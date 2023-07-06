Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Numerous DWI arrests made over the holiday weekend Four men overdose in Rochert, Narcan was administered to all, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office call logs June 29-July 5.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.