99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: Shotgun shells found in vehicle of LP-A student; burglaries in Lake Park and Frazee

The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents, according to a Becker County dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 09, 2023 01:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Monday, Feb. 6

12:59 a.m., near Partridge Street, Audubon, possible burglary. A caller reported a snowmobile suit and heated goggles were stolen among other items. No forced entry was found. The incident is under investigation.

7:10 a.m., near Hennepin County, drug related.

7:42 a.m., near Main Avenue, Frazee, physical domestic incident. No medical needed.

9:01 a.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, a student reported having chest pain and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

9:07 a.m., near Nelson Lake Road, Lake Park, a caller reported their neighbor keeps pushing snow onto their property and is causing damage to their bushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
Lund Boat
Breaking News
News
UPDATED: Sheriff: Lund worker fired at co-worker, but was kept outside, or outcome 'may have been much worse'
One or two shots from a firearm were discharged at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills before employees restrained the shooter on Thursday, according to law enforcement. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
ShawnSweere1.jpg
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter at New York Mills plant
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.
February 09, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Perham man sentenced for pedestrian hit-and-run that injured woman in Detroit Lakes
On April 12, 2021, the suspect was driving a silver car that hit a pedestrian at the corner of Summit Avenue and Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes and left the scene, according to court records.
February 09, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
A dog laying down in a cage.
Minnesota
56 animals rescued from unsanitary conditions near Motley, Minn.
The Animal Humane Society is raising funds related for the "dogs, cats and critters" on its website at animalhumanesociety.org.
February 07, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

9:11 a.m., near Wisconsin Street, Callaway, mailbox damage reported.

9:20 a.m., near mile marker 40 on Highway 10, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

9:26 a.m., near 11th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vaping device seized from a student.

12:58 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, three vehicles involved in two separate crashes. No injuries.

1:19 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:05 p.m., near Park Road, Frazee, burglary. The caller believes the break-in occurred over the last 45 days and caused damage to the door. A fishing pole was reported as stolen.

3:26 p.m., near Native Loop, Ponsford, a caller reported their son is breaking items at a residence. A 36-year-old man was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries and then arrested.

3:42 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, citation for trespass issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

4:01 p.m., near north Lake Street, Frazee, TikTok threats were received by school officials. The student was spoken to and the threat was unfounded.

4:53 p.m., near County Road 37, Ponsford, a pickup truck and trailer left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

2:45 a.m., at Casey’s General Store, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

10:42 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, three instances of past action shoplifting reported.

12:31 p.m., near Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes, vandalism. A caller reported their vehicle's license plate was spray-painted pink.

4:34 p.m., near Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes, workplace harassment reported.

9:56 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, parked vehicle damage reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:59 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, suspected narcotics found. The case is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

1:17 p.m., near Vigen Lane, Lake Park, a vaping device was seized from a student. Officials also found shotgun shells in the student’s vehicle parked on school grounds. The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Exterior of academy.JPG
Local
Verndale Christian Academy preschool takes action after slapping incident
A state investigation determined that maltreatment had occurred, but not serious or recurring maltreatment.
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Fishing Columnist Brad Laabs
Northland Outdoors
Brad Laabs: Itching for the open water? Here's where to find the fish
If you have the same condition (open water fishing addiction) as I do, and need to float your boat, there are several good early-season options.
February 08, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Fire destroys large shop being used as a sawmill near Deer Creek
Because of the size of the building, fire departments in Bluffton, Henning, Hewitt and Wadena provided mutual aid to Deer Creek firefighters.
February 08, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
PolarFest_Hotdish.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 8-19
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
February 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff