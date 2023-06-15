Crime and fire report: Lawn mower catches fire, fully engulfed in flames
A 6-year-old girl was bitten on her leg by a dog and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department call logs June 12-14.
Monday, June 12
- 4:43 p.m., Cross-arms along a railroad track were malfunctioning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Highway 54, Detroit Lakes.
- 5:27 p.m., Fish kill was reported on Big Detroit Lake.
- 7:51 a.m., Homeless person was reportedly living in a gazebo at a park along North Shore Drive. The adult woman was informed she could not live in the public space and was given time to gather her things.
- 9:41 a.m., Theft of a gray single-axle trailer with a tilt bed, fenders and small rails on the side was reported from a residence along 240th Avenue, Callaway.
- 10:14 a.m., Theft of a wallet was reported at a business along State Highway 34, Detroit Lakes.
- 12:01 p.m., Property damage was reportedly being done by a business along Bad Medicine Resort Road, Ponsford. The caller claimed that excavation was being done on public property.
- 3:50 p.m., Fire was reported along Victory Lane, Lake Park. The caller reported a zero-turn lawn mower was fully engulfed in fire and in the middle of the road.
- 4:28 p.m., Male, 23, from Moorhead, was arrested for DWI on Main Street, Audubon.
- 7:44 p.m., Vandalism was reported at an apartment building along Rivercrest Drive, Frazee. The juveniles causing the problems were caught and spoken to.
- 7:45 p.m., Motor vehicle went through a residential fence along County Highway 26, Rochert.
- 9:28 p.m., Pedestrian who was walking reported a dog bite occurred along County Road 141, Detroit Lakes. No medical attention was needed.
Tuesday, June 13
- 9:41 a.m., Fish kill at Lake Melissa was reported.
- 2:26 p.m., Suspicious behavior was reported along Town and Country Estate Road, Detroit Lakes. An adult male was reportedly walking around a house being built. Contractors at the build site asked who he was and the man did not identify himself.
- 4:04 p.m., Fraud reported at a business along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. A $100 bill was determined to be counterfeit. After the bill was identified as fake, the customer paid with a credit card.
- 7:38 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The caller stated golf clubs and tools had been taken from their garage.
- 5:08 p.m., Adult male was on a porch at a residence along County Highway 21, Callaway. The man was unknown to the homeowner. Police officers talked with the man and provided him with a ride to Detroit Lakes.
- 5:27 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported when a vehicle stopped at a residence along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes. The property owner believed the vehicle was the same one that stopped at the residence before when items went missing.
- 6:16 p.m., Property damage was reported to a mailbox. The caller residing along County Highway 32, Rochert, stated it appeared his mailbox had been cut down, as had his neighbor’s.
- 6:28 p.m., Bear cub was reportedly trying to get through a window of a residence along Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford. The caller suspected the mother bear was nearby as she was not able to scare the cub away.
- 7:06 p.m., A 6,000-pound pig was hanging out in a yard along 280th Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:25 p.m., Suspicious activity was reported when a female was seen trying to get into a locked church along Second Street, Lake Park.
- 9:50 p.m., Domestic dispute turned into an arrest of a male, 23, from White Earth, who struck his girlfriend, 30, of Ogema.
Wednesday, June 14
- 9:24 a.m., Fish kill was reported in Detroit Lake.
- 1:54 p.m., Van drove into the ditch along County Road 143, Ogema. Smoke prevented Life Link helicopter from going to the scene. Call log noted there was an injured party that was transported to Essentia in Fargo, North Dakota. No further information was available on the injured party.
- 4:23 p.m., Dog attacked another dog along South Elbow Lake Road, resulting in one of the pets being taken to the veterinarian.
- 6:45 p.m., Juveniles were throwing items at a house along Loon Drive, Ogema. The kids were located and the officer spoke with the kids about their behavior.
- 7:47 p.m., Six-year-old girl was bit on her leg by a dog on Loon Drive, Ogema.
