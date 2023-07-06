Crime and fire report: Numerous DWI arrests made over the holiday weekend
Four men overdose in Rochert, Narcan was administered to all, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office call logs June 29-July 5.
Thursday, June 29
- 9:01 a.m., Hazmat call was made when a gas line was struck along Main Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 2:11 p.m., Theft was reported when a package was stolen from a residence along Park Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes.
- 4:46 p.m., Traffic stop along Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, resulted in an arrest of a male, 39, from Callaway, for drug possession.
- 6:33 p.m., Warrant arrest of a 26-year-old male from Detroit Lakes was reported at the Becker County Jail.
- 9:38 p.m., Theft was reported when a wallet was stolen at a medical provider in Detroit Lakes. The incident is under investigation.
- 10:06 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along County Road 126, Rochert. A brush pile was on fire and the person burning the brush had a permit.
- 10:34 p.m., Traffic stop on U.S. Highway 10 resulted in the arrest of a female, 38, from Lake Park, for DWI.
Friday, June 30
- 5:31 a.m., Motor vehicle crash was reported on County Highway 29, Detroit Lakes. The incident included a single vehicle that rolled. The female driver, 38, from Detroit Lakes, was transported to the hospital with injuries.
- 6:35 a.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along State Highway 113, Waubun. The caller stated an old camper had been burned.
- 7:43 a.m., Two-year-old child was found wandering outside in Audubon. The child was returned to the father.
- 10:40 a.m., Motor vehicle accident was reported on State Highway 34 near Snellman. A box truck tried to make a turn but the vehicle rolled. The occupants reportedly had minor injuries.
- 11:20 p.m., Employee at a business along State Highway 34 in Osage found a container with possible drugs inside of it. The caller requested officers take the container and destroy the contents.
- 3 p.m., Fraud was reported when a person used a counterfeit $100 bill at a business near Elbow Lake, Waubun.
- 4:09 p.m., Motor vehicle theft was reported at a business along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes. Police learned the vehicle was taken by a male, 89, from Detroit Lakes, that suffers from dementia. The man had gotten into the wrong truck and drove home.
- 8:58 p.m., Overdose was reported at a residence along Fingalson Road, Rochert. Four adults were found on the floor. All were given Narcan; some were given multiple doses. Those receiving Narcan included three males from Detroit Lakes; their ages were 35, 37 and 65. A 37-year-old male from Ogema was also given Narcan and was arrested. The call log did not state why he was arrested.
- 10:12 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59 resulted in an arrest of a 38-year-old man from Moorhead for a DWI.
Saturday, July 1
- 4:35 a.m., Hazmat call was made at a residence on County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes, due to carbon monoxide concerns. No injuries were reported.
- 3:07 p.m., Traffic stop resulted in a male, 38, from Crookston, being arrested for violation of a protection order and driving after cancellation.
- 3:40 p.m., Property damage was reported to a fence at a residence along Jager Road, Rochert. It was discovered the neighbor damaged the fence and will help fix it.
- 4:08 p.m., Missing/lost adult woman was reported from a residence on Melissa Drive, Detroit Lakes. The woman was noted to have dementia and was located.
- 5:10 p.m., Traffic stop near Little Cormorant Lake resulted in a male, 29, of Fargo, being arrested for a DWI. (The police log reported location coordinates for the lake, not a street name.)
- 5:42 p.m., Minor in consumption was reported during an event at a business in Detroit Lakes. The minor, an 18-year-old male from Detroit Lakes, reportedly tried to use a fake ID.
- 6:14 p.m., Traffic stop resulted in a female, 35, from White Earth, being arrested for a DWI along county Highway 21, Ogema.
- 6:44 p.m., Minor in consumption was reported during an event at a business in Detroit Lakes. The minor, an 18-year-old male from Detroit Lakes, reportedly tried to use a fake ID.
- 7:23 p.m., Overdose was reported at a residence along Fingalson Road, Rochert. Two doses of Narcan were given to a male, 35, from Detroit Lakes.
- 7:46 p.m., Minor in consumption was reported during an event at a business in Detroit Lakes. The minor was a 20-year-old male from Fargo.
- 7:58 p.m., Minor in consumption was reported during an event at a business in Detroit Lakes. The minor was a 19-year-old male from Frazee.
- 8:40 p.m., ATV accident was reported at a residence along Shorewood Beach Road, Detroit Lakes. An ATV crashed through a garage door. The driver, a female, 26, from Fargo, was arrested for DWI. She was transported to the hospital for an injured hand and then brought to jail.
