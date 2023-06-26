Crime and fire report: Shots fired in Ponsford, Life Link called

Thursday, June 22

8:35 a.m., Threats were made to release private photos of a 17-year-old male residing in Frazee. The threat was a scam by a person acting as a female and attempting to get the male to pay them to prevent the publishing of the photos on social media.

1:15 p.m., A gas drive-off was reported at a business along Lake Street, Frazee.

7:59 p.m., Traffic stop of a four-wheeler resulted in an arrest of a male, 45, from Ponsford, for DWI and an outstanding warrant.

9:57 p.m., Resident along State Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, reported there were two bears lingering in their yard.

Friday, June 23

5:56 a.m., Property damage was reported when a flower pot was broken and flowers were pulled out of the pot along Washington Avenue.

1:19 a.m., Crossing arm malfunction was reported on the railroad tracks near County Road 102, Lake Park.

5:35 p.m., Property damage was reported when a baseball hit a vehicle along Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes.

7:28 p.m., Traffic stop along U.S. Highway 59, Detroit Lakes resulted in a male, 22, from Mahnomen, being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, June 24

9:59 a.m., Pellet gun was being shot from a deck toward a lake. The resident along Tanglewood Road, Audubon, was chatted with. The individual stated the pellet gun was used to scare geese from the beach. A verbal warning was given.

11:31 a.m., Inappropriate sexual conduct was reported in Audubon. An adult woke up to find another adult fondling them and trying to pull their pants down.

4:06 p.m., Domestic was reported as two people were fighting outside of a vehicle along State Highway 34. Upon arriving at the residence, the officer learned the male involved had an outstanding warrant. The male, 32, from Bemidji, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

5:11 p.m., Theft by shoplifting about $74 worth of merchandise was reported at a business along Menard Drive, Detroit Lakes.

5:49 p.m., Vehicle drove onto a residential yard along 105th Street, Frazee. A male, 34, from Frazee, then ran over a stop sign and was taken into custody.

7:08 p.m., Theft was reported when an individual went through the self-checkout at a business along Fourth Street S, Frazee, and did not pay for $165 worth of merchandise.

Sunday, June 25

3:15 a.m., Traffic stop along State Highway 59 resulted in two parties being arrested for outstanding warrants, including a male, 47, from Bagley, and a female, 44, from Pelican Rapids.

1:12 p.m., Theft of gas was reported when a vehicle failed to pay for pumped gas at a business along Morrow Avenue, Detroit Lakes.

6:03 p.m., Caller along Dakota Street, Callaway, reported a baby otter was hanging around outside of her door. The DNR was informed of the unusual occurrence.

6:38 p.m., Shots were fired along Shinab Trail, Ponsford. A person was shot and emergency air transport was called. Responding agencies included Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Police Department, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Carsonville Fire Department and NMA.

