Crime and fire report: Realtor reports property selling scam

Possible construction company fraud reported, man bitten by dog and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office police blotters.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 9:14 AM

Monday, June 5

  • 9:02 a.m., Theft was reported when a wallet and checkbook were taken from a parked vehicle along Elm Street West, Detroit Lakes.
  • 11:36 a.m., Caller from a residence along County Road 109, Ogema, reported possible fraud by a construction company. Caller stated the company was not licensed or an LLC, although it claimed to be one.

Tuesday, June 6

  • 11:38 a.m., Male, 22, was given a citation for theft from a business along Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes.
  • 12:48 p.m., Theft at a business along County Highway 5, Pelican Rapids, was reported when a vehicle drove off without paying for gas.
  • 2:46 p.m., Adult male was reportedly bitten by a dog along Andrews Avenue, Detroit Lakes. No medical attention was requested. The bite is under investigation.
  • 7:35 p.m., Domestic was reported at a residence along County Highway 21, Detroit Lakes. A 39-year-old female at the residence was taken into custody for a probation violation.
  • 9:01 p.m., Assault was reported at a residence along Loon Drive, Ogema. A 24-year-old male from Stillwater, Minnesota, who was at the residence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, June 7

  • 5:31 a.m., Theft of gas cans from a pickup truck was reported at a business along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes.
  • 1:06 p.m., Realtor reported a scam of someone trying to sell property they don’t own that is located along Clarks Grove Road, Detroit Lakes.
  • 1:49 p.m., Motor vehicle theft was reported at a residence along Lynx Lane, Ogema. The vehicle is a 2006 gray Chevrolet HR.
  • 10:12 p.m., Fire was reported at a residence along County Highway 34, Callaway. A camper was ablaze, but no one was inside and there were no other structures nearby. There were no injuries reported. White Earth Fire Department responded along with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Fire Department.
  • 10:34 p.m., Runaway was reported from a residence along Pearl Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. A female, 16, was believed to be at a friend’s house and refusing to return home.
