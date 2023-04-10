99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime and fire report: Ponsford woman arrested in firearm incident; puppy shot by BB gun in Ogema

A caller reported their daughter grabbed a firearm and attempted to pull the trigger. The weapon was not loaded, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:59 AM

Thursday, April 6

6:41 a.m., near Highway 10 and Kris Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported the brakes were sparking on a passing train car.

12:27 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, disruptive students reported. Their parents were notified and the students were picked up.

12:28 p.m., near Lake Park, possible employee theft reported. The incident will remain under investigation.

1:33 p.m., near 260th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, attempted unemployment claim fraud reported. The claim was blocked and unsuccessful.

1:55 p.m., near Oak Grove Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a record player reported missing from the front entry of a business. The incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

3:32 p.m., near County Road 6, Lake Park, a caller reported a juvenile female assaulted her parents. The girl was detained and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

More Crime and Courts:

3:21 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, fighting. Three female students were cited for assault.

4:53 p.m., near east Howe Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:36 p.m., near 130th Avenue, Lake Park, a caller reported snowmobiles trespassing on private property. A deputy will speak with the snowmobile club about moving their trail going forward.

7:17 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, windshield damage to a parked vehicle was reported.

10:30 p.m., near Main Street, Ogema, a caller reported a severely intoxicated 59-year-old Rochert woman. EMS examined and treated the woman on-scene. No transport.

Friday, April 7

7:58 a.m., near Hawk Street, Detroit Lakes, fire. HVAC system malfunctioning. No fire found.

9:07 a.m., near County Road 26 and Straight Lake Avenue, Osage, a caller reported a woman sitting on the side of the road with two dogs. She wasn’t dressed for the weather and declined a ride. The 50-year-old Perham woman was eventually transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

9:44 a.m., near Dean Street, unemployment claim fraud reported.

11:48 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, $80 was stolen from a purse. The incident is under investigation.

2:41 p.m., near County Road 32, Rochert, unemployment claim fraud reported.

2:58 p.m., near Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, unemployment claim fraud reported.

3:36 p.m., near County Road 6, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a paycheck was sent to the wrong address and cashed by an unknown party. The caller is working with the payroll company and the case remains under investigation.

8:01 p.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, a coyote was reported in a parking lot. Unable to locate.

Saturday, April 8

2:41 a.m., near Sauers Lake Lane, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

6:38 a.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported a man was smashing signs and other property. A 27-year-old Frazee man was arrested for the property damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

8:22 a.m., near West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

More Local News:

10:49 a.m., near County Road 21, Ogema, assault involving a juvenile. A caller reported a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister’s puppy with a BB gun. The sister, an 18-year-old woman, chased after her brother. Then, the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and went after his sister. Medical treatment was refused. Law enforcement spoke with the children’s parents. The puppy suffered a superficial wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

11:01 a.m., near Brandy Lake Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, check fraud. A caller reported five checks were stolen and cashed. The case is under investigation.

1:07 p.m., near Stone Creek Drive, Detroit Lakes, an ID was found and returned to its owner.

2:11 p.m., near Ogema, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported.

3:30 p.m., near Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, a caller reported their daughter grabbed a firearm and attempted to pull the trigger. The weapon was not loaded. A 33-year-old Ponsford woman was arrested for second-degree assault. No injuries.

9:23 p.m., near Spruce Avenue, Frazee, a caller reported their juvenile son damaged a window. The incident is under investigation.

11:18 p.m., near County Road 132, Detroit Lakes, a horse trailer was reported stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, April 9

1:14 a.m., near County Road 39, Detroit Lakes, an iPhone crash detection application notified emergency dispatch of a crash. No vehicle crash was found.

More Minnesota News:

10:01 a.m., near State Street, Detroit Lakes, prescription medication was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

12:15 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, medical. A 73-year-old man was reportedly choking. Upon arrival, the man was breathing and sitting up. No transport needed.

5:03 p.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, personal items were reported missing from a residence.

8:49 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, disrespectful juveniles were reported. The juveniles left upon arrival.

9:02 p.m., near White Earth, verbal threats were reported. The caller was advised of order for protection procedures and the call was transferred to Fargo.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
IMG_9726 (2).JPG
Community
Progress: Jefferson Hearing Aid Center continues to provide sound advice and services across lakes area
April 10, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Ethel at Home.JPG
Community
Generations: DL native Ethel Duenow has been pushing the right buttons most of her life
April 10, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Pond Skim MAIN.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, April 8-19
April 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Celebrating the hope of Easter
April 07, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Childcare Appreciaiton 1.JPG
Local
Child Care Work Force Appreciation Day event draws about 30 people to new Becker County Museum
April 06, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
food pasntry donation (edited).jpg
Local
Becker County workers, commissioners raise $2,600 for Food Pantry
April 06, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
oak leaf.jpg
Local
DNR reminds public to not prune, cut oaks spring through July
April 06, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  News Staff