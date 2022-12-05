Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Ogema man suffers drug overdose; assault reported on Frazee school bus

On Thursday, Dec. 1, a 48-year-old Ogema man suffered an overdose, and two doses of Narcan were administered before the victim responded positively, according to a Becker County emergency dispatch report. Also, a caller reported their 4-year-old son was assaulted on a school bus in Frazee. Scratches and bite marks were reported and the caller said the boy was also punched.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 05, 2022 12:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Thursday, Dec. 1

10:21 a.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, domestic incident. A 21-year-old Mahnomen man wouldn’t allow a 20-year-old Ponsford woman access to a vehicle. The man was arrested at the scene.

11:04 p.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

11:43 a.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unauthorized checking account use. The case is under investigation.

1:53 p.m., near Mountain Road, Detroit Lakes, harassing text messages received. Advised to block the number.

2:10 p.m., near Bear Clan Drive, Ogema, overdose. A 48-year-old Ogema man suffered an overdose, and two doses of Narcan were administered before the victim responded positively. No medical transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

6:57 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, numerous items stolen from a garage. The caller valued the items at more than $1,000. The case is under investigation.

7:49 p.m., near Frazee, a caller reported their 4-year-old son was assaulted on a school bus. Scratches and bite marks were reported and the caller said the boy was also punched. The incident is under investigation by the Frazee Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 2

More Crime and Courts:
Becker County Courthouse
Local
Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Fall leads to medical airlift for Frazee man with possible broken leg
On Dec. 20 at 9:43 a.m., a caller reported their son had fallen and suffered a possible broken leg near Highway 87. A 38-year-old Frazee man was airlifted to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
December 22, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Sentencing for Oklee, Minn., man who murdered his wife moved to January
Eric James Reinbold, 46, fired his defense attorney shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 21.
December 21, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

9:00 a.m., near Park Manor Estates, Detroit Lakes, illegal dumping was reported.

2:41 p.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, a trespassed notice was served to a patron over a previous incident.

2:47 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:54 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a parked vehicle was struck by another car.

4:04 p.m., near 295th Avenue, Ogema, a tan, 2004 Pontiac Bonneville was reported stolen. The Minnesota license plate number for the vehicle is: EJK715.

5:34 p.m., near County Road 37, Detroit Lakes, a tow-behind, log splitter was reported stolen. The item was valued at about $700.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Dec. 3

1:03 a.m., near 515th Avenue, Menahga, a man fell outside a suffered a possible broken leg.

7:17 a.m., near Tanglewood Road, Audubon, a caller reported they found their neighbor frozen and on the ground next to a vehicle. A 78-year-old Audubon man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

7:23 a.m., near Ponsford, text message threats received.

8:48 a.m., near McKinley Avenue and Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:02 a.m., near Legion Road and Willard Avenue, Detroit Lakes, railroad crossing arms malfunctioning. The crossing arms were repaired.

1:24 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, a trespass notice was issued to a woman.

5:30 p.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct involving juveniles reported. The case is under investigation.

9:52 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a caller reported a group of kids threw ice chunks at their house. A window was broken and the incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, Dec. 4

More Local News:
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
JenniferPedersen.jpg
Local
Pedersen to fill interim school board seat
The board agreed to hold a special election on May 9, 2023, to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Henderson.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter

1:08 a.m., near County Road 44 and 560th Avenue, Park Rapids, a vehicle struck a deer.

5:32 a.m., near Rattle Snake Circle, Waubun, seven towels were reported stolen from a dryer. The towels were valued at about $15 each.

10:44 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a road sign.

12:00 p.m., near Eagle Lake Road, Frazee, a swim raft was stolen from Eagle Lake Resort over the last month.

2:09 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, under-ringing was reported at the self-checkout.

3:05 p.m., at the Country Inn and Suites, Detroit Lakes, suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found.

3:29 p.m., near Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes, unknown vehicle and shoe tracks found on property. Multiple items were stolen. The caller will submit a list.

8:29 p.m., at Snap Fitness, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
pavilion1.jpg
Local
City looks to demolish, replace Pavilion; while council seems cold toward a third ice arena
Judging by city council members' comments, the idea of replacing the historic Pavilion seemed to have a great deal of support at the meeting.
December 22, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Paul Marquart
Local
Walz taps Marquart for Commissioner of Revenue
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that former-lakes area legislator Paul Marquart will serve as the state's next commissioner of revenue, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
December 22, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
GiftPackers.jpg
Local
'Tis the season for giving
Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxiliary in Detroit Lakes continues senior gift-giving tradition.
December 22, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter