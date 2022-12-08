Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crime and fire report: Missing Fargo man found in Frazee; ongoing harassment between neighbors reported

On Dec. 7, an 88-year-old Fargo man was found after he entered a Frazee store and told staff members that his vehicle had broken down about a mile away. The man had been reported as a missing person.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 08, 2022 01:56 PM
Monday, Dec. 5

10:30 a.m., near County Road 26, Ponsford, a caller reported a 17-year-old male and 14-year-old male, both of Ponsford, stole $1,000 in cash and $150 in gold coins from a residence and fled.

2:22 p.m., at CVS Pharmacy, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle backed into another vehicle. No injuries.

4:51 p.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported ongoing harassment involving two neighbors, both with harassment restraining orders against the other.

5:16 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a 12-year-old female was making suicidal comments. The girl was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

5:54 a.m., at the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, a counterfeit $100 bill was turned in.

8:01 a.m., near Randolph Road and Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:53 a.m., near Highway 59 and Old Pit Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:02 a.m., near Frazee, unknown fatal medical. A 10-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a residence. CPR was administered at the scene, however, the boy was pronounced dead.

10:36 a.m., near 324th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, possible computer fraud. No money was exchanged and the caller’s bank was notified.

11:00 a.m., near Carol Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a gas line was struck. Minnesota Energy was dispatched to the scene.

11:42 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a 62-year-old White Earth man was transported to a nearby medical clinic with unknown injuries from a previous accident.

12:09 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:52 p.m., near Lyndale Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple juveniles were throwing garbage out of a vehicle in front of a residence. The juveniles were located and told to return and pick up the garbage. The juveniles complied.

10:02 p.m., near Oak Grove Avenue, Detroit Lakes, stove fire reported. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner before first responders arrived at the scene.

11:24 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

6:05 a.m., near All In All/Sinclair Convenience Store, Frazee, Alfred VonBank, 88, of Fargo, N.D., was found after he entered the store and told staff members that his vehicle had broken down about a mile away. VonBank had been reported as a missing person by the Fargo Police Department on Dec. 6. He was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment and evaluation.

8:07 a.m., near Town Avenue, Lake Park, a caller reported a possible theft of $1,000. The case is under investigation.

8:17 a.m., near County Road 5, Lake Park, a snowplow struck a mailbox.

10:59 a.m., near north Elbow Lake Road, Waubun, smoke reported. The caller believes an electrical outlet short-circuited. No hot spots found.

1:33 p.m., near Ponsford, welfare check. A 42-year-old Ponsford woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

2:45 p.m., near Highway 87 and 490th Avenue, Menahga, two-vehicle crash. One driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby medical clinic .

3:11 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, drug activity. A caller reported their stepson was using meth and becoming increasingly violent. The man was gone upon arrival of officers. The caller was advised on order-for-protection procedures.

3:12 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:52 p.m., near 295th Avenue, Ogema, eight bundles of roofing shingles were stolen. The incident is under investigation.

3:59 p.m., at Ecumen - The Cottages, Detroit Lakes, a 90-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was reported as missing. She was located cold, but responsive, near a lakefront shoreline at 5:07 p.m. by a Minnesota state trooper. She was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment and evaluation. Her family reports the woman has no injuries from the event.

4:27 p.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, a ladder was stolen from the backyard of a property.

5:44 p.m., near Rivercrest Drive, Frazee, unauthorized card use reported.

11:31 p.m., near Lynx Lane, Ogema, a caller reported ongoing harassment on social media.

