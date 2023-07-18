Crime and fire report: Officers find campfire on Detroit Lakes City Beach Saturday
Sunday assault results in arrest of two male juveniles from Perham and more from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department
Thursday, July 13
- 8:18 a.m., Male, 43, from Mahnomen turned himself into Becker County Jail on a warrant.
- 9:11 a.m., Female, 61, from Callaway, turned herself into the Becker County Jail on a warrant.
- 2:14 p.m., Theft in the form of a gas drive-off was reported at a business along Shorewood Drive, Detroit Lakes.
- 3:22 p.m., Warrant was executed at a residence on Central Street, Detroit Lakes. A male, 37, from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
- 10:58 p.m., Theft of a laundry cart was reported at a laundromat along Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
Friday, July 14
- 4:04 a.m., Domestic was reported at a residence along County Highway 6, Detroit Lakes. A male, 55, from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
- 9:42 a.m., Traffic stop along County Highway 14, Callaway, resulted in the arrest of a female, 51, from Ponsford. The reason for the arrest was not stated on the White Earth Police Department blotter.
- 6:02 p.m., Theft of a phone was reported at a garage sale held on West Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
- 9:41 p.m., Vehicle crashed into a business building on U.S. Highway 10. No injuries were reported.
- 10:28 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59, Callaway, resulted in the arrest of a male, 39, from Mahnomen. The reason for the arrest was not stated on the White Earth Police Department blotter.
Saturday, July 15
- 1:01 a.m., Vandalism was reported along West Lake Drive when graffiti was found under a railroad bridge.
- 5:19 p.m., Male, 52, from Mahnomen was arrested on a warrant.
- 8:48 p.m., Fire was reported along State Highway 300, Mahnomen. It was determined that garbage was on fire.
- 9:23 p.m., Fire was reported along County Highway 34, Ogema. There was a permit for the fire.
- 9:27 p.m., Fire was reported on the public beach along West Lake Drive. Officers informed a group of males that campfires are not allowed on the beach. The fire was extinguished.
Sunday, July 16
- 2 p.m., Hazmat call was reported at a residence along Main Avenue, Detroit Lakes, in which there was a sewer backup.
- 5:30 p.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along 260th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A motor-home window was shot out.
- 6:01 p.m., Assault resulted in the arrest of two juvenile males: a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Perham. The assault was reported at a residence along Abbey Lake Drive. The victim, a 16-year-old male from Detroit Lakes, received treatment at the ER after allegedly being attacked.
