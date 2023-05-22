Crime and fire report: Large party results in DWI, partygoers fleeing scene
ATV accident reported along 355th Street, Ogema. A juvenile was taken to the ER and more from the BCSO and DLPD for May 19-21
Friday, May 19
- 10:17 a.m., Counterfeit $100 bill was reported at a business along Menard Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 11:12 a.m., Resident along Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes reported a tire on their vehicle had been slashed overnight.
- 11:14 a.m., Burglary at a residence along Lake Six Road, Frazee. An ATV, a 2013 Ranger, was stolen out of the garage, as was a Keurig Coffee Maker. The garage door was busted.
- 6:37 p.m., Fire was reported along Matson Road, Frazee. A couple of acres were burning and there was no permit or variance in the area. Responding were Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Frazee Fire Department and DNR Fire–DL.
- 7:20 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. A person provided $7,500 in prepaid cards to an individual over the phone.
- 7:20 p.m., ATV accident reported along 355th Street, Ogema. A juvenile was taken to the ER.
- 9:53 p.m., Grass fire was reported along County Road 129, Ponsford. Carsonville Fire Department responded.
- 11:48 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 31, Frazee, resulted in a 32-year-old male from Perham being charged with a DWI.
Saturday, May 20
- 1:52 a.m., Domestic was reported at a residence along Ladoux Road, Ponsford. A 25-year-old male from Ponsford was arrested for the strangulation of a family member.
- 3:04 a.m., Disturbance reported along 465th Avenue near Big Rush Lake. A large party with minors drinking and fighting was reported. When officers arrived some partygoers ran. A 20-year-old male from Ponsford was arrested for second-degree DWI.
- 7:02 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 35, Ponsford, resulted in a 46-year-old male from Ponsford being arrested for an outstanding warrant.
- 9:35 a.m., Theft of a package that was left in a mailbox was reported at a residence along Johnson Trail, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:46 a.m., Vandalism was reported at a church along West Maple Avenue, Frazee. A statue was tipped over.
- 10:15 a.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Highway 10. Upon returning home after being gone during the winter the residents discovered three guns and coins were missing.
- 1:08 p.m., Property damage was reported at a business along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Someone spray-painted on a building.
- 2:54 p.m., Grass fire was reported at a residence along 427th Avenue, Frazee.
- 3:36 p.m., Theft of a banner was reported at the Goosepond in Frazee.
Sunday, May 21
- 1:14 p.m., Compost fire was reported at a residence along County Highway 37, Detroit Lakes. A citation was given for lighting a fire without a permit. Responding to the fire were the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Carsonville Fire Department.
- 6:28 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Waubun. The door had been kicked in and the homeowner was taking an inventory of missing items.
- 7:38 p.m., Resident along 274th Street, Waubun reported suspicious behavior taking place at the end of the residence driveway. The homeowner had found needles on the road, as well as Narcan. Officers were unable to locate vehicles.
- 11:05 p.m., Traffic stop along Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, resulted in an arrest of a 25-year-old male from Crow Wing on an outstanding warrant.
