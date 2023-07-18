Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Officers find campfire on Detroit Lakes City Beach Saturday Sunday assault results in arrest of two male juveniles from Perham and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.