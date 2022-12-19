Crime and fire report: Man falls through ice on Leaf Lake, DNR man falls through trying to save him

Thursday, Dec. 15

Near Detroit Lakes, 22 incident log entries for parking violations.

10:17 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported ongoing social media harassment.

10:17 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:10 p.m., eastbound Highway 10, a caller reported their 59-year-old mother-in-law, of Oak Grove, Minn., was eastbound on Highway 10 after filling up her gas tank in Detroit Lakes at about 1:30 p.m., but hadn’t reached her destination in Brook Park, Minnesota. The woman is traveling alone and is driving a cream, 2005 Chrysler 300 with the license plate: DWS493.

10:52 p.m., near Second Street, Ogema, a counterfeit $50 bill was discovered at a store.

Friday, Dec. 16

8:28 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a 44-year-old Ogema woman reportedly fainted while at M and W gas station and suffered a possible broken leg. The woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

8:55 a.m., near Highway 113 and 460th Street, Waubun, a snowplow struck a school bus. No children were on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

12:40 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple items were stolen from a pickup truck that was parked in a garage. The incident is under investigation.

12:46 p.m., near Wannigan Road, Frazee, a window was broken at a residence.

3:24 p.m., near Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lake, a caller reported snow is being moved onto the Becker County Fairgrounds lot.

4:01 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a snowmobile was reported as stuck.

6:51 p.m., near south Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:22 p.m., near Main Street, Frazee, a caller reported a man drunk and being disorderly at the Frazee VFW. The man was given a ride home.

7:32 p.m., near Highway 200 and Roy Lake Store, Mahnomen, a single-vehicle was reported off the roadway.

8:16 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a gray 2005 Pontiac G6 was reported stolen.

8:25 p.m., near Woodland Circle, Detroit Lakes, domestic incident. No injuries were reported. A 54-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested at the scene.

9:44 p.m., near south 10th Drive, Lake Park, two men were reportedly fighting. Minor injuries. No medical transport needed. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, Dec. 17

1:14 a.m., at Zorbaz, Detroit Lakes, disorderly. A 22-year-old Detroit Lakes woman and a 29-year-old Detroit Lakes woman were arrested for disorderly conduct.

10:42 a.m., near County Road 44, Ponsford, a caller reported a wire hazard on a snowmobile trail.

11:17 a.m., near Highway 10 Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:56 p.m., near East Howe Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:24 p.m., near 427th Avenue, Frazee, mailbox damage reported.

5:12 p.m., near Leaf Lake, Lake Park, a caller reported a man fell through the ice. The 23-year-old West Fargo man was able to hold onto the frozen sides where he fell through and pull himself back onto the frozen surface. A Minnesota DNR conservation officer also fell through the ice while responding to the scene, however, the water only went up to his chest and he was also able to exit the water without incident. Both men were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

6:43 p.m., near County Road 47 and County Road 40, Menahga, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

Sunday, Dec. 18

2:33 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

10:22 a.m., near west Maple Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported four tires were damaged on their vehicle. A suspect is sought and the incident is under investigation.

3:18 p.m., near West Falcon Street and Highway 10, Audubon, a vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver was able to dig the vehicle free after about 8 minutes.

4:01 p.m., near Bijou Circle, Lake Park, a caller reported an unruly man. A 27-year-old Lake Park man was reportedly being disorderly outside and possibly on drugs. The caller said the man was firing a BB gun at the residence and causing window damage. The man was arrested for domestic assault. No injuries were reported.