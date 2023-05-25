Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: High-speed pursuit in Callaway results in arrest Rollover along County Highway 29, Frazee, sends juvenile to hospital, and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotter.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.