- 9:01 p.m., Traffic stop along State Highway 34 resulted in a DWI. A 33-year-old female from Fargo was arrested.
- 9:11 .m., Vandalism to a truck window was reported along Central Street, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:52 p.m., Boat call on Detroit Lakes resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old male from West Fargo for DWI.
- 10:30 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along 125th Street Frazee. Fireworks started a small fire in a field.
Sunday, July 2
- 6:08 a.m., Property damage was reported when garage windows were broken along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. The suspect, a 23-year-old male, was located.
- 7:02 a.m., Theft of a road sign along 385th Avenue was reported.
- 8:41 p.m., Missing person report was made of a male, 57, from White Earth. The person was located.
- 9:22 p.m., Missing person report was made in Audubon. The 42-year-old male was located.
- 11:26 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence on Cotton Lake Road, Rochert. The fire was a large bonfire.
Monday, July 3
- 2:47 p.m., Theft of laundry was reported at a business along East Main Avenue, Frazee. A male stated he took a female’s clothes by mistake and would return them.
- 4:59 p.m., Boat and water call on Detroit Lake resulted in a male, 35, from Fargo, being arrested for a DWI.
- 6:48 p.m., Burglary was reported at Maple Grove Town Hall, as doors were pulled off from the building.
- 7:01 p.m., Boat and water call along East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, resulted in a male, 28, from Detroit Lakes, being arrested for DWI.
- 8:16 p.m., Fire was reported along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes. The fire was a controlled burn.
- 9:26 p.m., Traffic complaint along County Highway 34, Ogema, resulted in a 51-year-old male being arrested on outstanding warrants.
- 9:56 p.m., Traffic stop along State Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male from Mahnomen for DWI.
Tuesday, July 4
- 3:24 a.m., Domestic was reported at a residence along County Highway 34, Callaway. A 38-year-old female from Waubun was arrested for hitting a male.
- 6:41 a.m., Threats were made at a residence along Sugar Creek Road, Ogema. A male, 38, from Ponsford, was threatening a 36-year-old female from Detroit Lakes. The male was arrested in Sherburne County.
- 6:09 p.m., Missing person reported when an adult with disabilities left a group home in Detroit Lakes. The person returned home.
- 6:27 p.m., Theft of a tire and spare tire was reported from a truck parked in front of the residence along County Highway 26, Ponsford.
- 6:31 p.m., Boat and water call on Detroit Lake resulted in a 36-year-old female from Centennial, Colorado, being arrested for DWI.
- 6:34 p.m., Missing adult female that left on an ATV was reported north of Osage. The woman was located.
- 9:30 p.m., Theft was reported when a drill was missing from a residence on Union Street, Detroit Lakes. The investigation is ongoing.
- 9:50 p.m., Missing/lost 9-year-old boy was found along North Shore Drive. The boy couldn’t find his parents, but the officers were able to locate them nearby.
- 10:07 p.m., Boat and water call on Detroit Lake resulted in a 26-year-old male from Crookston being arrested for DWI.
- 10:49 p.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 5, Lake Park, resulted in a 21-year-old male from Lake Park being arrested for DWI.
- 11:03 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along County Highway 26, Ponsford. The fire was a controlled burn that was being conducted.
Wednesday, July 5
- 12:04 a.m., Fire was reported in a dumpster outside of an apartment building along County Highway 21, Ogema. The White Earth Fire Department arrived and found a mattress next to the dumpster was on fire, not refuse in the receptacle.
- 12:43 a.m., Fire was reported in a dumpster outside of an apartment complex along 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Officers were able to extinguish the fire upon arrival.
- 12:59 a.m., Disorderly conduct was reported at a business along West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. A 36-year-old male from Moorhead was arrested.
- 10:56 a.m., ATV accident was reported along 395th Avenue, Frazee. There were two male victims from Fargo, ages 10 and 12, who were pinned under the ATV. Both were wearing helmets and both were transported to Essentia for treatment.
- 12:34 p.m., Theft was reported when a vehicle drove off without paying for gas at a business located on Second Street, Audubon.
- 6:37 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along Legion Road, Detroit Lakes. Caller stated smoke was seen in the bedroom, but no flames. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department arrived, secured the scene and determined there was no fire to extinguish.
- 9:16 p.m., Resident along Second Street, Audubon, found what appeared to be drugs in their garage.
- 9:18 p.m., A car on its roof was found along County Road 111, Ogema, but there were no occupants. A person near the area stated they saw four younger people standing by the ditch near the car and that they appeared to be OK.
ADVERTISEMENT