Crime and fire report: Missing/lost children at the county fair reunited with parents
Fake IDs get minors in trouble, wires to railroad signals cut and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters July 27-30.
Thursday, July 27
- 9:49 a.m., Male, 33, turned himself into the Becker County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
- 7:33 p.m., Fraud was reported when an underage female, 18, from Park Rapids, tried to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol at a store along County Highway 29, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:31 p.m., Assault was reported at the Becker County Fairgrounds when two children, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, began fighting.
Friday, July 28
- 9:45 a.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Black Beauty Lane, Detroit Lakes. Trees were being burned without a burning permit. Responding to the call were the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, DNR Fire-DL and Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
- 2:38 p.m., Theft was reported at a residence along Wilson Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A resident stated money was missing from their vehicle.
- 3 p.m., Missing/lost child was reported at the Becker County Fair. The child and parent were reunited.
- 3:25 p.m., Missing/lost child was reported at the Becker County Fair. The child and parent were reunited.
- 5:24 p.m., Assault was reported at the Becker County Fair, but the people involved had left prior to the police arriving.
- 5:24 p.m., Two-vehicle accident was reported along County Highway 17, Detroit Lakes. One person was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary's. No further information was available in the log about those involved in the crash.
- 5:49 p.m., Missing/lost child was reported at the Becker County Fair. The child and parent were reunited.
- 6:52 p.m., Motor vehicle accident was reported along County Highway 56, Frazee, when a driver over-corrected and sent the vehicle into the ditch. The driver, 35, from Detroit Lakes, was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's.
Saturday, July 29
- 1:44 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along First Street, Audubon. Black smoke was noted to be coming from an item near a house, but no one was home. The Audubon Fire Department responded to the fire.
- 2:20 p.m., Fraud was reported when a 19-year-old from Detroit Lakes tried to purchase alcohol with a fake ID at a business along County Highway 29, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:35 p.m., Gas drive-off was reported along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
Sunday, July 30
- 9:20 a.m., Property damage was reported along Central Street, Detroit Lakes, when it was discovered wires had been cut on railroad signals.
- 12:22 p.m., Fire was reported when black smoke could be seen along Sunset Lane, Detroit Lakes. The smoke was coming from a couch and mattress.
- 12:42 p.m., Male, 23, turned himself in to the Detroit Lakes Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
- 1:41 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59 resulted in a DWI arrest of a 22-year-old male from Vergas.
- 11:11 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Nokomis Drive, Ponsford. An abandoned house was on fire. Responding were Carsonville Fire Department, Wolf Lake Fire Department, White Earth Police Department and Becker County Sheriff’s Department.
