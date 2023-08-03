Crime and fire report: Kayaker reports being run over on White Earth Lake, gas line struck on Linden Lane
Paddleboard fell off truck, person who found it returned it to the owner, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office call logs July 31-Aug. 2.
Monday, July 31
- 8:36 a.m., Stop sign along Craig Avenue, Detroit Lakes, was hit by something and taken down. The sign was returned to the city.
- 10:23 a.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along County Highway 40, Menahga. The caller stated they had lost $11,000 from their bank account, potentially through an online shopping account being hacked.
- 10:26 a.m., A person stated they purchased a puppy over Facebook. When the person arrived at the house along Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, they discovered they had been scammed.
- 10:46 a.m., Theft of wooden pallets was reported by a business on 11th Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 12:23 p.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along State Highway 87, Menahga, when a mailbox was knocked off its post and damaged.
- 1:18 p.m., Assault was reported along County Road 143, Ogema. A person was hired to spray weeds along the county road when an unknown male stopped along the road, began to yell at them, and left. The male returned with an aerosol can and began spraying the worker with what was believed to be WD-40, and proceeded to hit the worker’s vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- 2:46 p.m., Theft of a mostly gray 24-inch Huffy with black writing was reported at a residence along Willow Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 5:31 p.m., Fire was reported at a house along County Highway 25, Detroit Lakes. The report stated the homeowner was cutting a tree near the house and hooked onto electrical lines, which started the house on fire. There were no injuries. Responding to the fire were the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Frazee Fire Department and Becker County Sheriff’s Department.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- 12:18 a.m., Disturbance was reported at a residence along Goose Trail, Ogema. The caller stated a person had been stabbed and then hung up. Becker County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Police Department responded to the call, finding a 37-year-old male from Waubun had been stabbed. No medical transport was reported on the call log. A 31-year-old female was suspected of stabbing the man. A 54-year-old male from Ogema, also at the residence, had outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.
- 5:54 a.m., Fire was reported along 110th Avenue, Hawley. The caller stated a 2001 F-250 Super Duty Ford began smoking in a hay field and caught fire. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded.
- 7:26 a.m., Warrant arrest conducted at a residence on Front Street, Detroit Lakes. A 65-year-old male from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
- 8:07 a.m., Theft of a paddleboard was reported at the public access along South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes. The caller later learned the paddleboard had fallen off the trailer. Because they had their name on the non-motorized watercraft, the person who found the paddleboard contacted the owner. The owner retrieved the board.
- 11:44 a.m., Property damage was reported along Lake Street, Frazee. A semi-truck struck a mailbox. The driver was aware of the damage caused and agreed to make it right.
- 12:54 p.m., Domestic incident was reported at a residence along County Road 129, Ponsford. A 39-year-old male from Ponsford was arrested.
- 1:48 a.m., ATV Accident was reported along Crane Road, Ogema. An 11-year-old female and 12-year-old male, both from Ogema, were transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
- 4:12 p.m., Attempted fraud was reported by a senior citizen residing on West Lake Drive. The woman informed police a scam attempt was made over the phone.
- 9:30 p.m., Fire was reported at an unoccupied house along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford. The structure reportedly burned to the ground.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- 3:14 a.m., Attempted fraud was reported at a residence in Detroit Lakes. The caller, a 19-year-old male, stated scammers contacted him and stated they would release nude photos of him if he failed to comply and pay a ransom.
- 9:55 a.m., Gas cans were stolen from a pontoon at a residence on West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 1:38 p.m., Hazmat call was made when a backhoe struck a gas line on Linden Lane. The leak was contained and fixed.
- 1:40 p.m., Vandalism was reported when vehicle tires were slashed at a residence along County Highway 39, Osage.
- 2 p.m., Theft of wooden pallets was reported along Cormorant Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 4:20 p.m., Adult male reported he had been run over by a boat while in a kayak on White Earth Lake. The man stated the incident happened the weekend prior to his call and the report did not state what type of watercraft allegedly ran over him while he was kayaking.
- 5:49 p.m., Male, 19, from Detroit Lakes, turned himself in to the Detroit Lakes Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
- 9 p.m., Brush fire was reported along 320th Street, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 10:43 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59 resulted in the arrest of a female, 40, from Mahnomen, who was slow to stop and then gave a false name to the officer.
- 11:15 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Lake Street, Frazee. A camper was on fire next to the garage. The fire was contained to the camper and rubbish that was behind the garage. No damage was reported to the house.
