Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Man falls through ice on Leaf Lake, DNR man falls through trying to save him

On Dec. 17, county dispatchers received a report of a man who had fallen through the ice on Leaf Lake near Big Cormorant. The man, and a conservation officer, were not seriously injured.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 19, 2022 12:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Near Detroit Lakes, 22 incident log entries for parking violations.

10:17 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported ongoing social media harassment.

10:17 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:10 p.m., eastbound Highway 10, a caller reported their 59-year-old mother-in-law, of Oak Grove, Minn., was eastbound on Highway 10 after filling up her gas tank in Detroit Lakes at about 1:30 p.m., but hadn’t reached her destination in Brook Park, Minnesota. The woman is traveling alone and is driving a cream, 2005 Chrysler 300 with the license plate: DWS493.

10:52 p.m., near Second Street, Ogema, a counterfeit $50 bill was discovered at a store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Dec. 16

More Crime and Courts:
Becker County Courthouse
Local
Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Fall leads to medical airlift for Frazee man with possible broken leg
On Dec. 20 at 9:43 a.m., a caller reported their son had fallen and suffered a possible broken leg near Highway 87. A 38-year-old Frazee man was airlifted to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
December 22, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Sentencing for Oklee, Minn., man who murdered his wife moved to January
Eric James Reinbold, 46, fired his defense attorney shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 21.
December 21, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

8:28 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a 44-year-old Ogema woman reportedly fainted while at M and W gas station and suffered a possible broken leg. The woman was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

8:55 a.m., near Highway 113 and 460th Street, Waubun, a snowplow struck a school bus. No children were on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

12:40 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple items were stolen from a pickup truck that was parked in a garage. The incident is under investigation.

12:46 p.m., near Wannigan Road, Frazee, a window was broken at a residence.

3:24 p.m., near Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lake, a caller reported snow is being moved onto the Becker County Fairgrounds lot.

4:01 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a snowmobile was reported as stuck.

6:51 p.m., near south Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:22 p.m., near Main Street, Frazee, a caller reported a man drunk and being disorderly at the Frazee VFW. The man was given a ride home.

ADVERTISEMENT

7:32 p.m., near Highway 200 and Roy Lake Store, Mahnomen, a single-vehicle was reported off the roadway.

8:16 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a gray 2005 Pontiac G6 was reported stolen.

8:25 p.m., near Woodland Circle, Detroit Lakes, domestic incident. No injuries were reported. A 54-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested at the scene.

9:44 p.m., near south 10th Drive, Lake Park, two men were reportedly fighting. Minor injuries. No medical transport needed. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, Dec. 17

1:14 a.m., at Zorbaz, Detroit Lakes, disorderly. A 22-year-old Detroit Lakes woman and a 29-year-old Detroit Lakes woman were arrested for disorderly conduct.

10:42 a.m., near County Road 44, Ponsford, a caller reported a wire hazard on a snowmobile trail.

11:17 a.m., near Highway 10 Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:56 p.m., near East Howe Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

4:24 p.m., near 427th Avenue, Frazee, mailbox damage reported.

5:12 p.m., near Leaf Lake, Lake Park, a caller reported a man fell through the ice. The 23-year-old West Fargo man was able to hold onto the frozen sides where he fell through and pull himself back onto the frozen surface. A Minnesota DNR conservation officer also fell through the ice while responding to the scene, however, the water only went up to his chest and he was also able to exit the water without incident. Both men were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

6:43 p.m., near County Road 47 and County Road 40, Menahga, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

Sunday, Dec. 18

2:33 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

10:22 a.m., near west Maple Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported four tires were damaged on their vehicle. A suspect is sought and the incident is under investigation.

3:18 p.m., near West Falcon Street and Highway 10, Audubon, a vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver was able to dig the vehicle free after about 8 minutes.

4:01 p.m., near Bijou Circle, Lake Park, a caller reported an unruly man. A 27-year-old Lake Park man was reportedly being disorderly outside and possibly on drugs. The caller said the man was firing a BB gun at the residence and causing window damage. The man was arrested for domestic assault. No injuries were reported.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter