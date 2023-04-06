Crime report: Inmate attempts escape from Essentia Health St. Mary's; computer hacked in Rochert

Monday, April 3

4:45 a.m., near County Road 15 and 165th Street, Audubon, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

6:52 a.m., near Bijou Lake, a fish die-off was reported due to freezing conditions.

7:49 a.m., near County Road 39, Frazee, an application alerted emergency dispatchers that a vehicle crash had taken place. Upon arrival, officers observed what appeared to be a single-rollover crash. The driver was out of the vehicle and walking around. No injuries reported. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

8:22 a.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

9:16 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, employee theft involving a Subway employee reported. The incident is under investigation.

10:41 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

1:02 p.m., at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes, transaction card fraud reported. The incident is under investigation.

2:05 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, a female student reported being assaulted by another student. No injuries were reported. Both parents of the students were spoken to by law enforcement.

4:23 p.m., near County Road 32, Detroit Lakes, unemployment fraud reported. The case is under investigation.

6:05 p.m., near Frazee Road, Frazee, a caller reported a lock was missing on a storage unit. Multiple items were reported stolen. A suspect is being sought in connection with the burglary and the incident remains under investigation.

8:03 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, a 38-year-old female inmate from Ogema was reportedly having a medical issue and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment. While under the supervision of hospital staff, the transporting officer exited the building to move the squad car. During this time, the inmate reportedly “slipped” her wrist cuffs and attempted to escape the hospital grounds. The woman’s ankles remained cuffed and she was apprehended near the helicopter pad just outside the hospital.

Tuesday, April 4

2:05 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, a verbal argument and possible assault was reported. No injuries. No arrests were made.

12:50 p.m., near County Road 32 and County Road 113, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

2:06 p.m., near Highway 10 and Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:44 p.m., near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:58 p.m., near County Road 29, Rochert, a caller reported their computer flashed them a message that the computer was compromised and they needed to call the number on the screen. The caller called the number and gave them the information they requested. A short time later, their bank contacted them about unusual account activity. The attempted transaction was denied and the bank was contacted about the account holder’s situation.

4:22 p.m., near Highway 10, Becker County, vehicle crash reported.

Wednesday, April 5

4:24 a.m., near Ladoux Road, Ponsford, domestic incident reported.

8:50 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

11:52 a.m., near Lyndale Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported possible check fraud. The case is under investigation.

12:06 p.m., near Highway 59 and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a trumpeter swan near the roundabout. Officers observed the swan walking southbound along Highway 59.

2:32 p.m., near east Howe Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported snowmobiles trespassing on private property.

3:15 p.m., near Lori Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:21 p.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.