Crime and fire report: Ponsford woman arrested in firearm incident; puppy shot by BB gun in Ogema

Thursday, April 6

6:41 a.m., near Highway 10 and Kris Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported the brakes were sparking on a passing train car.

12:27 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, disruptive students reported. Their parents were notified and the students were picked up.

12:28 p.m., near Lake Park, possible employee theft reported. The incident will remain under investigation.

1:33 p.m., near 260th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, attempted unemployment claim fraud reported. The claim was blocked and unsuccessful.

1:55 p.m., near Oak Grove Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a record player reported missing from the front entry of a business. The incident is under investigation.

3:32 p.m., near County Road 6, Lake Park, a caller reported a juvenile female assaulted her parents. The girl was detained and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

3:21 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, fighting. Three female students were cited for assault.

4:53 p.m., near east Howe Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:36 p.m., near 130th Avenue, Lake Park, a caller reported snowmobiles trespassing on private property. A deputy will speak with the snowmobile club about moving their trail going forward.

7:17 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, windshield damage to a parked vehicle was reported.

10:30 p.m., near Main Street, Ogema, a caller reported a severely intoxicated 59-year-old Rochert woman. EMS examined and treated the woman on-scene. No transport.

Friday, April 7

7:58 a.m., near Hawk Street, Detroit Lakes, fire. HVAC system malfunctioning. No fire found.

9:07 a.m., near County Road 26 and Straight Lake Avenue, Osage, a caller reported a woman sitting on the side of the road with two dogs. She wasn’t dressed for the weather and declined a ride. The 50-year-old Perham woman was eventually transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

9:44 a.m., near Dean Street, unemployment claim fraud reported.

11:48 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, $80 was stolen from a purse. The incident is under investigation.

2:41 p.m., near County Road 32, Rochert, unemployment claim fraud reported.

2:58 p.m., near Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unemployment claim fraud reported.

3:36 p.m., near County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a paycheck was sent to the wrong address and cashed by an unknown party. The caller is working with the payroll company and the case remains under investigation.

8:01 p.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, a coyote was reported in a parking lot. Unable to locate.

Saturday, April 8

2:41 a.m., near Sauers Lake Lane, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

6:38 a.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported a man was smashing signs and other property. A 27-year-old Frazee man was arrested for the property damage.

8:22 a.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:49 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, assault involving a juvenile. A caller reported a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister’s puppy with a BB gun. The sister, an 18-year-old woman, chased after her brother. Then, the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and went after his sister. Medical treatment was refused. Law enforcement spoke with the children’s parents. The puppy suffered a superficial wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

11:01 a.m., near Brandy Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, check fraud. A caller reported five checks were stolen and cashed. The case is under investigation.

1:07 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, an ID was found and returned to its owner.

2:11 p.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported.

3:30 p.m., near Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, a caller reported their daughter grabbed a firearm and attempted to pull the trigger. The weapon was not loaded. A 33-year-old Ponsford woman was arrested for second-degree assault. No injuries.

9:23 p.m., near Spruce Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported their juvenile son damaged a window. The incident is under investigation.

11:18 p.m., near County Road 132, Detroit Lakes, a horse trailer was reported stolen.

Sunday, April 9

1:14 a.m., near County Road 39, Detroit Lakes, an iPhone crash detection application notified emergency dispatch of a crash. No vehicle crash was found.

10:01 a.m., near State Street, Detroit Lakes, prescription medication was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

12:15 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, medical. A 73-year-old man was reportedly choking. Upon arrival, the man was breathing and sitting up. No transport needed.

5:03 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, personal items were reported missing from a residence.

8:49 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, disrespectful juveniles were reported. The juveniles left upon arrival.

9:02 p.m., near White Earth, verbal threats were reported. The caller was advised of order for protection procedures and the call was transferred to Fargo.