Crime and fire report: House fire reported in Waubun; disorderly Park Rapids man arrested

Thursday, Jan. 26

1:41 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, drug related. A 38-year-old Burnsville man was arrested.

9:54 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, text message threats received.

1:12 p.m., near Lincoln Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:39 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:06 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, inappropriate sexual conduct involving a juvenile reported. The incident is under investigation.

4:18 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

5:36 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, inappropriate sexual conduct reported involving a juvenile. The case is under investigation.

Friday, Jan. 27

11:51 a.m., near Ponsford, inappropriate sexual conduct reported. The 2020 incident is under investigation.

12:44 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:23 p.m., near Two Inlets Drive, Park Rapids, chimney fire reported. No injuries. Fire extinguished after about an hour.

3:03 p.m., at M&H convenience store, Detroit Lakes, gas pump drive-off reported.

7:04 p.m., at Long Bridge, Detroit Lakes, an individual suffered a cut. They were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

9:29 p.m., near Grunberg Avenue, Menahga, disorderly man. A 47-year-old Park Rapids man was arrested at the scene.

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:49 a.m., at Holiday Inn Lakefront, Detroit Lakes, multiple individuals refused to leave. Upon arrival of officers, the parties left without incident.

10:48 a.m., near Jackson Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:21 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, burglary. Tools stolen from a storage locker. A broken lock was found. The value of the stolen items is about $400.

3:00 p.m., near Lake Avenue and North Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:01 p.m., near County Road 5 and Sherbrooke Road, Pelican Rapids, ATV crash. A driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries reported.

10:00 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

Sunday, Jan. 29

4:37 a.m., near 4th Street, Lake Park, a vehicle was taken without permission. The vehicle was recovered and the incident remains under investigation.

11:01 a.m., near Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, carbon monoxide detector. Detector determined to be faulty by first responders.

2:40 p.m., near Balsam Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported a family member was destroying items at a residence.

3:35 p.m., at Essentia Health St. Mary’s, Detroit Lakes, officers assisted with an unruly patient.

4:42 p.m., near County Road 32, Detroit Lakes, harassment between a tenant and landlord. The caller was advised on eviction procedures and harassment restraining order procedures.

5:50 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

6:14 p.m., near 110th Street, Menahga, a caller reported a family member was causing property damage. The incident is under investigation.

6:44 p.m., near County Road 35, Waubun, house fire reported. The caller said they believed the fire was inside the walls. All occupants evacuated safely. No injuries reported. First responders said the home was not fully engulfed and the blaze was extinguished after about 40 minutes.