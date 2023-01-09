Crime and fire report: Ogema man arrested for DWI after passing out behind wheel, causing a crash

Thursday, Jan. 5

2:02 a.m., near Cherry Avenue, Frazee, disturbance. A man was making threatening comments at a residence. Three individuals were arrested: A 48-year-old man from Hays, Mont., was arrested for disorderly conduct; a 26-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant; and a 39-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

7:34 a.m., near County Road 21, Becker County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

11:35 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a K9 unit discovered a vape pen during a regular search. A citation was issued.

3:09 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage.

11:34 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a powdery substance was found in a small baggy. It was turned over to law enforcement.

Friday, Jan. 6

1:24 p.m., near Valley View Road, Frazee, structure fire. A garage was reported on fire about five to ten feet away from another structure. The caller believed the fire may have been started by a wood stove. No injuries .

3:03 p.m., near 130th Street, Frazee, trespassing. A caller reported someone near their deer stand on private property. The individual was cited.

3:37 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:39 p.m., near Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a 40-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested for burglary.

7:29 p.m., near Eagle Lake Road, Frazee, disturbance. A 17-year-old female was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

8:26 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage. Hit-and-run.

Saturday, Jan. 7

4:55 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, motor vehicle crash.

8:15 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, physical domestic. A 39-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested at the scene. No injuries reported.

8:51 p.m., near Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, a 31-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested for public nuisance.

Sunday, Jan. 8

12:55 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, disturbance. A woman was reportedly threatening to fight people at a residence. A 36-year-old Waubun woman was arrested at the scene. EMS was dispatched.

7:25 a.m., near Menahga, a caller reported receiving repeated harassing messages.

11:53 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, motor vehicle crash. A driver had allegedly passed out behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle. No injuries reported. A 38-year-old Ogema man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

12:52 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported unauthorized Amazon account use. The incident is under investigation.

1:13 p.m., near County Road 110, Callaway, a caller reported snowmobiles going through a wetland and wooded area. The call was transferred to MN DNR.

7:27 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, medical. A 46-year-old Frazee woman found what she believed to be a controlled substance in a Ziplock bag on the ground. She snorted it, reported not feeling well and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.