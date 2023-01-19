STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Multiple laptops stolen in Osage burglary; vehicle fire in Ogema

On Jan. 17, three laptops and other electronic items were reported stolen from a residence, according to an emergency dispatch report. A suspect is being sought in connection with the incident.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 19, 2023 11:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Jan. 12

8:14 a.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, overdose. A 39-year-old rural Waubun woman received four doses of Narcan. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

9:55 a.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, threats of violence received. The case is under investigation.

12:34 p.m., near County Road 117, Osage, cabin burglarized. A firearm was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

12:56 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, threatening text message received.

1:28 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
FSA POLICE LIGHTS
Minnesota
‘Have a nice day. Stay warm,’ St. Paul bank robber says before leaving with $28K, charges say
He apparently was unaware that the cash included a tracker, according to criminal charges.
January 18, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Frazee man accused of threatening to shoot woman and shoot up Lakeshirts in Detroit Lakes
According to court records, on Jan. 17 the woman reported that a man “was very upset with her,” and had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”
January 18, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Officer Derek Chauvin
Minnesota
Chauvin’s attorney makes case for new trial to Minnesota Court of Appeals
Former Minneapolis police officer is incarcerated at a medium security federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.
January 18, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Kim Hyatt / Star Tribune
Patrick Charles Bonga
Local
Bonga sentenced to 10 years for second-degree assault with boiling water
Patrick Charles Bonga, 40, of Detroit Lakes was sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony second degree assault involving boiling water at the Becker County Courthouse on Jan. 18.
January 18, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling

2:12 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:29 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, an Apple Watch issued a crash alert to emergency dispatchers. Unfounded. The owner of the Apple Watch fell while skiing.

4:31 p.m., near County Road 10, Frazee, several bad checks written from a WEX health savings account without authorization.

4:32 p.m., near Migizi Avenue, Ponsford, assault. A 45-year-old Ponsford man was arrested on an unrelated warrant. No injuries reported.

9:08 p.m., near Main Street, Ogema, an individual fell off a bar stool. The person was reportedly not drinking and was transported to a nearby medical clinic with unknown injuries.

Friday, Jan. 13

3:37 a.m., near Frazee, domestic assault reported. A 31-year-old Frazee man was arrested at the scene.

8:51 a.m., near Ogema, domestic incident reported. No injuries. No arrests.

9:50 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

5:00 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, a strong smell of eggs. Firefighters inspected the building for possible gas leaks. None found.

7:27 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, attempted breaking-and-entering at an apartment building. No entry.

7:43 p.m., near County Road 9, Lake Park, multiple power tools and chainsaws stolen from a vehicle. Total value of the items is more than $2,000.

10:00 p.m., near Jackson Avenue and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:22 p.m., near Viking Trail, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:04 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, assault involving strangulation. A 21-year-old White Earth man was arrested in connection with the incident and a 53-year-old White Earth woman was arrested on unrelated warrants.

10:52 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, social media harassment reported. The caller was advised to block the individual.

12:48 p.m., at JCPenny, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News:
2136500+police.jpg
Local
Bullard Township home catches fire three times in single day
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:26 a.m.
January 17, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
mayor address (edited).jpg
Local
All things considered, Detroit Lakes had a pretty good 2022
Mayor Matt Brenk goes over the highs and lows in his 'state of the city' address.
January 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Exchange.jpg
Local
Exchange student shares Spanish culture with Detroit Lakes
“I had only seen snow three times in my life, and it was never this much,” said exchange student Ari Dev.
January 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
keena.jpeg
Local
Local kids shift from business owners to philanthropists
Two Roosevelt Elementary students donate $500 to the Humane Society of the Lakes.
January 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter

1:19 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, trespassing citation issued.

3:13 p.m., near County Road 6, Audubon, snowmobiles reported on private property.

3:39 p.m., near Summit Avenue and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:34 p.m., near 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an individual was destroying private property at a residence.

9:47 p.m., near Lake Park, a 77-year-old Lake Park man was found unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was performed at the scene and the man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

11:13 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple juveniles were firing a “paintball-like” weapon from a vehicle. The individuals were warned by law enforcement of the repercussions of their actions, if they continued.

Sunday, Jan. 15

8:29 a.m., near Naytahwaush, a caller reported a man was sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile.

8:43 a.m., near Becker County, harassing text messages were reported.

12:18 p.m., at L and M Fleet Supply, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:00 p.m., near Frazee, verbal threats reported.

4:36 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:53 p.m., near 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a portable toilet was damaged at Sucker Creek Nature Preserve.

