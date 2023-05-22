99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime and fire report: Large party results in DWI, partygoers fleeing scene

ATV accident reported along 355th Street, Ogema. A juvenile was taken to the ER and more from the BCSO and DLPD for May 19-21

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:34 PM

Friday, May 19

  • 10:17 a.m., Counterfeit $100 bill was reported at a business along Menard Drive, Detroit Lakes.
  • 11:12 a.m., Resident along Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes reported a tire on their vehicle had been slashed overnight.
  • 11:14 a.m., Burglary at a residence along Lake Six Road, Frazee. An ATV, a 2013 Ranger, was stolen out of the garage, as was a Keurig Coffee Maker. The garage door was busted.
  • 6:37 p.m., Fire was reported along Matson Road, Frazee. A couple of acres were burning and there was no permit or variance in the area. Responding were Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Frazee Fire Department and DNR Fire–DL.
  • 7:20 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. A person provided $7,500 in prepaid cards to an individual over the phone.
  • 7:20 p.m., ATV accident reported along 355th Street, Ogema. A juvenile was taken to the ER.
  • 9:53 p.m., Grass fire was reported along County Road 129, Ponsford. Carsonville Fire Department responded.
  • 11:48 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 31, Frazee, resulted in a 32-year-old male from Perham being charged with a DWI.

Saturday, May 20

  • 1:52 a.m., Domestic was reported at a residence along Ladoux Road, Ponsford. A 25-year-old male from Ponsford was arrested for the strangulation of a family member.
  • 3:04 a.m., Disturbance reported along 465th Avenue near Big Rush Lake. A large party with minors drinking and fighting was reported. When officers arrived some partygoers ran. A 20-year-old male from Ponsford was arrested for second-degree DWI.
  • 7:02 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 35, Ponsford, resulted in a 46-year-old male from Ponsford being arrested for an outstanding warrant.
  • 9:35 a.m., Theft of a package that was left in a mailbox was reported at a residence along Johnson Trail, Detroit Lakes.
  • 9:46 a.m., Vandalism was reported at a church along West Maple Avenue, Frazee. A statue was tipped over.
  • 10:15 a.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Highway 10. Upon returning home after being gone during the winter the residents discovered three guns and coins were missing.
  • 1:08 p.m., Property damage was reported at a business along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Someone spray-painted on a building.
  • 2:54 p.m., Grass fire was reported at a residence along 427th Avenue, Frazee.
  • 3:36 p.m., Theft of a banner was reported at the Goosepond in Frazee.

Sunday, May 21

  • 1:14 p.m., Compost fire was reported at a residence along County Highway 37, Detroit Lakes. A citation was given for lighting a fire without a permit. Responding to the fire were the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Carsonville Fire Department.
  • 6:28 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Waubun. The door had been kicked in and the homeowner was taking an inventory of missing items.
  • 7:38 p.m., Resident along 274th Street, Waubun reported suspicious behavior taking place at the end of the residence driveway. The homeowner had found needles on the road, as well as Narcan. Officers were unable to locate vehicles.
  • 11:05 p.m., Traffic stop along Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, resulted in an arrest of a 25-year-old male from Crow Wing on an outstanding warrant.
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
graduation - after hat throw (edited).jpg
Local
Look out, world — here comes the DLHS Class of 2023!
May 22, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Two hurt when pickup truck leaves Hwy 108, hits house near Ottertail village
May 21, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
2973727+vehicle-crash3.jpg
Local
Three injured in Hwy 210 crash near Henning
May 21, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Police Lights.jpg
Minnesota
Mora man and woman killed in west-central Minn. motorcycle-car crash
May 22, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Detroit Lakes walks off Game 1 in doubleheader sweep of Thief River Falls
May 22, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Johnson breaks school record in hurdles, girls place 4th and boys place 9th at State True Team AA Meet
May 22, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DL - Lawsen Justesen.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes varsity squad leads the way with 2nd-place finish, JV team finishes 8th
May 22, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli