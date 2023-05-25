Crime and fire report: High-speed pursuit in Callaway results in arrest
Rollover along County Highway 29, Frazee, sends juvenile to hospital, and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department blotter.
Monday, May 22
- 9:10 a.m., Property damage to a utility box was reported along West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:16 p.m., Gas drive-off was reported at a business on Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 5:44 p.m., Vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Holmes Street and Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes. An 18-year-old male was driving a pickup and a 35-year-old female was driving an SUV. A person was transported to the ER. No other information was available regarding the injured party.
- 9:27 p.m., Disorderly conduct was reported by a patron at a business along U.S. Highway 10. When the 35-year-old male from Dent was told to leave, he refused, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, May 23
- 8:14 a.m., Graffiti was painted on the side of a building along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:36 a.m., Laundry was reported missing from a laundromat on Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Investigation is pending.
- 10:31 a.m., Gas drive-off reported at a business along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 12:17 p.m., Pursuit of a silver 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 on County Highway 14, Callaway. Two were detained and a 39-year-old male from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
- 4:54 p.m., Pony was running down County Highway 25. Officers were unable to locate the black and white equine.
- 6:15 p.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 7, Lake Park. A utility line pole appeared to have been struck by lightning and the line was on the ground. Responding to the call were the Ulen Fire Department, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Wild Rice Electric.
Wednesday, May 24
- 3:09 p.m., Rollover one-vehicle accident reported along County Highway 39, Frazee.
- 5:02 p.m., Overdose reported at a residence along Nokomis Drive, Ponsford. A 36-year-old male from Ponsford was treated with five doses of Narcan and revived. The man then refused further treatment.
- 5:22 p.m., Rollover one-vehicle accident along County Highway 29, Frazee. Male, 16, from Detroit Lakes, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s.
- 11:22 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported along County Highway 34, Ogema, when an unknown vehicle parked at the end of a residential driveway and then proceeded to drive into the yard. The driver, a 51-year-old woman with no known address, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
- 11:44 p.m., Assault reportedly occurred at a business along County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes. The victim was a 23-year-old male from Detroit Lakes. The man called to report the assault from his residence, noting his nose was bleeding and he did not know the person who hit him. The man was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s.
