99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Ogema man arrested for DWI after passing out behind wheel, causing a crash

On Jan. 8 at 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a crash scene and believe one of the drivers may have passed out behind the wheel, which instigated the crash. A 38-year-old Ogema man was arrested.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 09, 2023 12:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Jan. 5

2:02 a.m., near Cherry Avenue, Frazee, disturbance. A man was making threatening comments at a residence. Three individuals were arrested: A 48-year-old man from Hays, Mont., was arrested for disorderly conduct; a 26-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant; and a 39-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

7:34 a.m., near County Road 21, Becker County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

11:35 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a K9 unit discovered a vape pen during a regular search. A citation was issued.

3:09 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage.

11:34 p.m., near Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a powdery substance was found in a small baggy. It was turned over to law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Jan. 6

1:24 p.m., near Valley View Road, Frazee, structure fire. A garage was reported on fire about five to ten feet away from another structure. The caller believed the fire may have been started by a wood stove. No injuries .

3:03 p.m., near 130th Street, Frazee, trespassing. A caller reported someone near their deer stand on private property. The individual was cited.

3:37 p.m., near Washington Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:39 p.m., near Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a 40-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested for burglary.

7:29 p.m., near Eagle Lake Road, Frazee, disturbance. A 17-year-old female was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

8:26 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage. Hit-and-run.

Saturday, Jan. 7

4:55 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, motor vehicle crash.

8:15 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, physical domestic. A 39-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was arrested at the scene. No injuries reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

8:51 p.m., near Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, a 31-year-old Detroit Lakes man was arrested for public nuisance.

Sunday, Jan. 8

12:55 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, disturbance. A woman was reportedly threatening to fight people at a residence. A 36-year-old Waubun woman was arrested at the scene. EMS was dispatched.

7:25 a.m., near Menahga, a caller reported receiving repeated harassing messages.

11:53 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, motor vehicle crash. A driver had allegedly passed out behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle. No injuries reported. A 38-year-old Ogema man was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

12:52 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported unauthorized Amazon account use. The incident is under investigation.

1:13 p.m., near County Road 110, Callaway, a caller reported snowmobiles going through a wetland and wooded area. The call was transferred to MN DNR.

7:27 p.m., near Lake Street, Frazee, medical. A 46-year-old Frazee woman found what she believed to be a controlled substance in a Ziplock bag on the ground. She snorted it, reported not feeling well and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
Maren Cooper.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 7-18
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
January 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_9243 (2).JPG
Local
Structure a 'total loss' in Frazee fire, no injuries
A detached structure, about the size of a single-stall garage, was deemed a "total loss" following a fire north of Acorn Lake, near Frazee, on Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
MTravisFire.jpg
Local
Fire destroys house in Lake Park
Jericha Sims recalled it was around 6:45 a.m. when her eyes opened to see her room “illuminated by a bright orange color.”
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter