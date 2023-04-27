Crime and fire report: Man picks up hitchhiker, wallet goes missing

Monday, April 24

8:36 a.m., Trailer was reportedly abandoned at Walmart. Officers aided in locating the owner.

3:10 p.m., A phone was found along 13th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The property was turned over to police, who located the owner.

3:20 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted a motorist with pushing their vehicle off of U.S. Highway 10 onto East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes.

3:39 p.m., Overdose reported at a residence along County Highway 26, Ponsford. While first responders were at the residence, the 33-year-old female came to with no aid. The officers then saw the woman had a warrant and was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.

5:34 p.m., Fraud was reported at a residence on Fifth Street, Audubon. A man said someone had used his Facebook account to sell puppies. He became aware when someone showed up at his residence to pick up a puppy.

3:57 p.m., Seventeen-year-old male arrested for fifth-degree assault on another juvenile near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes.

6:50 p.m., Life Link transported a 34-year-old female from the scene of a one-vehicle accident along County Road 113, Detroit Lakes. The female was driving a 2000 Buick.

9:08 p.m., Juveniles were reportedly climbing on a vehicle along Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes. The children were told to stop their behavior and exit the scene. They followed the police officer's directions.

9:43 p.m., Caller stated there were adult occupants in a vehicle smoking marijuana on U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. The vehicle was located and the marijuana was confiscated and destroyed.

11:01 p.m., Male, 41, arrested for domestic assault at a residence in Detroit Lakes. Investigation is pending.

Tuesday, April 25

10:48 a.m., Field fire was called in along Big Cormorant Road, Audubon. DNR fire – Detroit Lakes and Lake Park Fire Department responded. A payloader was attempting to put the fire out. It was reported the fire started when corn stalks were being knocked down and an ATV came in contact with a corn stock.

3:15 p.m., Fraud was reported along Church Road, Osage. The 43-year-old male stated credit cards were opened in his name in Pennsylvania and $16,000 had been charged.

4:48 p.m., Domestic reported in Frazee by a 52-year-old female. A warrant for domestic assault was placed on a 28-year-old female. Both parties were from Frazee.

6:06 p.m., Grass fire was reported along 310 Street in Callaway. Ogema Fire Department responded.

7:02 p.m., Grass fire was reported along 230th Street, Detroit Lakes. Callaway Fire Department and DNR Fire – Detroit Lakes responded.

Wednesday, April 26

10:27 a.m., Theft of license plates was reported at a residence along 355th Street, Ogema. Caller was told to notify the DMV.

10:29 a.m., Theft of a lawn mower and golf cart was reported at a residence along State Highway 34.

11:42 a.m., Grass fire was reported along 409th Avenue in Otter Tail County. Frazee Fire Department was called to assist, but the call was canceled 15 minutes after it was received.

11:56 a.m., Female was reportedly walking with a firearm along 270th Avenue, Ogema. Female, 29, of Callaway was located and arrested on a Becker County warrant.

1:15 p.m., Male, 78, of Waubun picked up a male hitchhiker walking along U.S. Highway 10 near Frazee. The driver dropped the man off at the hospital in Detroit Lakes, after which he noticed his wallet was missing. The man received a call from his bank and was notified of odd activity on his account, including two attempts to withdraw money.