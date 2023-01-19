Crime and fire report: Multiple laptops stolen in Osage burglary; vehicle fire in Ogema

Thursday, Jan. 12

8:14 a.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, overdose. A 39-year-old rural Waubun woman received four doses of Narcan. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

9:55 a.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, threats of violence received. The case is under investigation.

12:34 p.m., near County Road 117, Osage, cabin burglarized. A firearm was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

12:56 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, threatening text message received.

1:28 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

2:12 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:29 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, an Apple Watch issued a crash alert to emergency dispatchers. Unfounded. The owner of the Apple Watch fell while skiing.

4:31 p.m., near County Road 10, Frazee, several bad checks written from a WEX health savings account without authorization.

4:32 p.m., near Migizi Avenue, Ponsford, assault. A 45-year-old Ponsford man was arrested on an unrelated warrant. No injuries reported.

9:08 p.m., near Main Street, Ogema, an individual fell off a bar stool. The person was reportedly not drinking and was transported to a nearby medical clinic with unknown injuries.

Friday, Jan. 13

3:37 a.m., near Frazee, domestic assault reported. A 31-year-old Frazee man was arrested at the scene.

8:51 a.m., near Ogema, domestic incident reported. No injuries. No arrests.

9:50 a.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:00 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, a strong smell of eggs. Firefighters inspected the building for possible gas leaks. None found.

7:27 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, attempted breaking-and-entering at an apartment building. No entry.

7:43 p.m., near County Road 9, Lake Park, multiple power tools and chainsaws stolen from a vehicle. Total value of the items is more than $2,000.

10:00 p.m., near Jackson Avenue and Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:22 p.m., near Viking Trail, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:04 a.m., near Loon Drive, Ogema, assault involving strangulation. A 21-year-old White Earth man was arrested in connection with the incident and a 53-year-old White Earth woman was arrested on unrelated warrants.

10:52 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, social media harassment reported. The caller was advised to block the individual.

12:48 p.m., at JCPenny, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

1:19 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, trespassing citation issued.

3:13 p.m., near County Road 6, Audubon, snowmobiles reported on private property.

3:39 p.m., near Summit Avenue and West Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:34 p.m., near 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an individual was destroying private property at a residence.

9:47 p.m., near Lake Park, a 77-year-old Lake Park man was found unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was performed at the scene and the man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

11:13 p.m., near Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported multiple juveniles were firing a “paintball-like” weapon from a vehicle. The individuals were warned by law enforcement of the repercussions of their actions, if they continued.

Sunday, Jan. 15

8:29 a.m., near Naytahwaush, a caller reported a man was sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile.

8:43 a.m., near Becker County, harassing text messages were reported.

12:18 p.m., at L and M Fleet Supply, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:00 p.m., near Frazee, verbal threats reported.

4:36 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

4:53 p.m., near 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a portable toilet was damaged at Sucker Creek Nature Preserve.

6:39 p.m., near Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes, drug overdose. An individual was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

8:31 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

9:24 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, assault involving a juvenile. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, Jan. 16

10:38 a.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, domestic assault. No medical needed. A 28-year-old White Earth man was arrested.

2:35 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

2:40 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, past action theft reported.

5:06 p.m., near Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported hotdogs were thrown at a vehicle.

7:14 p.m., near County Road 32 and County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer.

8:28 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suspected drug activity was reported.

9:55 p.m., near 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, assault reported. No medical needed. The incident is under investigation.

11:21 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, possible drugs were found during a cell search.

11:38 p.m., near County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

2:32 a.m., near Bear Clan Drive, Ogema, a caller reported two women fighting in the snow. Officers observed that both women were intoxicated and they agreed to go inside and go to sleep.

9:45 a.m., at Lakeshirts, Detroit Lakes, threats reported. A 64-year-old rural Frazee man was arrested .

12:38 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, suicide related. A juvenile was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

1:57 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:47 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

3:59 p.m., near County Road 29, Rochert, mailbox damage reported.

6:25 p.m., near Sugar Creek Road, Ogema, a caller believes their sister used their name during a traffic stop. The incident is under investigation.

6:44 p.m., near Oak Knoll Trail, Osage, residence burglarized. Three laptops and other electronic items were reported stolen. A suspect is being sought. The incident is under investigation.

8:39 p.m., near Gary Avenue, Detroit Lakes, scam reported. The caller was advised to contact their credit card companies and bank.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

4:14 a.m., near Frazee, suicide related. A juvenile male was transported to a nearby health clinic for evaluation.

5:20 a.m., near County Road 143, Ogema, a caller reported a truck on-fire next to a residence. All occupants evacuated safely. The siding of the residence was beginning to bubble. The fire was extinguished after about 60 minutes.

8:21 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was found. A student was disciplined internally.

10:19 a.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported involving a family member. The case is under investigation by the White Earth Police Department.

11:37 a.m., near West River Road, Detroit Lakes, package theft reported at an apartment building.

1:43 p.m., near Lake Park, students were fighting. Two boys were cited for disorderly conduct and suspended from school.

6:24 p.m., near Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, a strong odor of natural gas was reported. Officers were unable to locate any leaks.

7:12 p.m., near Ogema, a caller wanted to discuss student truancy concerns.