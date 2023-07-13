Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Several reports of fraud and theft in lakes area 1950 Alumacraft tips over on Boyer Lake, bear spotted in Frazee and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.