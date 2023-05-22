Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Large party results in DWI, partygoers fleeing scene ATV accident reported along 355th Street, Ogema. A juvenile was taken to the ER and more from the BCSO and DLPD for May 19-21

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.