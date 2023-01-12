99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Overdose in Ogema; Lakeshirts reports impersonation by online retailer

On Jan. 11 at 3:16 p.m., a 45-year-old Twin Valley man suffered an apparent drug overdose. First responders performed CPR on the man upon arrival at the scene.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 12, 2023 11:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Monday, Jan. 9

8:50 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their vehicle broke down on the roadway and was towed on Dec. 29. On Jan. 9, they reported items missing from the vehicle while it was parked at NRG Auto Repair. The incident is under investigation.

4:32 p.m., near Bowling Avenue, Detroit Lakes, theft of prescription drugs reported. An extra patrol was requested.

8:22 p.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a group of suspicious kids. Officers spoke to the group and said they were both polite and cooperative. The kids were taking photographs of their vehicles.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

8:37 a.m., at Rossman Elementary, Detroit Lakes, a student left the school grounds. The principal found the student and returned them to school.

10:24 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, threatening messages received.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: DL man faces animal cruelty charges; felony DWI for Mahnomen woman; restitution ordered for theft
The suspect told the owner the cat came out from under the couch and stared at him, which gave him an uneasy feeling so he held the cat down and repeatedly punched it, according to court records.
January 12, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Minnesota father who evaded arrest for a month sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder
Eric Reinbold argued he should only serve 26 years, because that would save taxpayers nearly $400,000.
January 11, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Katie Poirier
The Vault
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping and murder of Katie Poirier in Minnesota dies in prison
Donald Blom was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Poirier's murder led to the passage of “Katie's Law."
January 11, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
courts2.jpg
Minnesota
Red Lake man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2021 murder of police officer
David Brian Donnell Jr. has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke in 2021.
January 10, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

10:42 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, past action sexual assault reported. No official statement given. The victim was informed of crisis resource options.

12:35 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:38 p.m., near 4th Street, Audubon, $7,235 was reported missing by the city of Audubon. The case is under investigation.

1:05 p.m., near Vigen Lane, Lake Park, a school official requested an investigation into disturbing Snapchat posts made by a student. The case is under investigation.

5:09 p.m., near County Road 34, Ogema, a large fire was reported. The source of the fire was determined to be an individual burning a couch.

5:13 p.m., near County Road 21, Waubun, a vehicle’s rear window was broken by an individual. The suspect denied breaking the window. The case has been forwarded to the Becker County prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

5:25 p.m., near County Road 34 and 355th Avenue, a vehicle pulling a trailer ended up leaving the roadway and entering a roadside ditch. No injuries.

6:49 p.m., at Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes, a man got into an argument with another customer. The man left before officers arrived at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

7:57 p.m., near Becker County, domestic incident reported.

10:48 p.m., near County Road 158, Ogema, a window at a residence was broken and a snowmobile was stolen. A 36-year-old Ogema man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

More Local News:
IMG_7703 (2).JPG
Local
Detroit Lakes native Mike Hanson hired as first full-time fire chief
Hanson will take over from part-time fire chief Ryan Swanson, who plans to remain with the fire department in a leadership capacity.
January 12, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
steve brown wadena map (edited).jpg
Local
A treasure trove of old maps
Wadena man is in awe of his father's mapmaking skills.
January 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
IMG_3585.JPG
Local
Adults receive free GED and English education in Perham program
Free adult education — such as GED prep and English as a second language — are available for adults 17 and older.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Lakes Curling Club.jpg
Local
Lakes Curling Club to offer two leagues for 2023 season
Due to the increased interest in local curling and the demand for ice time by new and existing curlers, the board of Lakes Curling Club has decided to offer two new options for the 2023 season
January 11, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  News Staff

2:23 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, an intoxicated man called law enforcement after reportedly drinking a gallon of whiskey and admitted to potential crimes. Dispatchers believed the man to be experiencing a mental health episode before the call was abruptly disconnected. They were unable to reestablish a connection with the man. The incident is under investigation.

7:38 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, mental health involving a juvenile. The juvenile was transported via personal vehicle to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for evaluation.

7:43 a.m., near Callaway, a caller said they found their husband unresponsive. First responders performed CPR on a 71-year-old Callaway man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

8:02 a.m., at Lakeshirts, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an online retailer was impersonating their brand. The case is under investigation.

10:27 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, truancy concerns involving a Detroit Lakes student. The parents were spoken to by school counselors.

11:32 a.m., near east Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

12:36 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, past action trespassing. A citation was issued.

3:16 p.m., near 353rd Circle, Ogema, a vehicle pulled up to a residence asking for help with a 45-year-old Twin Valley man suffering a drug overdose. Two doses of Narcan were administered and first responders performed CPR on the man upon arrival. The victim was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s for treatment.

3:28 p.m., near east Bad Medicine Trail, Ponsford, a Life360 smartphone application issued a crash notice to emergency dispatchers. The crash was unfounded.

4:36 p.m., near Highway 34, Park Rapids, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:03 p.m., near County Road 29, Frazee, harassing text messages received. The caller was advised to block the number.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
New DLSB members.jpg
Local
Rotter, Okeson take oath to serve school district
Also at the meeting, storm makeup days were set for mid-January and late February.
January 11, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Lee Hamilton
Columns
Lee Hamilton: Congress can be frustrating, but it's essential to democracy
I believe wholeheartedly that the great mission of Congress is not to enact legislation, as important as that might be. Instead, its purpose is to help maintain freedom in this country.
January 11, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hamilton
bryan malone office (edited).jpg
Local
Becker SWCD administrator is MN employee of the year
“He’s very hard-working,” said Matt Fischer, a BWSR conservationist in Bemidji. “He’s willing to go the extra mile to make sure things get done right, but also to help out others.”
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Snowshoe Sundays
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 11-22
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff