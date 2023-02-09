Crime and fire report: Shotgun shells found in vehicle of LP-A student; burglaries in Lake Park and Frazee
The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents, according to a Becker County dispatch report.
Monday, Feb. 6
12:59 a.m., near Partridge Street, Audubon, possible burglary. A caller reported a snowmobile suit and heated goggles were stolen among other items. No forced entry was found. The incident is under investigation.
7:10 a.m., near Hennepin County, drug related.
7:42 a.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, physical domestic incident. No medical needed.
9:01 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student reported having chest pain and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.
9:07 a.m., near Nelson Lake Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their neighbor keeps pushing snow onto their property and is causing damage to their bushes.
ADVERTISEMENT
9:11 a.m., near Wisconsin Street, Callaway, mailbox damage reported.
9:20 a.m., near mile marker 40 on Highway 10, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.
9:26 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device seized from a student.
12:58 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, three vehicles involved in two separate crashes. No injuries.
1:19 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.
3:05 p.m., near Park Road, Frazee, burglary. The caller believes the break-in occurred over the last 45 days and caused damage to the door. A fishing pole was reported as stolen.
3:26 p.m., near Native Loop, Ponsford, a caller reported their son is breaking items at a residence. A 36-year-old man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries and then arrested.
3:42 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, citation for trespass issued.
ADVERTISEMENT
4:01 p.m., near north Lake Street, Frazee, TikTok threats were received by school officials. The student was spoken to and the threat was unfounded.
4:53 p.m., near County Road 37, Ponsford, a pickup truck and trailer left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
2:45 a.m., at Casey’s General Store, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.
10:42 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, three instances of past action shoplifting reported.
12:31 p.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, vandalism. A caller reported their vehicle's license plate was spray-painted pink.
4:34 p.m., near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, workplace harassment reported.
9:56 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
8:59 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, suspected narcotics found. The case is under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
1:17 p.m., near Vigen Lane, Lake Park, a vaping device was seized from a student. Officials also found shotgun shells in the student’s vehicle parked on school grounds. The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents.