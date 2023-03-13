Crime and fire report: Multiple residential and vehicle fires reported in Becker County since March 9

Thursday, March 9

8:48 a.m., near Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, unauthorized card use was reported. The caller believes their card was stolen as part of a burglary in September 2021. The incident is under investigation.

9:27 a.m., at Menards, Detroit Lakes, card fraud was reported. The incident is under investigation.

12:43 p.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, vehicle fire. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was reported as on fire. Detroit Lakes firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries reported.

12:51 p.m., at Holiday gas station, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported damage to the car wash door.

12:53 p.m., near Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an unknown party attempted to siphon diesel fuel behind a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

2:42 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device was seized from a student. The juvenile was cited.

3:27 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported.

3:41 p.m., near Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported unauthorized card use. The incident is under investigation.

5:53 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a marijuana smell was reported.

Friday, March 10

More Crime and Courts:







4:09 a.m., near 470th Avenue, Frazee, roof fire reported. All occupants evacuated safely. The fire was extinguished after about five hours. Members of the Carsonville, Frazee, Menahga, and Wolf Lake fire departments responded to the scene.

9:32 a.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:01 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized from a student. The juvenile was cited.

10:16 a.m., at Holiday gas station, Detroit Lakes, a 24-year-old Detroit Lakes man was cited for fifth-degree assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

1:35 p.m., near Mission Road, Ogema, fight reported involving two juveniles.

8:25 p.m., near County Road 35, Ponsford, a camper trailer was reported as on fire and next to a residence. The camper was fully engulfed upon arrival. The primary fire was extinguished in about 50 minutes. The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

Saturday, March 11

12:02 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, computer fraud reported. The caller was advised to contact their banking institutions and monitor their identity.

More Local News:







Sunday, March 12

12:13 a.m. to 7:38 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, 19 vehicles were cited for snow emergency parking violations.

11:53 a.m., near Cummings Road, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle slid into a building causing minor damage. No injuries.

1:35 p.m., near County Road 32, Rochert, a caller reported a county plow struck a mailbox.

1:56 p.m., near 427th Avenue, Frazee, two-vehicle crash with injuries. A 53-year-old Frazee woman was driving on a dirt road and struck the vehicle of a 66-year-old Frazee man, who was backing out while plowing a driveway. The man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment of unknown injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

2:32 p.m., near County Road 143 and Mary Yellowhead Road, Ogema, a vehicle was reported off the roadway.

6:23 p.m., near Ogema, suicide-related. A 14-year-old male was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

10:52 p.m., near Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, porch fire reported. The fire spread to the second level of the residence. All occupants evacuated safely. One male party was displaced and the American Red Cross was on-scene to assist the occupant.