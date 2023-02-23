99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crime and fire report: Osage man arrested for criminal sexual conduct; items stolen from DLHS locker room

A caller reported a man bought their daughter alcohol on Super Bowl Sunday and then touched her inappropriately, according to a dispatch report. A 43-year-old Osage man was arrested.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
February 23, 2023 12:35 PM

Thursday, Feb. 16

8:20 a.m., near Highway 10 and County Road 54, Detroit Lakes, single-vehicle crash involving a passenger van. One vehicle occupant was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment of unknown injuries.

8:33 a.m., near Audubon, a caller reported a past action sexual assault involving a juvenile. The case is under investigation.

11:56 a.m., near Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, a student was caught smoking marijuana on school grounds. The student will be disciplined internally by the school.

Friday, Feb. 17

8:57 a.m., near Holmes Street, Detroit Lakes, diesel fuel leak reported. A fuel line to a power generator was frozen and caused a leak. Floor dry was applied to the leak and it was contained to the affected area.

10:51 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, several items were reported stolen from the women’s locker room. The suspect was discovered and disciplined internally by the school.

1:35 p.m., near County Road 49 and 110th Street, Menahga, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

1:38 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:40 p.m., near Ogema, threatening messages were received from an ex. The case is under investigation.

3:01 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a caller said their Wild Rice Electric payment was stolen out of a mailbox. The amount was changed from $95.87 to $200 and it was cashed by a third-party. The incident is under investigation.

3:52 p.m., near Heights Ridge Lane, Detroit Lakes, prescription medication and financial paperwork was reported missing.

4:16 p.m., near Ponsford, heroin overdose. A 65-year-old Ponsford man was given three doses of Narcan and responded positively. He declined further medical treatment.

5:56 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, text and email threats were received.

8:35 p.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, hit-and-run involving two vehicles.

Saturday, Feb. 18

12:53 a.m., near Frazee, suicide related. A 46-year-old Frazee woman was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment and evaluation.

12:17 p.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a man was in the roadway yelling at vehicles.

12:41 p.m., near Osage, a 66-year-old Osage man was found deceased.

3:41 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported an unknown party was making harassing statements on social media.

Sunday, Feb. 19

1:54 a.m., near Loon Drive, Waubun, fighting. No injuries. A vehicle was taken without authorization and a 20-year-old Ogema woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant. The incident remains under investigation.

5:05 a.m., near 6th Street, Lake Park, fighting. No injuries. The case is under investigation.

6:54 a.m., near Highway 87, Menahga, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

9:10 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

9:19 a.m., near Meadows Circle, Audubon, a caller reported a noise complaint. A 33-year-old Audubon man and a 29-year-old Audubon woman were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

11:26 a.m., near Ogema, text message harassment received. The caller was advised of harassment restraining order procedures.

2:03 p.m., near Ogema, Facebook harassment reported.

6:59 p.m., near Osage, a caller reported a man bought their daughter alcohol on Super Bowl Sunday and then touched her inappropriately. A 43-year-old Osage man was arrested.

8:21 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their son, a juvenile male, was high on mushrooms, caused property damage to the residence and then stole a vehicle. A male was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

Monday, Feb. 20

9:48 a.m., near Meadows Circle, Audubon, ongoing harassment reported.

11:19 a.m., near Highway 34 and County Road 56, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.

6:58 p.m., near County Road 46, Park Rapids, controlled barn fire reported.

7:43 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, a 47-year-old Detroit Lakes man was found deceased.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

12:35 a.m., near Union Street, Detroit Lakes, a toaster was reported as on fire in an apartment. Two occupants were checked by medical personnel at the scene. Firefighters aired out the apartment with fans and cleared the scene after about 80 minutes.

7:46 a.m., near Washington Avenue and Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:10 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, three instances of past action shoplifting were reported.

1:49 p.m., near Central Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their apartment was trashed and several items were reported missing. The incident is under investigation.

2:46 p.m., near Wadena County, drug related.

5:09 p.m., near Highway 10 and Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a road sign. No injuries.

6:56 p.m., near Nevis, a caller reported inappropriate messages were received by a juvenile. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

8:52 a.m., near Birch Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported their driver’s side mirror was damaged while their vehicle was parked on the street.

9:23 a.m., near 1st Street, Lake Park, a caller reported an outgoing mailbox was damaged. Unknown if any mail was stolen.

9:43 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a vaping device was seized from a student. A citation was issued.

1:48 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported juveniles were receiving harassing messages on social media.

4:43 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, parked vehicle damage.

8:03 p.m., at Dollar Tree, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
