Crime and fire report: Several reports of fraud and theft in lakes area
1950 Alumacraft tips over on Boyer Lake, bear spotted in Frazee and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office
Monday, July 10
- 8:29 a.m., Fraud was reported at a residence along Elizabeth Street, Detroit Lakes. Caller stated a contractor had been paid for work that was not completed. Caller was informed the issue was a civil matter.
- 9:16 a.m., Attempted fraud was reported when a male, 94, from Detroit Lakes informed police he was asked to load money onto a gift card to send it to someone. Officers advised him of the potential scam concerns.
- 1:45 p.m., Black bear was spotted at Hank Ludtke Park in Frazee.
- 5:41 p.m., Property damage was reported when a resident on Apex Court, Detroit Lakes, stated a hole was burned into the backseat headrest. The vehicle was unlocked.
- 7:18 p.m., Trespassing at a residence resulted in the arrest of a male, 36, from White Earth.
- 8:17 p.m., Shots being fired at the intersection of Peoples Street and Rossman Avenue, Detroit Lakes, was reported. Four adult males were arrested.
Tuesday, July 11
- 7:29 a.m., A 2009 Dodge Ram was found on its roof alongside County Highway 7, Lake Park. A woman stating to be the mother of the person who was driving the truck said the driver was OK.
- 10:10 a.m., Theft was reported out of a mailbox along Lake Eunice Road, Detroit Lakes. A package was stolen from the mailbox before the postal carrier could pick up the package.
- 1:39 p.m., Property damage was reported at a residence along Andrews Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A resident reported a window had been broken with a rock or BB.
- 2:38 p.m., Partially submerged boat on Boyer Lake was reported. The driver of the boat was on shore and informed officers that he had turned the 1950 Alumacraft too sharply and it tipped.
- 3:12 p.m., Threats were made at a residence along Central Street East, Detroit Lakes. Resident reported people were driving by their house making threats. Occupants were advised of protection orders.
- 6:03 p.m., Burglary was reported at a residence along West Avenue, Detroit Lakes. A male, 30, from Frazee was arrested on a violation of a court order.
- 7:46 p.m., Warrant was executed at a residence along 295th Avenue, Waubun. Arrested were a male, 54, and female, 34, both of Waubun.
- 11:39 p.m., Theft was reported at a residence along 110 Partridge Street, Audubon. Caller stated $3,000 in cash had been stolen from their truck.
Wednesday, July 11
- 6:35 a.m., Warrant arrest executed and a male, 24, from Detroit Lakes was arrested.
- 9:48 a.m., Theft was reported when a gas drive off occurred from a business along Second Street, Audubon.
- 4:23 p.m., Fraud was reported when a male, 68, from Detroit Lakes, fell for a computer scam in which the victim provided debit card information. The bank was contacted shortly after the scam occurred.
- 4:29 p.m., Fraud was reported at a business along Washington Avenue when a check was written from a closed account.
- 4:37 p.m., Theft was reported when four tires were stolen off their granddaughter’s vehicle that had been sitting for a few years on the property along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes.
- 6:52 p.m., Runaway was reported from a Detroit Lakes residence. The male runaway, 16, stated he was en route to Duluth with his girlfriend. No further information was provided regarding the incident.
- 7:01 p.m., Male, 56, from Fargo turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.
