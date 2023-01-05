Crime and fire report: Multiple thefts, medical transports and arrests over holiday weekend in Becker County

Thursday, Dec. 29

1:08 a.m., near 2nd Street, Audubon, a 20-pound cylinder of propane was reported as leaking. Audubon firefighters responded to the scene.

4:20 a.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, attempted shoplifting reported.

10:20 a.m., near County Road 17, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:41 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:43 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a 16-year-old female was reportedly knocked unconscious and suffered a face laceration.

2:51 p.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller said they gave their laundry to a third party and paid them to wash their clothes. After more than a week, the third party is refusing to return the clothes.

2:58 p.m., near County Road 46, Park Rapids, possible scam reported.

4:01 p.m., near Frazee, domestic incident involving a juvenile female. The girl was transported to a safe location and the incident is under investigation.

4:13 p.m., near Sunnyside Avenue, Ogema, drug related.

4:31 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a snowmobile fire was reported.

4:34 p.m., near Broadway Avenue, Detroit Lakes, items were reported stolen from a storage trailer. The case is under investigation.

4:43 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

4:43 p.m., near Becker County, drug related.

4:51 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a rental car was not returned and was listed as stolen. The vehicle is a red Chevrolet Sonic.

5:06 p.m., near Naytahwaush, a caller reported an incident involving food box fraud.

11:14 p.m., at the Frazee VFW, patrons refused to leave. Upon officer arrival, the patrons left without incident.

Friday, Dec. 30

7:18 a.m., near Highway 113, Waubun, domestic incident involving damage to property. A 21-year-old Waubun man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

8:16 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:27 p.m., near Sunset Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an unauthorized charge on their account from Virginia, Minn.

2:04 p.m., near County Road 4, Lake Park, attempted breaking and entering causing damage to the door. A vehicle on the property had also been gone through. Under investigation.

2:35 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

5:19 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

6:12 p.m., near County Road 34 and County Road 21, Ogema, officer-involved foot pursuit. A 38-year-old Waubun man was arrested on a Mahnomen County warrant.

7:52 p.m., near Summit Avenue, a caller reported ongoing harassment involving an ex-partner. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

Saturday, Dec. 31

9:16 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, trespass notice.

2:15 p.m., near Highway 10 and Kris Street, Detroit Lakes, a railroad crossing arm malfunctioned.

2:35 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, a juvenile suffered a possible neck injury and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.

7:53 p.m., near 170th Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an intoxicated man was throwing items around and cut his arm. The caller said the cut may have damaged an artery and they wrapped a shirt around the wound and laid the man on his back until emergency services arrived. The 54-year-old Detroit Lakes man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for treatment.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

12:36 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, an intoxicated woman reported an assault. Officers determined the incident to be unfounded.

1:50 a.m., at Holiday Inn Lakefront, Detroit Lakes, a man was asked to leave. The man came back into the establishment and needed to be escorted out of the building.

5:55 a.m., near North Street, Detroit Lakes, domestic assault reported. An assault citation was issued. No injuries.

6:54 a.m., near 2nd Street, Lake Park, structure fire. A caller reported flames coming out of the front of a residence and all occupants were able to evacuate safely.

9:25 a.m., near 470th Avenue, Osage, a caller alleged their husband assaulted them. No injuries reported. No arrests made.

11:33 a.m., near Park Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an ex keeps showing up to their residence. A 33-year-old Pelican Rapids man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s after making self-harm threats.

4:43 p.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a counterfeit $10 bill was attempted to be passed at a business. The business kept the bill and the case is under investigation.

5:20 p.m., at Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes, a juvenile suffered an apparent shoulder injury. The juvenile was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for treatment.

6:49 p.m., near Osage, a caller reported threats of self-harm.

Monday, Jan. 2

5:23 a.m., near Becker County, drug related. A 29-year-old White Earth woman was arrested.

8:57 a.m., near mile marker 53 on Highway 10, Becker County, during a traffic stop, an officer reported a potential drug overdose. Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

10:16 a.m., near Loring Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported inappropriate touching. The case is under investigation.

11:56 a.m., near South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a snowmobile was traveling too close to their property.

12:40 p.m., near 335th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, disturbance. A 33-year-old Faribault woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

3:21 p.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:06 p.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported ongoing harassing text messages. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

2:53 a.m., near County Road 54 and Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:23 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, past action, trespassing.

9:31 a.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, smoke caused by electrical malfunction. No fire.

11:41 a.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, a caller reported unauthorized EBT card use.

11:58 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, physical fight reported. No injuries.

1:10 p.m., near South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported snowmobilers riding too close to their property for the second consecutive day. The caller was informed the snowmobile are riding the public right-of-way.

1:20 p.m., near Kiehl Road and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, motor vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:35 p.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported the theft of a shovel and container of Ice Melt. The incident is under investigation.

3:26 p.m., near Airport Road and Frontage Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:14 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Front Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:58 p.m., near Sunset Hill Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their wife had fallen in the garage and suffered a possible broken ankle. The woman was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

12:19 a.m., near Bowling Avenue, Detroit Lakes, domestic incident. No arrests. No injuries reported.

7:33 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, drug related.

8:45 a.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, harassment reported.

9:49 a.m., at Central Market, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

11:06 a.m., near Ogema, an infant required transport to Fargo for an unknown medical issue.