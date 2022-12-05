Crime and fire report: Ogema man suffers drug overdose; assault reported on Frazee school bus

Thursday, Dec. 1

10:21 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, domestic incident. A 21-year-old Mahnomen man wouldn’t allow a 20-year-old Ponsford woman access to a vehicle. The man was arrested at the scene.

11:04 p.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:43 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unauthorized checking account use. The case is under investigation.

1:53 p.m., near Mountain Road, Detroit Lakes, harassing text messages received. Advised to block the number.

2:10 p.m., near Bear Clan Drive, Ogema, overdose. A 48-year-old Ogema man suffered an overdose, and two doses of Narcan were administered before the victim responded positively. No medical transport.

6:57 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, numerous items stolen from a garage. The caller valued the items at more than $1,000. The case is under investigation.

7:49 p.m., near Frazee, a caller reported their 4-year-old son was assaulted on a school bus. Scratches and bite marks were reported and the caller said the boy was also punched. The incident is under investigation by the Frazee Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 2

9:00 a.m., near Park Manor Estates, Detroit Lakes, illegal dumping was reported.

2:41 p.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a trespassed notice was served to a patron over a previous incident.

2:47 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:54 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a parked vehicle was struck by another car.

4:04 p.m., near 295th Avenue, Ogema, a tan, 2004 Pontiac Bonneville was reported stolen. The Minnesota license plate number for the vehicle is: EJK715.

5:34 p.m., near County Road 37, Detroit Lakes, a tow-behind, log splitter was reported stolen. The item was valued at about $700.

Saturday, Dec. 3

1:03 a.m., near 515th Avenue, Menahga, a man fell outside a suffered a possible broken leg.

7:17 a.m., near Tanglewood Road, Audubon, a caller reported they found their neighbor frozen and on the ground next to a vehicle. A 78-year-old Audubon man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

7:23 a.m., near Ponsford, text message threats received.

8:48 a.m., near McKinley Avenue and Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:02 a.m., near Legion Road and Willard Avenue, Detroit Lakes, railroad crossing arms malfunctioning. The crossing arms were repaired.

1:24 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, a trespass notice was issued to a woman.

5:30 p.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles reported. The case is under investigation.

9:52 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a caller reported a group of kids threw ice chunks at their house. A window was broken and the incident is under investigation.

Sunday, Dec. 4

1:08 a.m., near County Road 44 and 560th Avenue, Park Rapids, a vehicle struck a deer.

5:32 a.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, seven towels were reported stolen from a dryer. The towels were valued at about $15 each.

10:44 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a road sign.

12:00 p.m., near Eagle Lake Road, Frazee, a swim raft was stolen from Eagle Lake Resort over the last month.

2:09 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, under-ringing was reported at the self-checkout.

3:05 p.m., at the Country Inn and Suites, Detroit Lakes, suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found.

3:29 p.m., near Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes, unknown vehicle and shoe tracks found on property. Multiple items were stolen. The caller will submit a list.

8:29 p.m., at Snap Fitness, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.