along Pine Point Road resulted in an arrest of a 58-year-old male for an outstanding warrant.
- 8:37 p.m., Report of individuals performing sexual acts in front of a window at a residence in Frazee.
- 9:22 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 21 resulted in an arrest of a 34-year-old female from Waubun for an out-of-county warrant.
- 9:40 p.m., Grass fire was reported at a residence along Mashkiki Street, Ponsford.
Saturday, May 13
- 2:28 a.m., Domestic assault was reported at a residence along County Highway 34. A female, 29, who was noted to be intoxicated, was arrested for hitting another family with a broom.
- 10:32 a.m., Four wheeler was stolen from a residence along North Street, Detroit Lakes. The ATV was returned to the owner later the same day.
- 1:12 p.m., Grass fire was reported along U.S. Highway 10. Fire departments responding included DNR Fire-DL and Ogema.
- 4:06 p.m., Burglary at a lake cabin was reported at a residence along Valley View Road, Frazee. The caller stated items taken included a 70-inch Vizio TV, security cameras, fishing rod, tackle and drill batteries.
- 7:38 p.m., Burglary at a lake cabin at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema was reported.
- 10:27 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 21, Ogema, resulted in a 14-year-old being arrested for driving without a license.
Sunday, May 14
- 12:46 a.m., Domestic assault of the fifth degree was reported at a residence in Detroit Lakes. A male, 26, was arrested for striking a female, 24.
- 1:41 a.m., Traffic stop along West Lake Sallie Drive resulted in a fourth-degree DWI arrest of a male, 17, of Detroit Lakes.
- 2:32 a.m., Trespass reported at a residence on Sand Lake Road, Lake Park. The 19-year-old male from Lake Park ran from police. A canine was used to track the male. He was found hiding in a closet at his parent’s house.
- 2:46 p.m., Traffic stop along East North Street, Detroit Lakes resulted in a pending investigation regarding a youth ATV that was reported stolen. The person in possession of the ATV stated they had purchased it from a private seller.
ADVERTISEMENT