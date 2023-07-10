Crime and fire report: Lake Eunice Town Hall burglarized, safe stolen from Frazee home
Cases of stolen identity and bank fraud reported and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office call logs July 6-9.
Thursday, July 6
- 12:18 a.m., Domestic incident was reported along Second Street in Frazee. A male, 35, from Frazee, was arrested.
- 8:38 a.m., Theft of a gas drive-off was reported from a business on Second Street, Audubon.
- 10:23 a.m., Burglary was reported at Lake Eunice Town Hall in Audubon.
- 11:30 a.m., Fraud was reported by a 68-year-old male who said his identity was stolen and used to take out a loan.
- 2:10 p.m., Warrant arrest of a 43-year-old female from Frazee was made at a residence along Wannigan Road, Frazee.
- 4:58 p.m., Fire was reported at the Callaway burn pit. A small pile was smoldering. Callaway Fire Department responded.
Friday, July 7
- 9:59 a.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along 353rd Circle, Ogema, when a horseshoe was found, along with a busted car window.
- 2:05 p.m., Fraud was reported when a female, 47, of Ogema, reported she had given her debit card number over the phone, which resulted in her bank account being hacked.
- 3 p.m., Traffic stop along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, resulted in a DWI arrest of a male, 33, from Ponsford.
- 3:02 p.m., Property damage was reported when a shopkeeper found a hole in a front window of a business along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
Saturday, July 8
- 12:16 a.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along Main Street, Detroit Lakes, when a vehicle window was broken.
- 12:53 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes, resulted in a DWI arrest of a male, 47, from Fargo.
- 2:15 a.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along 130th Street, Frazee, in which a safe was taken.
- 5:46 a.m., Property damage was reported along Grant Street, Detroit Lakes, when a window on a residence found a window pane had been broken.
- 7:12 a.m., Theft was reported at a residence along Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, when tools were taken out of a vehicle.
- 9 a.m., Warrant arrest of a male, 52, from White Earth, was made at a residence along Bear Clan Drive, Ogema.
- 2:33 p.m., Theft of a trailer was reported at a residence on Round Lake Road, Ponsford. The trailer was located in the ditch near the residence.
- 9:47 p.m., Motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence along 336th Avenue, Ogema. The caller stated the person driving it did not have permission. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
- 11:28 p.m., Hazmat call went out after a residence along County Highway 48, Osage, reported smelling gas in the residence. The fire department cleared the scene.
Sunday, July 9
- 6:02 p.m., Fire was reported in a ditch along County Highway 34, Ogema. White Earth Fire Department responded.
- 10:08 p.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 15, Detroit Lakes. The fire was noted to be in a gravel pit/compost area.
