Crime and fire report: Lake Park juvenile arrested for assault; power tools stolen in Menahga burglary

A caller reported their son came home drunk and assaulted his father. A 17-year-old Lake Park boy was arrested for the assault and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

March 02, 2023 11:32 AM

Monday, Feb. 27

8:42 a.m., near Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lakes, illegal dumping. A couch was found abandoned behind the ice arena. The previous owners were identified and contacted. They returned and removed the couch.

8:55 a.m., near Highway 10 Silver Star Road, Frazee, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:57 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two instances of past action shoplifting reported.

9:19 a.m., at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

12:56 p.m., near County Road 32, Detroit Lakes, phone scam. Transfer of funds via CashApp. The incident is under investigation.

3:19 p.m., near Highway 59 and Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash with injuries. A 55-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries .

4:21 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:44 p.m., near Frazee, medical. A 59-year-old Frazee man was found not breathing. CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

6:58 p.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

7:40 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, medical. A woman suffered neck and back injuries. She was alert and conscious. She was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s with a possible broken neck.

7:49 p.m., near Highway 87, Frazee, a vehicle struck a deer.

9:17 p.m., near 170th Street, Detroit Lakes, medical. A 24-year-old man was having difficulty breathing. He refused medical attention.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7:29 a.m., near 300th Avenue, Frazee, a 31-year-old Frazee man was found dead in a roadside ditch. The cause of death is under investigation .

10:33 a.m., at Lakeshirts, Detroit Lakes, drug related. A suspicious substance was found and turned over to law enforcement.

1:41 p.m., near Highway 34 and 410th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:54 p.m., near County Road 49, Menahga, burglary. Drills, chargers, chainsaws and other items were stolen from a barn over the winter. The case is under investigation.

5:14 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, unauthorized card use.

7:44 p.m., near Park Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

7:57 p.m., near Sunset Road and County Road 25, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

9:18 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, mental health. A man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes and the Lakes Area Crisis team was contacted.

10:14 p.m., near 4th Street, Lake Park, a caller reported their son came home drunk and assaulted his father. A 17-year-old Lake Park boy was arrested for assault and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

Wednesday, March 1

1:24 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, 16 parking citations were issued during a snow emergency.

7:11 a.m. and 8:51 p.m., near Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, a 45-year-old Detroit Lakes man reported falling two separate times at his residence.

8:09 a.m., near mile marker 51 on Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

8:46 a.m., near mile marker 282 on Highway 59, a vehicle struck a UPS truck. No injuries.

12:10 p.m., near North Drive, Ponsford, a caller reported missing items in the delivery of household items by a moving company. Law enforcement advised the caller the issue is a civil matter.

3:23 p.m., near mile marker 49 on Highway 34, two-vehicle crash with one vehicle entering a roadside ditch. No injuries reported.

6:39 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, landlord-tenant dispute reported.

6:58 p.m., near West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a suspicious vehicle was reported in front of a residence. The vehicle was gone upon the arrival of officers. Officers will make an extra patrol of the area.