6:39 p.m., near Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes, drug overdose. An individual was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

8:31 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

9:24 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, assault involving a juvenile. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, Jan. 16

Minnesota News:
historic building under renovation
Minnesota
Minnesota lost jobs in December after 14 months of growth
While Minnesota’s labor force grew slightly in the last month of 2022, the state lost jobs overall, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
January 19, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
e3edc7-20230118-stpaul-shooting-rec-center-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
St. Paul shooting leaves teen with life-threatening wound; Central High classes canceled
Police say a 26-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the shooting
January 19, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  By Sarah Thamer and MPR News staff / MPR News
STP-L-MCGEE-0119.jpg
Minnesota
Ramsey County reviewing work of former medical examiner, spurred by opinion on Dru Sjodin murder case
A federal appeals court judge wrote that the doctor’s testimony was “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate” in the murder trial of the man convicted of killing Sjodin in Grand Forks in 2003.
January 19, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
acbbc8-20221209-solar-panel04-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Bill requiring carbon-free electricity in Minnesota by 2040 passes first committee
Its next stop is the House floor.
January 19, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News

10:38 a.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, domestic assault. No medical needed. A 28-year-old White Earth man was arrested.

2:35 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

2:40 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, past action theft reported.

5:06 p.m., near Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported hotdogs were thrown at a vehicle.

7:14 p.m., near County Road 32 and County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

8:28 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suspected drug activity was reported.

9:55 p.m., near 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, assault reported. No medical needed. The incident is under investigation.

11:21 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, possible drugs were found during a cell search.

11:38 p.m., near County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

2:32 a.m., near Bear Clan Drive, Ogema, a caller reported two women fighting in the snow. Officers observed that both women were intoxicated and they agreed to go inside and go to sleep.

9:45 a.m., at Lakeshirts, Detroit Lakes, threats reported. A 64-year-old rural Frazee man was arrested .

12:38 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suicide related. A juvenile was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

1:57 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:47 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:59 p.m., near County Road 29, Rochert, mailbox damage reported.

6:25 p.m., near Sugar Creek Road, Ogema, a caller believes their sister used their name during a traffic stop. The incident is under investigation.

6:44 p.m., near Oak Knoll Trail, Osage, residence burglarized. Three laptops and other electronic items were reported stolen. A suspect is being sought. The incident is under investigation.

8:39 p.m., near Gary Avenue, Detroit Lakes, scam reported. The caller was advised to contact their credit card companies and bank.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Lakes Area Sports News:
Faith Hamm.jpg
Prep
Faith Hamm named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate for Jan. 12
Frazee and Detroit Lakes' Faith Hamm was named the Minnesota State High School League's Most Valuable Teammate for the week of Jan. 12.
January 19, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_6476.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Jerzie Horner signs National Letter of Intent to pole vault at UND
Detroit Lakes senior Jerzie Horner will pole vault at the University of North Dakota next year. Horner finished in eighth place in the pole vault competition in the Class AA state meet.
January 19, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
2 Jeffrey Moen AD7C8954.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Moen continues to turn heads with big goals in mind
Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen is 19-0 and the No. 4 wrestler in his division. After last year's early exit at the state tournament, the senior is eager for another chance to rewrite history.
January 19, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Hadley Thul and DL 42-DSC_4546.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Strong second half aids Alexandria in win over Detroit Lakes
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team split the regular-season series against Alexandria after a 62-42 loss against the Cardinals on the road Tuesday.
January 18, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve

4:14 a.m., near Frazee, suicide related. A juvenile male was transported to a nearby health clinic for evaluation.

5:20 a.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, a caller reported a truck on-fire next to a residence. All occupants evacuated safely. The siding of the residence was beginning to bubble. The fire was extinguished after about 60 minutes.

8:21 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was found. A student was disciplined internally.

10:19 a.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported involving a family member. The case is under investigation by the White Earth Police Department.

11:37 a.m., near West River Road, Detroit Lakes, package theft reported at an apartment building.

1:43 p.m., near Lake Park, students were fighting. Two boys were cited for disorderly conduct and suspended from school.

6:24 p.m., near Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, a strong odor of natural gas was reported. Officers were unable to locate any leaks.

7:12 p.m., near Ogema, a caller wanted to discuss student truancy concerns.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
One-act play 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
One-act play competition set for Thursday: Public preview is Tuesday
Detroit Lakes will be among six area schools vying for a berth at the state one-act play competition on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Little Falls. A public 'sneak peek' is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 19, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: When it comes to picking an official newspaper, the lowest bid is not always the best overall value
So which is the best deal for the taxpayers’ money? Price per inch or price per copy? These are the facts I must weigh before making a decision in my role as commissioner.
January 19, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Jon Kangas, Menahga
Laker Hockey.JPG
Sports
WDC School Board approves joining girls hockey collective
The Detroit Lakes-based collective also includes players from Frazee-Vergas, Perham, New York Mills and Park Rapids.
January 18, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Latehomecomer.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 18-29
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff