Crime and fire report: Overdose in Ogema; Lakeshirts reports impersonation by online retailer

Monday, Jan. 9

8:50 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their vehicle broke down on the roadway and was towed on Dec. 29. On Jan. 9, they reported items missing from the vehicle while it was parked at NRG Auto Repair. The incident is under investigation.

4:32 p.m., near Bowling Avenue, Detroit Lakes, theft of prescription drugs reported. An extra patrol was requested.

8:22 p.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a group of suspicious kids. Officers spoke to the group and said they were both polite and cooperative. The kids were taking photographs of their vehicles.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

8:37 a.m., at Rossman Elementary, Detroit Lakes, a student left the school grounds. The principal found the student and returned them to school.

10:24 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, threatening messages received.

10:42 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, past action sexual assault reported. No official statement given. The victim was informed of crisis resource options.

12:35 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:38 p.m., near 4th Street, Audubon, $7,235 was reported missing by the city of Audubon. The case is under investigation.

1:05 p.m., near Vigen Lane, Lake Park, a school official requested an investigation into disturbing Snapchat posts made by a student. The case is under investigation.

5:09 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a large fire was reported. The source of the fire was determined to be an individual burning a couch.

5:13 p.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, a vehicle’s rear window was broken by an individual. The suspect denied breaking the window. The case has been forwarded to the Becker County prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

5:25 p.m., near County Road 34 and 355th Avenue, a vehicle pulling a trailer ended up leaving the roadway and entering a roadside ditch. No injuries.

6:49 p.m., at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes, a man got into an argument with another customer. The man left before officers arrived at the scene.

7:57 p.m., near Becker County, domestic incident reported.

10:48 p.m., near County Road 158, Ogema, a window at a residence was broken and a snowmobile was stolen. A 36-year-old Ogema man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

2:23 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, an intoxicated man called law enforcement after reportedly drinking a gallon of whiskey and admitted to potential crimes. Dispatchers believed the man to be experiencing a mental health episode before the call was abruptly disconnected. They were unable to reestablish a connection with the man. The incident is under investigation.

7:38 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, mental health involving a juvenile. The juvenile was transported via personal vehicle to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for evaluation.

7:43 a.m., near Callaway, a caller said they found their husband unresponsive. First responders performed CPR on a 71-year-old Callaway man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

8:02 a.m., at Lakeshirts, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an online retailer was impersonating their brand. The case is under investigation.

10:27 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, truancy concerns involving a Detroit Lakes student. The parents were spoken to by school counselors.

11:32 a.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:36 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, past action trespassing. A citation was issued.

3:16 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a vehicle pulled up to a residence asking for help with a 45-year-old Twin Valley man suffering a drug overdose. Two doses of Narcan were administered and first responders performed CPR on the man upon arrival. The victim was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for treatment.

3:28 p.m., near east Bad Medicine Trail, Ponsford, a Life360 smartphone application issued a crash notice to emergency dispatchers. The crash was unfounded.

4:36 p.m., near Highway 34, Park Rapids, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:03 p.m., near County Road 29, Frazee, harassing text messages received. The caller was advised to block the number.