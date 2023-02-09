Crime and fire report: Shotgun shells found in vehicle of LP-A student; burglaries in Lake Park and Frazee

Monday, Feb. 6

12:59 a.m., near Partridge Street, Audubon, possible burglary. A caller reported a snowmobile suit and heated goggles were stolen among other items. No forced entry was found. The incident is under investigation.

7:10 a.m., near Hennepin County, drug related.

7:42 a.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, physical domestic incident. No medical needed.

9:01 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student reported having chest pain and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

9:07 a.m., near Nelson Lake Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their neighbor keeps pushing snow onto their property and is causing damage to their bushes.

9:11 a.m., near Wisconsin Street, Callaway, mailbox damage reported.

9:20 a.m., near mile marker 40 on Highway 10, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

9:26 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device seized from a student.

12:58 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, three vehicles involved in two separate crashes. No injuries.

1:19 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:05 p.m., near Park Road, Frazee, burglary. The caller believes the break-in occurred over the last 45 days and caused damage to the door. A fishing pole was reported as stolen.

3:26 p.m., near Native Loop, Ponsford, a caller reported their son is breaking items at a residence. A 36-year-old man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries and then arrested.

3:42 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, citation for trespass issued.

4:01 p.m., near north Lake Street, Frazee, TikTok threats were received by school officials. The student was spoken to and the threat was unfounded.

4:53 p.m., near County Road 37, Ponsford, a pickup truck and trailer left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

2:45 a.m., at Casey’s General Store, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

10:42 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, three instances of past action shoplifting reported.

12:31 p.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, vandalism. A caller reported their vehicle's license plate was spray-painted pink.

4:34 p.m., near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, workplace harassment reported.

9:56 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:59 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, suspected narcotics found. The case is under investigation.

1:17 p.m., near Vigen Lane, Lake Park, a vaping device was seized from a student. Officials also found shotgun shells in the student’s vehicle parked on school grounds. The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents.