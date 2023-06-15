Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Lawn mower catches fire, fully engulfed in flames A 6-year-old girl was bitten on her leg by a dog and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department call logs June 12-14.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.